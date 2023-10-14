Betting Guides

How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Oklahoma

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
3 min read
Logan Paul will put his money where his mouth is on Saturday afternoon as he prepares to take on rival Dillon Danis in a boxing match at AO Arena in Manchester, England. Paul will enter the ring as a heavy -450 betting favorite while Danis will come in as the underdog with +360 odds to win the bout.

In Oklahoma, sports betting remains unregulated, which means that residents will have to sign up for an offshore sportsbook if they want to bet online. Luckily, the top offshore betting sites are offering exclusive promotions to Oklahoma residents that sign up ahead of the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight. New members can sign up and claim up to $1,000 in free bets and bonus cash ahead of the highly-anticipated boxing match.

Read on to learn how to bet on Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Oklahoma and claim your free bets for the fight.

  1. Click here to claim your betting offer for Paul vs Danis
  2. Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details
  3. Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets
  4. Place your free bets on Paul vs Danis in Oklahoma

The Best Oklahoma Sports Betting Offers For Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Odds

Bet Jake Paul Dillon Danis Play
Moneyline -450 +360 BetOnline logo

KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds

Bet Tommy Fury KSI Play
Moneyline -450 +360 BetOnline logo

The Best Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites For Paul vs Danis

  1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sportsbook Offer + 2 Free Bets
  2. Bovada — $750 Sports Betting Bonus
  3. BetUS — 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125
  4. EveryGame — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

  • No Geo-Restrictions
  • No KYC Checks
  • Bet on In-State College Teams
  • Better Sports Betting Odds
  • Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards
  • Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:
  • Crypto Betting

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: Record, Bio, & Boxing Stats

Jake Paul Dillon Danis
Division Heavyweight Heavyweight
Age 28 30
Height 6’2″ 6’0″
Weight 200 lbs 175 lbs
Record 0-1-0 0-0-0

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prediction & Picks

Best Bets:

  • Moneyline: Logan Paul (-450)
  • Total Rounds: Under 4.5 (-140)
  • Prop Bet: Logan Paul by KO (-165)

There’s not much value in taking Paul to win the fight at -450 odds.

However, with the YouTuber looking for some revenge, it might be worth placing a wager on Paul winning by way of knockout (-165).

Dillon Danis publicly attacked Nina Agdal, Paul’s fiancée, on several occasions leading up to the fight. Danis will be strapping up the boxing gloves for the first time in his career and will be a candidate to be knocked out by Paul, who will have a height, weight, and reach advantage in this fight.

Danis was also spotted a night club the night before the fight, so there’s a chance that he might not be taking Paul seriously ahead of the bout.

Look for Paul to get his revenge and bet on him to win via KO, TKO, or DQ.

Bet on Logan Paul by KO (-165)
Betting Guides
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Arrow to top