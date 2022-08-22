How To Bet On Manchester United Vs Liverpool In Ohio | Ohio Sports Betting Sites

joshstedman
Both Liverpool and Manchester United will be aiming to register their first win of the Premier League season after enduring sluggish starts to this current campaign. The latest iteration of this eternal rivalry is certainly not be missed, so read on to find out how to bet on the match if you reside in Ohio.

How To Bet On Manchester United Vs Liverpool In Ohio

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on Manchester United vs Liverpool In Ohio, see below.

  1. Click here to get your betting offers for Man United vs Liverpool
  2. Register your details and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your Ohio sports betting bonus.
  4. Place your free soccer bets at the best Ohio sports betting sites

The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites For Manchester United Vs Liverpool

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match

Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

How To Watch Manchester United Vs Liverpool In Ohio

  • ⚽️Match: Manchester United vs Liverpool
  • 📅Date: Monday, August 22, 2022
  • 🕙 Kick Off: 13:00pm PST
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
  • 🏟️ Venue: Old Trafford
  • 🎲 Odds: Manchester United +380 | Liverpool -145

Manchester United Vs Liverpool Odds

While Liverpool have endured a difficult start to their season, the pressure is firmly on Manchester United and new manager Erik Ten Hag having lost both of their opening games while scoring just once, courtesy of an own goal in the first fixture.

Recent history would indicate this is a nailed-on Liverpool win having stormed to victory in both meetings last season, scoring nine goals and conceding none across the two games. However, with United desperate for any kind of result, this could be one to keep an eye on.

Bet Manchester United Draw Liverpool  Bookmaker
Moneyline +380 +325 -145 BetOnline logo

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

The Best Betting Sites In Ohio For Manchester United vs Liverpool

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

apuestas UFC

BetOnline have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to use, and there are a multitude of sports to sink your teeth into if the second showdown between Manchester United vs Liverpool is proving too difficult to predict.

BetOnline have some fantastic odds to claim ready for this hotly anticipated match however, and there is no better time than now to make use of their promotion.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Ohio Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash to use on the huge match.

Joshua vs Usyk Free Bet at BetOnline

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Manchester United vs Liverpool

BetUS is also one of the best places to check out if you are intending to stake your claim on the game.

Ready for this weekend’s action, BetUS have some fantastic prices on hundreds of individual markets.

Not only that, users can try their hand at a variety of different sports across their platform as well as exploring their online casino.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for Manchester United vs Liverpool click the button below.

Join BetUS Now

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Manchester United vs Liverpool

MyBookie make up our top three as have one of the best Sportsbook’s ready for the action this week.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie Joshua vs Usyk betting offer by clicking the button below.

Topics  
