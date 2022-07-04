Single-game betting is legal in Canada, which means Canadians can bet on the July 4 hot dog eating contest for the first time. Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is set to kick off the annual Independence Day festivities in the US on July 4. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 in Canada and claim free bets at the top Canadian sportsbooks.

The world’s most famous eating competition, Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest brings together the best competitive eaters to see who can eat the most hot dog in 10 minutes. 14-time champion Joey Chestnut is back to defend his title after setting a world record by eating 76 hot dogs and buns in 2021. For the women’s hot dog eating contest, Miki Sudo is the odds on betting favorite despite missing last year’s contest for the birth of her first child.

How to Bet on Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 in Canada

While Canada Day passed already, the celebration doesn’t have to stop. Canadians have a chance to bet on one of the most exciting events of the summer, Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest at the best online sportsbooks.

The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites for Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022

The best Canada sportsbooks are giving away free bets for Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Fans will also have a chance to take advantage of $5,750 in free Canada sports betting offers.

Canada Major League Eating Betting Guide — How to Watch Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 in Canada

🌭 Major League Eating Event: Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 📅 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 Date: Monday, July 4

Monday, July 4 🏆 Men’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2021 Winner: Joey Chestnut

Joey Chestnut 🏆 Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2021 Winner: Michelle Lesco

Michelle Lesco 🕙 Eating Time: 7:45 am ET

7:45 am ET 💰 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Purse: $7,100,000

$7,100,000 📺 TV Channel: ESPN | ESPN 3

ESPN | ESPN 3 🏪 Location: Nathan’s | Brooklyn, New York

Nathan’s | Brooklyn, New York 🎲 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Men’s Odds: Joey Chestnut -3000 | Geoffrey Esper +900 | Nick Wehry +1000 | Gideon Oji +2000

Joey Chestnut -3000 | Geoffrey Esper +900 | Nick Wehry +1000 | Gideon Oji +2000 🎲 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Women’s Odds: Miki Sudo -5000 | Michelle Lesco +1000

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds 2022

It’ll be another exciting Independence Day on July 4th, as the world’s best Major League Eaters heading to Brooklyn, New York for the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

It’s been said that the contest originated outside of the famous restaurant in 1916 when two customers had a hotdog eating contest to show who was more patriotic.

Since then, the contest has caught the public’s attention, thanks in part to the stardom of Takeru Kobayashi and 14-time champion Joey Chestnut.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest 2022 Odds | Men’s Outright Odds

In 2021, Joey Chestnut shocked the world by setting a new world record and eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes on route to his 14th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest title. This year, he returns once again to Coney Island and is poised for his 15th belt. Chestnut has the best odds to win at -3000, giving him nearly a 97 percent chance of winning.

He will be up against familiar faces, including Geoffrey Esper and Nick Wehry, who’ve been competing in this event for several years. The best Canada sports betting sites have Esper at +900 odds and Wehry at +1000 to win on Monday.

Check out the chart below for the best odds for the men’s hot dog eating contest from BetOnline, one of the best Canada sports betting sites.

Contestants Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest 2022 Odds Play Joey Chestnut -3500 Geoffrey Esper +900 Nick Wehry +1000 Gideon Oji +2000

Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest 2022 Odds | Women’s Outright Odds

The best Canada sports betting sites have Miki Sudo as the heavy favorite to win the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. After missing the competition last year due to her pregnancy, the first-time mom Sudo will try for her eighth Mustard Belt.

She will go up against long-time rival and 2021 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest winner Michelle Lesco.

For a breakdown of the best women’s odds for Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest below.

Contestants Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest 2022 Odds Play Miki Sudo -5000 Other +700 Michelle Lesco +1000

The Best Canada Major League Eating Betting Sites for Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022

While nothing is ever guaranteed at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, Chestnuts and Sudo are nearly locks to win in 2022. Fans that want to bet on the action can still find the best betting experience by signing up to the top online sportsbooks in Canada.

For the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, Canadians can take advantage of the best sportsbook promotions and bet on the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest for free.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Picks | 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Predictions

Gideon Oji hasn’t competed in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest since 2016. In the six years since his last showing, he’s gone on to beat other world records, including eating 10 Pounds of Baked Beans in 1 minute and 45 seconds, 1.3125 gallons of Green Chile Stew, and 25.5 16oz of Chopped Kale Salads.

However, he’s never come close to winning Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

In 2016, he posted a respectable 38 hot dogs and buns, which makes him a longshot to beat Joey Chestnut, at best. Instead of betting on Oji’s outright odds, the best online sportsbooks are offering odds for Oji’s total hotdogs at 41.5 with the over at +100 odds.

Take Oji with over 41.5 hotdogs at +100 odds.

