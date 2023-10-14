Boxing fans can bet on Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Texas and claim up to $1,000 in bonus cash at the top offshore sportsbooks this weekend.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis will be live from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday afternoon. The social media star looks to put an end to his feud with Danis after the latter made personal attacks geared towards his fiancée, Nina Agdal, leading up to the fight.

Paul will enter as an overwhelming betting favorite at -450 odds while Danis will step into the ring as the underdog with +360 odds to win the fight. Even though Texas sports betting remains unregulated, the top offshore betting sites are welcoming residents from the Lone Star State by offering free bets for the boxing matches.

Find out how to bet on Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Texas and claim free bets at the top online sportsbooks.

How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Texas

The Best Texas Sports Betting Offers For Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Odds

Bet Jake Paul Dillon Danis Play Moneyline -450 +360

KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds

Bet Tommy Fury KSI Play Moneyline -450 +360

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For Paul vs Danis

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: Record, Bio, & Boxing Stats

Jake Paul Dillon Danis Division Heavyweight Heavyweight Age 28 30 Height 6’2″ 6’0″ Weight 200 lbs 175 lbs Record 0-1-0 0-0-0

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prediction & Picks

Best Bets:

Moneyline: Logan Paul (-450)

Total Rounds: Under 4.5 (-140)

Prop Bet: Logan Paul by KO (-165)

This has become more than just a celebrity boxing match for Logan Paul.

Danis wasn’t shy about sending personal attacks geared toward Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal, leading up the fight. Now, Paul will seek his revenge by getting a chance to lay hands on Danis in the ring.

Paul has already predicted that the fight won’t last longer than two rounds, a bold prediction that favors fans betting on the YouTuber to secure a knockout.

At -165 odds, Paul winning by knockout will ultimately provide the most value for fans backing the social media star. Even Drake got in on the action by placing an $850,000 bet on Paul to win via knockout.

With the height, weight, and reach advantage already on his side, look for Paul to secure the knockout victory in England on Saturday.