Betting Guides

How to Bet on Manchester United vs Liverpool In New York | New York Sports Betting Sites

Charlie Rhodes
Linkedin
Manchester
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Liverpool and Manchester United go head-to-head in the 218th meeting, and the latest iteration of one of England’s more fiery rivalries is not one to be missed. Read on to find out how to bet on the match in New York.

How To Bet On Manchester United vs Liverpool In New York

Manchester United vs Liverpool is almost upon us – see below as to how you can go about placing your bets of the match in New York.

  1. Click here to get your betting offers for Man United vs Liverpool
  2. Set up an account and make a deposit to qualify.
  3. Your New York sports betting bonus will be credited
  4. Place your free soccer bets at the best New York sports betting sites

The Best New York Sports Betting Sites For Manchester United vs Liverpool

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match

Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

How To Watch Manchester United vs Liverpool In New York

  • ⚽️Match: Manchester United vs Liverpool
  • 📅Date: Monday, August 22, 2022
  • 🕙 Kick Off: 4am EST
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
  • 🏟️ Venue: Old Trafford
  • 🎲 Odds: Manchester United +380 | Liverpool -145

Manchester United vs Liverpool Odds

Manchester United versus Liverpool. Old Trafford.

Soccer games don’t get much bigger than this, and with both sides yet to claim a victory in the new Premier League season thus far, this could well turn out to be a hugely entertaining fixture.

Indeed, across the two league meetings last season there were nine goals in total – all of these were scored by Liverpool in emphatic 5-0 and 4-0 wins.

Bet Manchester United Draw Liverpool  Bookmaker
Moneyline +380 +325 -145 BetOnline logo

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

 

The Best Soccer Betting Sites In New York For Manchester United vs Liverpool

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

apuestas UFC

BetOnline are one of the best offshore bookmakers around if you are hoping to bet on the soccer.

Not only this, users can spend their welcome bonus on any sporting markets they wish which should give them an idea of how vast their sportsbook is.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • New York Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.

 

Manchester United vs Liverpool Free Bet at BetOnline

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Manchester United vs Liverpool

BetUS  are also among the best bookmakers we have found, and have hundreds individual markets just for this match alone, including total goals, cards, first and second half results and much more.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • New York Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets click the button below.

 

Join BetUS Now

 

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Manchester United vs Liverpool

MyBookie are last on our list, but certainly not least given they have an very user-friendly platform, hundreds of sporting odds and a vast virtual casino.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • New York Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie betting offer by clicking the button below.

 

Manchester United vs Liverpool MyBookie Free Bet

Topics  
Betting Guides
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
Liverpool

How to Bet on Manchester United vs Liverpool In Florida | Florida Sports Betting Sites

Charlie Rhodes  •  1h
Betting Guides
How to Watch Liverpool vs Manchester United | Free Live Stream
How to Bet on Manchester United vs Liverpool In Texas | Texas Sports Betting Sites
Charlie Rhodes  •  2h
Betting Guides
How to Bet on Manchester United vs Liverpool In Ontario | Ontario Sports Betting Sites
Charlie Rhodes  •  2h
Betting Guides
Liverpool
How to Bet on Manchester United vs Liverpool In California | California Sports Betting Sites
Charlie Rhodes  •  2h
Betting Guides
oleksandr usyk vs anthony joshua
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 Free Bets | The Best Offshore Betting Sites
Paul Kelly  •  Aug 20 2022
Betting Guides
oleksandr usyk vs anthony joshua
How To Bet On Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua in WA | Washington Sports Betting
Paul Kelly  •  Aug 20 2022
Betting Guides
Joshua
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in IL | Illinois Sports Betting
Joe Lyons  •  Aug 20 2022
More News