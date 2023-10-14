Betting Guides

How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Texas

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Texas

Boxing fans can bet on Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Texas and claim up to $1,000 in bonus cash at the top offshore sportsbooks this weekend.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis will be live from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday afternoon. The social media star looks to put an end to his feud with Danis after the latter made personal attacks geared towards his fiancée, Nina Agdal, leading up to the fight.

Paul will enter as an overwhelming betting favorite at -450 odds while Danis will step into the ring as the underdog with +360 odds to win the fight. Even though Texas sports betting remains unregulated, the top offshore betting sites are welcoming residents from the Lone Star State by offering free bets for the boxing matches.

Find out how to bet on Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Texas and claim free bets at the top online sportsbooks.

How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Texas

  1. Click here to claim your betting offer for Paul vs Danis
  2. Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details
  3. Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets
  4. Place your free bets on Paul vs Danis in Texas

The Best Texas Sports Betting Offers For Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Odds

Bet Jake Paul Dillon Danis Play
Moneyline -450 +360 BetOnline logo

KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds

Bet Tommy Fury KSI Play
Moneyline -450 +360 BetOnline logo

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For Paul vs Danis

  1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sportsbook Offer + 2 Free Bets
  2. Bovada — $750 Sports Betting Bonus
  3. BetUS — 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125
  4. EveryGame — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

  • No Geo-Restrictions
  • No KYC Checks
  • Bet on In-State College Teams
  • Better Sports Betting Odds
  • Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards
  • Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:
  • Crypto Betting

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: Record, Bio, & Boxing Stats

Jake Paul Dillon Danis
Division Heavyweight Heavyweight
Age 28 30
Height 6’2″ 6’0″
Weight 200 lbs 175 lbs
Record 0-1-0 0-0-0

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prediction & Picks

Best Bets:

  • Moneyline: Logan Paul (-450)
  • Total Rounds: Under 4.5 (-140)
  • Prop Bet: Logan Paul by KO (-165)

This has become more than just a celebrity boxing match for Logan Paul.

Danis wasn’t shy about sending personal attacks geared toward Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal, leading up the fight. Now, Paul will seek his revenge by getting a chance to lay hands on Danis in the ring.

Paul has already predicted that the fight won’t last longer than two rounds, a bold prediction that favors fans betting on the YouTuber to secure a knockout.

At -165 odds, Paul winning by knockout will ultimately provide the most value for fans backing the social media star. Even Drake got in on the action by placing an $850,000 bet on Paul to win via knockout.

With the height, weight, and reach advantage already on his side, look for Paul to secure the knockout victory in England on Saturday.

Bet on Logan Paul by KO (-165)
Topics  
Betting Guides
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
Where To Bet on Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis In The USA

Where To Bet on Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis In The USA

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  16min
Betting Guides
Wie Sie auf KSI gegen Tommy Fury in Deutschland wetten können
Wie Sie auf KSI gegen Tommy Fury in Deutschland wetten können
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  30min
Betting Guides
How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Nevada
How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Nevada
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  19min
Betting Guides
How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Florida
How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Florida
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  18min
Betting Guides
How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in California
How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in California
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  20min
Betting Guides
How To Bet On KSI vs Tommy Fury in France
How To Bet On KSI vs Tommy Fury in France
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2h
Betting Guides
How To Bet On KSI vs Tommy Fury in Germany
How To Bet On KSI vs Tommy Fury in Germany
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2h
More News
Arrow to top