How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in North Dakota

Logan Paul will step back into the boxing ring as he looks to settle a personal vendetta versus newfound rival Dillon Danis at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday.

Paul will be an overwhelming -450 betting favorite at the top online sportsbooks while Danis enters as a heavy +360 underdog.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Odds

Bet Jake Paul Dillon Danis Play Moneyline -450 +360

KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds

Bet Tommy Fury KSI Play Moneyline -450 +360

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: Record, Bio, & Boxing Stats

Jake Paul Dillon Danis Division Heavyweight Heavyweight Age 28 30 Height 6’2″ 6’0″ Weight 200 lbs 175 lbs Record 0-1-0 0-0-0

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prediction & Picks

Best Bets:

Moneyline: Logan Paul (-450)

Total Rounds: Under 4.5 (-140)

Prop Bet: Logan Paul by KO (-165)

The total rounds for this fight is set at a modest 4.5 rounds with the under favored at -150 odds.

Most boxing fans expect Logan Paul to knock out Dillon Danis after he went after Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal leading up to the fight. Paul has already gone on the record and predicted that the fight will last fewer than two rounds.

With Paul essentially fighting for a knockout, Danis might be incentivized to keep some distance, especially early in the fight. Danis also has a background in MMA, going 2-0 in a brief stint with Bellator, so it wouldn’t be a surprise for him to have a stronger chin than anticipated.

Take this fight to go over 4.5 rounds (+130) on Saturday.