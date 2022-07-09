How to Bet on Magsayo vs Vargas | California Sports Betting Sites

There has been some progress in the California sports betting market over the summer. While residents still have to wait for the November ballot, boxing fans can still bet on the Magsayo vs Vargas title fight this weekend at the best offshore sportsbooks. Below, we’ll break down how to bet on Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas in California and claim free boxing bets.

Mark Magsayo will defend his WBC and WBO featherweight titles versus veteran Rey Vargas at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas in a battle of undefeated fighters. Magsayo comes in with an undefeated 24-0 record. The Manny Pacquiao protege enters the ring for his first title defense following his victory over Gary Russell Jr. but will have his hands full against a veteran fighter.

Vargas is moving up to featherweight following a 29-month layoff that forced him to vacate his super bantamweight title. At 35-0, Vargas is known for his punching power but has turned into a patient tactician with age. Despite being the challenger in the ring, Vargas is odds-on favorite to win the fight at the top online sportsbooks.

Read on for more information on the best Magsayo vs Vargas betting offers available in California this weekend.

How to Bet on Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas in California

California sports betting isn’t legal yet but that shouldn’t stop fans from betting on the title fight this weekend. California residents can bet on Magsayo vs Vargas for free at the top offshore sports betting sites.

Check out the guide below to learn how to bet on Magsayo vs Vargas in California.

The Best California Sports Betting sites for Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas

The best California sportsbooks are offering free bets and boxing betting offers this weekend for the WBC lightweight title fight when Magsayo makes a mandatory defense against Vargas.

Check the list below to learn how you can take advantage of the best California sports betting offers for Magsayo vs Vargas tonight.

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas | How to Watch the Boxing Fight in California

🥊 Boxing Fight: Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas 📅 Magsayo vs Vargas Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022 🕙 When is Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas: Alamodome | San Antonio, California

Alamodome | San Antonio, California 📺 TV Channel: Showtime

Showtime 🏆 Boxing Main Event: Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas 📊 Boxing Stats: Mark Magsayo 24-0 | Rey Vargas 35-0

Mark Magsayo 24-0 | Rey Vargas 35-0 🎲 Boxing Odds: Mark Magsayo (-105) | Rey Vargas (-125)

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas Odds | Boxing Betting Odds

After shocking the world with his upset victory over long-reigning champ Gary Russell Jr for the WBC featherweight belt, Magsayo is out to prove that win wasn’t just a fluke in his first title defense.

Despite being the current champion, Magsayo is the underdog against a healthy Vargas. A former WBC super bantamweight champion, Vargas was forced to relinquish his title in his 29-month injury layoff. He returned to the ring last November and continued his dominance over Leonardo Baez.

Not only is the WBC featherweight title on the line but both fighters are undefeated in their professional careers. Vargas enters the ring at Alamodome as the favorite to win.

For a breakdown of Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas from BetOnline, scroll down below.

Magsayo vs Vargas Odds | Boxing Odds for Magsayo vs Vargas

Magsayo will make his first title defense in his career against Vargas but the top US sports betting sites have the Philippines native as the underdog to win at -105 odds. Meanwhile, Vargas is fresh off his first win after a 29-month injury layoff and is the favorite at -125 odds.

Check out the best boxing betting odds for Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas from BetOnline, one of the best California sports betting sites.

Moneyline Odds Play Mark Magsayo -105 Rey Vargas -125

Boxing Odds for Vargas vs Magsayo Total Rounds

The best offshore sports betting sites have this fight at 10.5 rounds favoring the over at -450 odds, suggesting that this fight could go to decision. While the best boxing betting sites have the under set at+325 odds.

Will the fight go the distance?

Check out the boxing betting odds below from BetOnline.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 10.5 -350 Under 10.5 +260

Magsayo vs Vargas Fight Card | Boxing Fight Card

Let’s break down the Magsayo vs Vargas fight card for Saturday night’s title bout.

Boxing Card 9:00 pm ET (Showtime)

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas

Brandon Figueroa vs Carlos Castro

Frank Martin vs Jackson Marinez

Boxing Stats — Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas Stats

Below, we’ll break down boxing stats for each fighter.

Mark Magsayo — Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #2

Age: 27

Country: Philippines

Height: 5’6.5″ (168.91 cm)

Reach: 67.5″ (171.5 cm)

Weight: 127 lbs

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 24-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 16 (67% of wins)

Rey Vargas— Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #1

Age: 31

Country: Mexico

Height: 5’10.5″ (179.07 cm)

Reach: 70.5” (179.07 cm)

Weight: 125

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 35-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 22 (63% of wins)

The Best California Sports Betting Sites for Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas

The best California sports betting sites are giving away free bets and boxing betting offers this weekend for Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas.

Scroll down below to learn more about the best California sports betting sites and the boxing betting offers available for the Vargas vs Magsayo fight this weekend.

Free Boxing Picks | Best Boxing Bets For Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas

While Magsayo had an upset win over Gary Russell Jr, the Philippines-native boxer has a weak resume with only two worthy names in Russell and Julio Ceja. His defeat of Russell was a long time coming for the former champ. Prior to that fight, Russell hadn’t defended his title in two years and was regularly fighting once a year since 2015.

While Magsayo ended his seven-year reign, he barely edged the one-armed former champion in a narrow majority decision This weekend, he will go up against a more rangy fighter in Vargas, who will be able to utilize a three-inch reach advantage to keep Magsayo at bay .

Magsayo has solid power, but against Vargas, he will be picked apart anytime he tries to go inside. Vargas will use his physical advantages to dictate the range and pace, ultimately leading to a decision victory over 12 rounds.

Take Rey Vargas to win by decision.

Click on the button below to place your free California sports betting offers on Magsayo vs Vargas at BetOnline.