How to Bet on Manchester United vs Liverpool In Florida | Florida Sports Betting Sites

Liverpool and Manchester United is one of the biggest matches in world soccer, and with both sides in desperate need of a win early on in the Premier League season, read on to find out how to bet on the match in Florida.

How To Bet On Manchester United vs Liverpool In Florida

Manchester United vs Liverpool is not to be missed, and it is also worth seeing below as to how you can ensure you don’t miss out on a fantastic welcome bonus at BetOnline.

Click here to get your betting offers for Man United vs Liverpool Make a deposit to qualify. Your Florida sports betting bonus will be credited Place your free soccer bets at the best Florida sports betting sites

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites For Manchester United vs Liverpool

How To Watch Manchester United vs Liverpool In Florida

⚽️Match: Manchester United vs Liverpool

Manchester United vs Liverpool 📅 Date: Monday, August 22, 2022

Monday, August 22, 2022 🕙 Kick Off: 4am EST

4am EST 📺 TV Channel: NBC

NBC 🏟️ Venue: Old Trafford

Old Trafford 🎲 Odds: Manchester United +380 | Liverpool -145

Manchester United vs Liverpool Odds

Recent history would indicate that Liverpool are the team to side with given United have only won two of the last 10 meetings.

This includes heavy defeats in the two league meetings last season, where Liverpool ran riot in 5-0 and 4-0 scorelines. However, the Reds have been far from their best so far this season, and with United seemingly in desperate need for a win having lost their opening two games, it could be an intriguing match up.

Bet Manchester United Draw Liverpool Bookmaker Moneyline +380 +325 -145

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

The Best Soccer Betting Sites In Florida For Manchester United vs Liverpool

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

BetOnline are one of the best offshore bookmakers around if you are hoping to bet on the soccer.

With hundreds of markets to sink your teeth into with sports such as football, baseball, basketball and more, it is a no-brainer to make use of their welcome bonus.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Florida Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Manchester United vs Liverpool

BetUS are also among the best bookmakers we have found, and have hundreds individual markets just for Manchester United versus Liverpool alone.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Florida Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Manchester United vs Liverpool

MyBookie are last on our list but are among the best offshore betting sites we have come across given their vast virtual casino and sportsbook packed with hundreds of promos and lucrative odds.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Florida Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie betting offer by clicking the button below.

Manchester United vs Liverpool MyBookie Free Bet