How to Bet on Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas | Hawaii Sports Betting Sites

Manny Pacquiao protege Mark Magsayo will meet veteran Rey Vargas in the ring at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night. Magsayo will be making his first title defense since stunning Gary Russel Jr. in the ring last year. At 24-0, the current WBC and WBO featherweight title-holder is skilled but could have his hands full with a veteran fighter of Vargas’ caliber.

Like Magsayo, Vargas is also undefeated, sporting a perfect 35-0 record as a professional boxer. The former super bantamweight champion was forced to vacate his titles following an injury that kept him out of the ring for 29 months.

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas | How to Watch the Boxing Fight in Hawaii

🥊 Boxing Fight: Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas 📅 Magsayo vs Vargas Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022 🕙 When is Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas: Alamodome | San Antonio, Hawaii

Alamodome | San Antonio, Hawaii 📺 TV Channel: Showtime

Showtime 🏆 Boxing Main Event: Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas 📊 Boxing Stats: Mark Magsayo 24-0 | Rey Vargas 35-0

Mark Magsayo 24-0 | Rey Vargas 35-0 🎲 Boxing Odds: Mark Magsayo (-105) | Rey Vargas (-125)

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas Odds | Boxing Betting Odds

After shocking the world with his upset victory over long-reigning champ Gary Russell Jr for the WBC featherweight belt, Magsayo is out to prove that win wasn’t just a fluke in his first title defense.

Despite being the current champion, Magsayo is the underdog against a healthy Vargas. A former WBC super bantamweight champion, Vargas was forced to relinquish his title in his 29-month injury layoff. He returned to the ring last November and continued his dominance over Leonardo Baez.

Not only is the WBC featherweight title on the line but both fighters are undefeated in their professional careers. Vargas enters the ring at Alamodome as the favorite to win.

For a breakdown of Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas from BetOnline, scroll down below.

Magsayo vs Vargas Odds | Boxing Odds for Magsayo vs Vargas

Magsayo will make his first title defense in his career against Vargas but the top US sports betting sites have the Philippines native as the underdog to win at -105 odds. Meanwhile, Vargas is fresh off his first win after a 29-month injury layoff and is the favorite at -125 odds.

Check out the best boxing betting odds for Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas.

Moneyline Odds Play Mark Magsayo -105 Rey Vargas -125

Boxing Odds for Vargas vs Magsayo Total Rounds

The best offshore sports betting sites have this fight at 10.5 rounds favoring the over at -450 odds, suggesting that this fight could go to decision. While the best boxing betting sites have the under set at+325 odds.

Will the fight go the distance?

Check out the boxing betting odds below.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 10.5 -350 Under 10.5 +260

Magsayo vs Vargas Fight Card | Boxing Fight Card

Let’s break down the Magsayo vs Vargas fight card for Saturday night’s title bout.

Boxing Card 9:00 pm ET (Showtime)

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas

Brandon Figueroa vs Carlos Castro

Frank Martin vs Jackson Marinez

Boxing Stats — Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas Stats

Below, we’ll break down boxing stats for each fighter.

Mark Magsayo — Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #2

Age: 27

Country: Philippines

Height: 5’6.5″ (168.91 cm)

Reach: 67.5″ (171.5 cm)

Weight: 127 lbs

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 24-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 16 (67% of wins)

Rey Vargas— Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #1

Age: 31

Country: Mexico

Height: 5’10.5″ (179.07 cm)

Reach: 70.5” (179.07 cm)

Weight: 125

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 35-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 22 (63% of wins)

Free Boxing Picks | Best Boxing Bets For Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas

Vargas is a type of fighter that has the ability to frustrate his opponents and make them look less competent in the ring. He uses his rangy, lanky style to pick apart his opponents. While Magsayo is really quick, Vargas had a clear and convincing over Tomoki Kameda, who too was also very fast.

Over 12 rounds, it’s hard to see Magsayo grinding out a win on the cards. Vargas is well disciplined and strategically uses his range to win. If Magsayo isn’t able to get into range and put some heat on Vargas, the Mexican fighter will win most of the rounds.

Take Rey Vargas by decision.

Take Rey Vargas by decision.