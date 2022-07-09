How to Bet on Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas | Canada Sports Betting Sites

In Canada, sports betting is booming, especially in Ontario, where regulated sportsbooks have already started taking bets. With the featherweight title on the line this weekend, the top Canadian sportsbooks are giving away up to $5,750 in free bets. Read on to learn how to bet on Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas in Canada and claim free boxing bets.

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas is set to take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night. At 24-0, Magsayo is hoping to prove that his last win over Gary Russell Jr. wasn’t a fluke. The current WBO and WBC featherweight title-holder is a protege of Manny Pacquiao but could have his hands full against a veteran fighter like Vargas.

The 31-year-old also comes in with an undefeated 35-0 record but will be fighting for just the second time since an injury forced him to vacate his super bantamweight titles following a 29-month layoff.

Scroll down to learn more about the betting offers available for Magsayo vs Vargas at the best sports betting sites in Canada.

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas | How to Watch the Boxing Fight in Canada

🥊 Boxing Fight: Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas 📅 Magsayo vs Vargas Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022 🕙 When is Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas: Alamodome | San Antonio, Canada

Alamodome | San Antonio, Canada 📺 TV Channel: Showtime

Showtime 🏆 Boxing Main Event: Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas 📊 Boxing Stats: Mark Magsayo 24-0 | Rey Vargas 35-0

Mark Magsayo 24-0 | Rey Vargas 35-0 🎲 Boxing Odds: Mark Magsayo (-105) | Rey Vargas (-125)

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas Odds | Boxing Betting Odds

After shocking the world with his upset victory over long-reigning champ Gary Russell Jr for the WBC featherweight belt, Magsayo is out to prove that win wasn’t just a fluke in his first title defense.

Despite being the current champion, Magsayo is the underdog against a healthy Vargas. A former WBC super bantamweight champion, Vargas was forced to relinquish his title in his 29-month injury layoff. He returned to the ring last November and continued his dominance over Leonardo Baez.

Not only is the WBC featherweight title on the line but both fighters are undefeated in their professional careers. Vargas enters the ring at Alamodome as the favorite to win.

For a breakdown of Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas from BetOnline, scroll down below.

Magsayo vs Vargas Odds | Boxing Odds for Magsayo vs Vargas

Magsayo will make his first title defense in his career against Vargas but the top US sports betting sites have the Philippines native as the underdog to win at -105 odds. Meanwhile, Vargas is fresh off his first win after a 29-month injury layoff and is the favorite at -125 odds.

Check out the best boxing betting odds for Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas from BetOnline, one of the best Canada sports betting sites.

Moneyline Odds Play Mark Magsayo -105 Rey Vargas -125

Boxing Odds for Vargas vs Magsayo Total Rounds

The best offshore sports betting sites have this fight at 10.5 rounds favoring the over at -450 odds, suggesting that this fight could go to decision. While the best boxing betting sites have the under set at+325 odds.

Will the fight go the distance?

Check out the boxing betting odds below from BetOnline.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 10.5 -350 Under 10.5 +260

Magsayo vs Vargas Fight Card | Boxing Fight Card

Let’s break down the Magsayo vs Vargas fight card for Saturday night’s title bout.

Boxing Card 9:00 pm ET (Showtime)

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas

Brandon Figueroa vs Carlos Castro

Frank Martin vs Jackson Marinez

Boxing Stats — Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas Stats

Below, we’ll break down boxing stats for each fighter.

Mark Magsayo — Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #2

Age: 27

Country: Philippines

Height: 5’6.5″ (168.91 cm)

Reach: 67.5″ (171.5 cm)

Weight: 127 lbs

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 24-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 16 (67% of wins)

Rey Vargas— Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #1

Age: 31

Country: Mexico

Height: 5’10.5″ (179.07 cm)

Reach: 70.5” (179.07 cm)

Weight: 125

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 35-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 22 (63% of wins)

Free Boxing Picks | Best Boxing Bets For Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas

Vargas has a lot of physical advantages over Magsayo, he stands five inches taller and has a three-inch reach advantage. The Mexican boxer is a disciplined boxer, fighting through cuts and never wavering from his strengths. He will use his long, active jab and right leading hand to tie up the shorter Magsayo.

While Magsayo is more explosive, he will need to figure out how to get within range against Vargas. He can get caught in his transitions between offense and defensive. His offense is somewhat predictable and Vargas can use his lead hand to fend off Magsayo.

Against Vargas, it’ll be a long night for Magsayo, who not only poses physical challenges but he uses his ring smarts to think from a range.

Take Rey Vargas to win by unanimous decision.

