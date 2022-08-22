Betting Guides

How to Bet on Manchester United vs Liverpool In Ontario | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

charlierhodes
Soccer doesn’t come much bigger than this. Two of England’s most successful clubs battle it out, both in search of their first victory of the new Premier League season. Read on to find out how to bet on the match if you reside in Ontario.

How To Bet On Manchester United vs Liverpool In Ontario

If you are looking to stake your claim on Manchester United vs Liverpool and you live in Ontario, see below.

  1. Click here to get your betting offers for Man United vs Liverpool
  2. Register an account and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your Ontario sports betting bonus.
  4. Place your free soccer bets at the best Ontario sports betting sites

The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites For Manchester United vs Liverpool

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match

Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

How To Watch Manchester United vs Liverpool In Ontario

  • ⚽️Match: Manchester United vs Liverpool
  • 📅Date: Monday, August 22, 2022
  • 🕙 Kick Off: 3pm EST
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
  • 🏟️ Venue: Old Trafford
  • 🎲 Odds: Manchester United +380 | Liverpool -145

Manchester United vs Liverpool Odds

Liverpool scored a total of nine goals across two games last season when these two sides met, winning 5-0 at Old Trafford in the repeat of this fixture.

Everything points towards a Liverpool win here, but with Manchester United in desperate need of any kind of result to change their fortunes around, it may well be a narrow game.

Bet Manchester United Draw Liverpool  Bookmaker
Moneyline +380 +325 -145 BetOnline logo

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

 

The Best Soccer Betting Sites In Ontario For Manchester United vs Liverpool

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

apuestas UFC

BetOnline have some fantastic odds ready to be claimed for this puzzling fixture, with users able to bet on a range of markets

Not only this, but the bonus can be used across their vast platform.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Ontario Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.

 

Manchester United vs Liverpool Free Bet at BetOnline

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Manchester United vs Liverpool

BetUS is also one of the best places to check out if you are intending to stake your claim on the soccer today.

BetUS have some fantastic prices on hundreds of individual markets just for this match alone, including player cards, total goals and much more.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Ontario Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets click the button below.

 

Join BetUS Now

 

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Manchester United vs Liverpool

MyBookie are last on our list, but certainly not least given they have an very user-friendly platform, hundreds of sporting odds and a vast virtual casino.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Ontario Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie betting offer by clicking the button below.

 

Manchester United vs Liverpool MyBookie Free Bet

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
