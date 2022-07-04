The California sports betting market looks promising but fans will need to hold out a little longer before regulated sportsbooks start taking bets in the state. However, that doesn’t mean that bettors have to miss out on the annual hot dog eating contest on Independence Day. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 in California and claim free prop bets for Independence Day.

A 14-time Mustard Belt Champion, Joey Chestnut is back to defend his title after breaking his own world record for the most hot dogs last year. The legendary eater devoured 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to outpace the competition. At -3500 odds, Chestnut is once again the betting favorite at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Meanwhile, Miki Sudo is back to reclaim her crown after taking a year off to have her first child. Despite her absence, Sudo is the odds-on betting favorite to win the Women’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2022.

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in California.

While California sports betting isn't legal yet, fans can still get in on the best fourth of July traditions like Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

California Sports Betting Sites for Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 in California

🌭 Major League Eating Event: Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 📅 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 Date: Monday, July 4

Monday, July 4 🏆 Men’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2021 Winner: Joey Chestnut

Joey Chestnut 🏆 Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2021 Winner: Michelle Lesco

Michelle Lesco 🕙 Eating Time: 7:45 am ET

7:45 am ET 💰 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Purse: $7,100,000

$7,100,000 📺 TV Channel: ESPN | ESPN 3

ESPN | ESPN 3 🏪 Location: Nathan’s | Brooklyn, New York

Nathan’s | Brooklyn, New York 🎲 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Men’s Odds: Joey Chestnut -3000 | Geoffrey Esper +900 | Nick Wehry +1000 | Gideon Oji +2000

Joey Chestnut -3000 | Geoffrey Esper +900 | Nick Wehry +1000 | Gideon Oji +2000 🎲 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Women’s Odds: Miki Sudo -5000 | Michelle Lesco +1000

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds 2022

It’ll be another exciting Independence Day on July 4th, as the world’s best Major League Eaters heading to Brooklyn, New York for the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

It’s been said that the contest originated outside of the famous restaurant in 1916 when two customers had a hotdog eating contest to show who was more patriotic.

Since then, the contest has caught the public’s attention, thanks in part to the stardom of Takeru Kobayashi and 14-time champion Joey Chestnut.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest 2022 Odds | Men’s Outright Odds

In 2021, Joey Chestnut shocked the world by setting a new world record and eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes on route to his 14th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest title. This year, he returns once again to Coney Island and is poised for his 15th belt. Chestnut has the best odds to win at -3000, giving him nearly a 97 percent chance of winning.

He will be up against familiar faces, including Geoffrey Esper and Nick Wehry, who’ve been competing in this event for several years. The best California sports betting sites have Esper at +900 odds and Wehry at +1000 to win on Monday.

Check out the chart below for the best odds for the men’s hot dog eating contest from BetOnline, one of the best California sports betting sites.

Contestants Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest 2022 Odds Play Joey Chestnut -3500 Geoffrey Esper +900 Nick Wehry +1000 Gideon Oji +2000

Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest 2022 Odds | Women’s Outright Odds

The best California sports betting sites have Miki Sudo as the heavy favorite to win the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. After missing the competition last year due to her pregnancy, the first-time mom Sudo will try for her eighth Mustard Belt.

She will go up against long-time rival and 2021 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest winner Michelle Lesco.

For a breakdown of the best women’s odds for Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest below.

Contestants Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest 2022 Odds Play Miki Sudo -5000 Other +700 Michelle Lesco +1000

While nothing is ever guaranteed at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, Chestnuts and Sudo are nearly locks to win in 2022.

For the 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, Americans can take advantage of the best sportsbook promotions and bet on the 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for free.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Picks | 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Predictions

While this competition is likely Joey Chestnut’s to lose, we’re going to go with a more exciting pick for the July 4 hot dog eating contest.

Standing at 6’9”, Gideon Oji is the tallest competitor at this year’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

He competed in the 2016 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest and finished fourth, eating 38 hot dogs and buns. Since then, he’s gone on to set world records for eating the most kale, baked beans, and more. However, this will be his first time returning to the famous hot dog eating contest.

At +2000 odds, Oji is a longshot but gives bettors something to root for while enjoying the action on Independence Day.

Take Gideon Oji to use his size to his advantage and win the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

