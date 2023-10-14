Logan Paul will put his money where his mouth is on Saturday afternoon as he prepares to take on rival Dillon Danis in a boxing match at AO Arena in Manchester, England. Paul will enter the ring as a heavy -450 betting favorite while Danis will come in as the underdog with +360 odds to win the bout.

In Oklahoma, sports betting remains unregulated, which means that residents will have to sign up for an offshore sportsbook if they want to bet online. Luckily, the top offshore betting sites are offering exclusive promotions to Oklahoma residents that sign up ahead of the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight. New members can sign up and claim up to $1,000 in free bets and bonus cash ahead of the highly-anticipated boxing match.

Read on to learn how to bet on Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Oklahoma and claim your free bets for the fight.

How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Oklahoma

Click here to claim your betting offer for Paul vs Danis Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Paul vs Danis in Oklahoma

The Best Oklahoma Sports Betting Offers For Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Odds

Bet Jake Paul Dillon Danis Play Moneyline -450 +360

KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds

Bet Tommy Fury KSI Play Moneyline -450 +360

The Best Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites For Paul vs Danis

BetOnline — $1,000 Sportsbook Offer + 2 Free Bets Bovada — $750 Sports Betting Bonus BetUS — 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 EveryGame — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

No Geo-Restrictions

No KYC Checks

Bet on In-State College Teams

Better Sports Betting Odds

Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards

Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:

Crypto Betting

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: Record, Bio, & Boxing Stats

Jake Paul Dillon Danis Division Heavyweight Heavyweight Age 28 30 Height 6’2″ 6’0″ Weight 200 lbs 175 lbs Record 0-1-0 0-0-0

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prediction & Picks

Best Bets:

Moneyline: Logan Paul (-450)

Total Rounds: Under 4.5 (-140)

Prop Bet: Logan Paul by KO (-165)

There’s not much value in taking Paul to win the fight at -450 odds.

However, with the YouTuber looking for some revenge, it might be worth placing a wager on Paul winning by way of knockout (-165).

Dillon Danis publicly attacked Nina Agdal, Paul’s fiancée, on several occasions leading up to the fight. Danis will be strapping up the boxing gloves for the first time in his career and will be a candidate to be knocked out by Paul, who will have a height, weight, and reach advantage in this fight.

Danis was also spotted a night club the night before the fight, so there’s a chance that he might not be taking Paul seriously ahead of the bout.

Look for Paul to get his revenge and bet on him to win via KO, TKO, or DQ.