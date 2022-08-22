How to Bet on Manchester United vs Liverpool In Texas | Texas Sports Betting Sites

Liverpool and Manchester United is one of the great eternal rivalries in English soccer, and the stakes for this latest meeting couldn’t be higher. Read on to find out how to bet on the match if you reside in Texas.

How To Bet On Manchester United vs Liverpool In Texas

Manchester United vs Liverpool is certainly a fixture that warrants a bet of some kind

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For Manchester United vs Liverpool

How To Watch Manchester United vs Liverpool In Texas

⚽️Match: Manchester United vs Liverpool

Manchester United vs Liverpool 📅 Date: Monday, August 22, 2022

Monday, August 22, 2022 🕙 Kick Off: 2pm CT

2pm CT 📺 TV Channel: NBC

NBC 🏟️ Venue: Old Trafford

Old Trafford 🎲 Odds: Manchester United +380 | Liverpool -145

Manchester United vs Liverpool Odds

This fixture is one of the most illustrious in world soccer given their trophy-laden histories, but their respective fortunes this season have been far from fruitful.

Neither team have claimed victory after two games, with United losing both of theirs while their only goal came courtesy of an own goal. Meanwhile, Liverpool have played out two action-packed draws against Crystal Palace and Fulham – both games they will feel they are capable of winning.

This game has a lot riding on it with the pressure mounting.

Bet Manchester United Draw Liverpool Bookmaker Moneyline +380 +325 -145

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

The Best Soccer Betting Sites In Texas For Manchester United vs Liverpool

BetOnline have some fantastic odds ready to be claimed, and users are able to bet on a plethora of markets for this game alone.

Not only this, but the bonus can be used across their vast platform so if soccer isn’t your thing, you can dive into nearly any sporting market.

BetUS have some fantastic prices on hundreds of individual markets just for this match alone, including player goals, total cards, first and second half results and much more.

MyBookie are last on our list, but certainly not least given they have an very user-friendly platform, hundreds of sporting odds and a vast virtual casino.

Manchester United vs Liverpool MyBookie Free Bet