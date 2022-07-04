How to Bet on Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022

Independence Day is on Monday and Americans will have a chance to bet on the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest at the best US sportsbooks. While sports betting isn’t legal in every state, the top offshore sportsbooks offer odds and prop bets for the annual hot dog eating competition, allowing Americans to get in on the action no matter where they live. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 and claim up to $5,750 in free bets.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest will return to its original venue in Brooklyn, New York after two long years.

The world’s most competitive Major League Eaters will be center stage for one of the biggest hot dog eating contests in the US. In search of his 15th title, Joey Chestnut will look to break his world record of 76 hot dogs and buns on July 4th. Fans will also get a chance to cheer on Miki Sudo as she returns for her eighth Mustard Belt after missing the past two competitions.

Below, we’ll break down the 2022 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest odds and prop bets.

How to Bet on the 2022 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

It’s never been easier to bet on the 2022 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. The best online sportsbooks are offering free bets and sports betting offers for the annual Independence Day event.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022

While fans can place their bets on the US sports betting market, there is better value on the top offshore sports betting sites. With the best odds and US sports betting offers, fans can bet on Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest for free.

Major League Eating Betting Guide — How to Watch Nathan’s Hot Dog-Eating Contest 2022

🌭 Major League Eating Event: Nathan’s Hot Dog-Eating Contest 2022

Nathan’s Hot Dog-Eating Contest 2022 📅 Nathan’s Hot Dog-Eating Contest 2022 Date: Monday, July 4

Monday, July 4 🏆 Men’s Nathan’s Hot Dog-Eating Contest 2021 Winner: Joey Chestnut

Joey Chestnut 🏆 Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog-Eating Contest 2021 Winner: Michelle Lesco

Michelle Lesco 🕙 Eating Time: 10:00 am ET

10:00 am ET 💰 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest Purse: $7,100,000

$7,100,000 📺 TV Channel: ESPN | ESPN 3

ESPN | ESPN 3 🏪 Location: Nathan’s Famous | Brooklyn, New York

Nathan’s Famous | Brooklyn, New York 🎲 Nathan’s Hot Dog-Eating Contest Men’s Odds: Joey Chestnut -3000 | Geoffrey Esper +900 | Nick Wehry +1000 | Gideon Oji +2000

Joey Chestnut -3000 | Geoffrey Esper +900 | Nick Wehry +1000 | Gideon Oji +2000 🎲 Nathan’s Hot Dog-Eating Contest Women’s Odds: Miki Sudo -5000 | Michelle Lesco +1000

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds 2022

It’ll be another exciting Independence Day on July 4th, as the world’s best Major League Eaters heading to Brooklyn, New York for the annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest.

It’s been said that the contest originated outside of the famous restaurant in 1916 when two customers had a hotdog eating contest to show who was more patriotic.

Since then, the contest has caught the public’s attention, thanks in part to the stardom of Takeru Kobayashi and 14-time champion Joey Chestnut.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest 2022 Odds | Men’s Outright Odds

In 2021, Joey Chestnut shocked the world by setting a new world record and eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes on route to his 14th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest title. This year, he returns once again to Coney Island and is poised for his 15th belt. Chestnut has the best odds to win at -3000, giving him nearly a 97 percent chance of winning.

He will be up against familiar faces, including Geoffrey Esper and Nick Wehry, who’ve been competing in this event for several years. The best US sports betting sites have Esper at +900 odds and Wehry at +1000 to win on Monday.

Check out the chart below for the best odds for the men’s hot dog eating contest from BetOnline.

Contestants Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest 2022 Odds Play Joey Chestnut -3000 Geoffrey Esper +900 Nick Wehry +1000 Gideon Oji +2000

Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest 2022 Odds | Women’s Outright Odds

The best offshore sports betting sites have Miki Sudo as the heavy favorite to win the Nathan’s Hot Dog-Eating Contest. After missing the competition last year due to her pregnancy, Sudo will try for her eighth Mustard Belt.

She will go up against long-time rival and 2021 Nathan’s Hot Dog-Eating Contest winner Michelle Lesco.

For a breakdown of the best women’s odds for Nathan’s Hot Dog-Eating Contest below.

Contestants Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest 2022 Odds Play Miki Sudo -5000 Other +700 Michelle Lesco +1000

The Best US Major League Eating Betting Sites for Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest 2022

While nothing is ever guaranteed at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest, Chestnuts and Sudo are nearly locks to win in 2022. Fans that want to bet on the action can still find the best betting experience by signing up to the top online sportsbooks in the US.

For the 2022 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest, Americans can take advantage of the best sportsbook promotions and bet on the 2022 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest for free.

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest Picks | 2022 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest Predictions

It’s been six years since Gideon Oji competed in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest. While he’s gone on to beat other records like 10 Pounds of Baked Beans in 1 minute and 45 seconds, 1.3125 gallons of Green Chile Stew, and 25.5 16oz of Chopped Kale Salads, he’s never been close to winning a hot dog eating contest at Nathan’s Famous.

In 2016, he posted a respectful 38 hot dogs and buns but to beat Joey Chestnut, Oji will need to eat more hotdog than that. The best online sportsbooks are offering odds for his total hotdogs at 41.5 with the over at +100 odds.

While Oji may not be on Chestnut’s level, expecting him to improve on his 38 hotdogs from 2016 seems plausible.

Take Oji with over 41.5 hotdogs at +100 odds.

