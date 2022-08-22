How to Bet on Manchester United vs Liverpool In Florida | Florida Sports Betting Sites

Liverpool and Manchester United is one of the biggest matches in world soccer, and with both sides in desperate need of a win early on in the Premier League season, read on to find out how to bet on the match in Florida.
How To Bet On Manchester United vs Liverpool In Florida
Manchester United vs Liverpool is not to be missed, and it is also worth seeing below as to how you can ensure you don’t miss out on a fantastic welcome bonus at BetOnline.
- Click here to get your betting offers for Man United vs Liverpool
- Make a deposit to qualify.
- Your Florida sports betting bonus will be credited
- Place your free soccer bets at the best Florida sports betting sites
The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites For Manchester United vs Liverpool
How To Watch Manchester United vs Liverpool In Florida
- ⚽️Match: Manchester United vs Liverpool
- 📅Date: Monday, August 22, 2022
- 🕙 Kick Off: 4am EST
- 📺 TV Channel: NBC
- 🏟️ Venue: Old Trafford
- 🎲 Odds: Manchester United +380 | Liverpool -145
Manchester United vs Liverpool Odds
Recent history would indicate that Liverpool are the team to side with given United have only won two of the last 10 meetings.
This includes heavy defeats in the two league meetings last season, where Liverpool ran riot in 5-0 and 4-0 scorelines. However, the Reds have been far from their best so far this season, and with United seemingly in desperate need for a win having lost their opening two games, it could be an intriguing match up.
|Bet
|Manchester United
|Draw
|Liverpool
|Bookmaker
|Moneyline
|+380
|+325
|-145
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change
The Best Soccer Betting Sites In Florida For Manchester United vs Liverpool
1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus
BetOnline are one of the best offshore bookmakers around if you are hoping to bet on the soccer.
With hundreds of markets to sink your teeth into with sports such as football, baseball, basketball and more, it is a no-brainer to make use of their welcome bonus.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Florida Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.
2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Manchester United vs Liverpool
BetUS are also among the best bookmakers we have found, and have hundreds individual markets just for Manchester United versus Liverpool alone.
BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- Florida Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To claim up to $2,500 in free bets click the button below.
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Manchester United vs Liverpool
MyBookie are last on our list but are among the best offshore betting sites we have come across given their vast virtual casino and sportsbook packed with hundreds of promos and lucrative odds.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Florida Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Cash in on the MyBookie betting offer by clicking the button below.