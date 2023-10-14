Betting Guides

How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in North Dakota

Gia Nguyen
Logan Paul will step back into the boxing ring as he looks to settle a personal vendetta versus newfound rival Dillon Danis at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday.

Paul will be an overwhelming -450 betting favorite at the top online sportsbooks while Danis enters as a heavy +360 underdog.

In North Dakota, sports betting is legal but residents don’t have to drive to the nearest casino to place their bets on the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight. Instead, the best offshore betting sites are giving away up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus two free bets to new users who sign up.

Read on to learn how to bet on Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis online in North Dakota and claim your free bets for the fight.

  1. Click here to claim your betting offer for Paul vs Danis
  2. Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details
  3. Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets
  4. Place your free bets on Paul vs Danis in North Dakota

The Best North Dakota Sports Betting Offers For Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Odds

Bet Jake Paul Dillon Danis Play
Moneyline -450 +360 BetOnline logo

KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds

Bet Tommy Fury KSI Play
Moneyline -450 +360 BetOnline logo

The Best North Dakota Sports Betting Sites For Paul vs Danis

  1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sportsbook Offer + 2 Free Bets
  2. Bovada — $750 Sports Betting Bonus
  3. BetUS — 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125
  4. EveryGame — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

  • No Geo-Restrictions
  • No KYC Checks
  • Bet on In-State College Teams
  • Better Sports Betting Odds
  • Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards
  • Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:
  • Crypto Betting

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: Record, Bio, & Boxing Stats

Jake Paul Dillon Danis
Division Heavyweight Heavyweight
Age 28 30
Height 6’2″ 6’0″
Weight 200 lbs 175 lbs
Record 0-1-0 0-0-0

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prediction & Picks

Best Bets:

  • Moneyline: Logan Paul (-450)
  • Total Rounds: Under 4.5 (-140)
  • Prop Bet: Logan Paul by KO (-165)

The total rounds for this fight is set at a modest 4.5 rounds with the under favored at -150 odds.

Most boxing fans expect Logan Paul to knock out Dillon Danis after he went after Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal leading up to the fight. Paul has already gone on the record and predicted that the fight will last fewer than two rounds.

With Paul essentially fighting for a knockout, Danis might be incentivized to keep some distance, especially early in the fight. Danis also has a background in MMA, going 2-0 in a brief stint with Bellator, so it wouldn’t be a surprise for him to have a stronger chin than anticipated.

Take this fight to go over 4.5 rounds (+130) on Saturday.

Take Over 4.5 Rounds(+130)
Topics  
Betting Guides
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Arrow to top