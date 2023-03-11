How To Bet On March Madness In Florida

Looking for the best place for March Madness sports betting? Then you’ve come to the right place. We have everything you need to know including what bets you can place and how to find the best offers for you in Florida.

Our recommended sports betting apps offer the greatest number of markets, the most competitive odds and we’ll show you where to find completely free bets for March Madness too.

Best March Madness Sports Betting Apps In Florida

BetOnline – Trusted and customer-friendly, this site offers an unrivalled welcome bonus and a great range of March Madness markets BetUS – Offering a vast range of parlay and spread odds, BetUS offers a top-rated customer experience Everygame – The original online sportsbook loved and trusted by customers and offering impressive March Madness odds and markets JazzSports – With an excellent reputation and a customer-friendly interface, this site is a must-visit for your March Madness bets Bovada – The best Prop Betting Lines for March Madness and fantastic odds too LuckyBlock – Sleek, secure and fast, this site is ideal if you want to bet on March Madness with cryptocurrency and has some great early lines MyBookie – A welcoming site with a great range of Futures bets for March Madness

Latest Florida Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting has not yet been approved in the state of Florida, you are still able to place March Madness bets in Florida by using our recommended sportsbooks.

Plus, there are many benefits to using these sites over traditional bookies. For a start, sign-up is simple, there are no KYC checks, so it usually only takes a matter of minutes.

Secondly, there are no bet restrictions, you are not restricted from betting on a college team in your state and Player Props can be wagered on College Players.

Other benefits include exclusive March Madness markets, more competitive odds and early lines, so if you want to get in on all the action, this is where you can get the most value.

How To Bet On March Madness In Florida

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your March Madness wagers

March Madness Betting Options in Florida with our Recommended Sportsbooks

March Madness is one of the most popular sports betting markets in the US calendar. Each year 68 teams battle it out to take the Championship and the sports betting markets are vast and varied.

Sports betting sites such as BetOnline offer over 300+ markets for every single game including Prop Bets, Same Game Parlays, Team Specials and Futures Markets too. Whatever you want to bet on, you can usually find it at March Madness.

The biggest benefit of signing up to our recommended sports betting sites as well as all of the great offers, is that there are NO restrictions on College Prop bets.

How To Get A March Madness Free Bet In Florida

March Madness free bets are actually a real thing and you can access them at all of the sportsbooks on our list. Simply follow these steps below and you’ll be able to take your pick of March Madness free bets.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for March Madness betting

1. BetOnline March Madness Florida Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline are a giant in the world of online sports betting and they have a huge range of markets for March Madness. Their welcome offer is outstanding value and will really help you get the best value from your March Madness gambling in Florida. Deposit a minimum of $55 and you will get 50% of that back in free bets. Deposit $200 and get $100 and so on all the way up to deposit $2000 and receive an incredible $1000 back in free March Madness bets. This is an offer not to be missed.

2. BetUS March Madness Florida Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUs offer a solid, secure and reliable sportsbook with a large selection of March Madness betting markets. They provide excellent customer service and are user-friendly for both desktop and mobile. Their 125% welcome bonus offers something unique as you get benefits for both sports betting and the casino. Deposit $100 and you’ll get a $100 sportsbook bonus and a $25 casino bonus too. This goes up to a max of £2500, so it’s a great way to kick-start March Madness in Florida.

3. Everygame March Madness Florida Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame have three decades of sports betting experience and it’s clear to see why customers remain loyal. Their user-friendly site is a perfect choice to place your March Madness wagers. The welcome bonus offers a 100% deposit bonus not only on your first deposit, but on your first three deposits, up to a maximum of $750.



4. Jazz Sports March Madness Florida Betting Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Jazz Sports is a trusted and established online sports betting site offering markets on all big international events including March Madness. They take a range of fiat currency and crypto currency and look after their customers with regular promotions too. Their Welcome Bonus will give you 50% of your initial deposit up to $1000 so make the most of your March Madness bets.



5. Bovada March Madness Florida Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

If Prop bets are what you enjoy, then Bovada is the place to be. They offer an excellent Prop builder so you can build the March Madness bets you want to place. They also give highly competitive odds, particularly in the Futures Market. You can deposit with both fiat and cryptocurrency but the best bonus on offer at the moment is for players who deposit with crypto. The welcome offer gives players a 75% crypto match bonus up to $750.

6. Lucky Block March Madness Florida Sports Betting — Best Crypto Betting on March Madness Without KYC

Lucky Block is the perfect sports betting site if you prefer to bet in cryptocurrency and you want a no-nonsense quick sign-up process. Lucky Block allows you to deposit anonymously and their sportsbook offers great early lines and exclusive March Madness markets. Remember there are no betting restrictions either you can really make the most of these competitive odds.

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

Click here to visit ExpressVPN Download and Install the VPN Client Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server Visit Lucky Block Casino

7. MyBookie March Madness Florida Sportsbook Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Get your March Madness off to a great start with the MyBookie welcome offer giving you 50% deposit bonus up to $500 on your first deposit. The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate and has a great range of parlay and Props Bets to choose from.

March Madness Outright Odds

The current March Madness top 10 favourites are below, as per BetOline. Why not sign up to one of the recommended betting sites and try your luck at March Madness this year. These odds are correct at time of writing and subject to change.

Houston +700

Alabama +750

Kansas +900

UCLA +900

Purdue +1200

Baylor +1400

Arizona +1600

Tennessee +1800

Gonzaga +2000

Connecticut +2000

