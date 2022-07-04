While the New York sports betting market is taking bets on the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, New Yorkers can find better betting odds online at the best offshore sportsbooks. One of the most unique Independence Day traditions, the hot dog eating contest brings together some of the world’s best eaters for a competition unlike any other. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York and claim free bets on Independence Day.

On Monday, Joey Chestnut will take to the stage in hopes of beating another world record and win his 15th Mustard Belt Title. While Chestnut is the heavy betting favorite, he is currently injured with a ruptured right tendon, potentially hurting his chances of winning. Despite his injury, his odds have moved from -3000 to -3500 at the best sports betting sites.

On the women’s side, fans will also welcome back Miki Sudo, who took a year off to have her baby. She is the overwhelming favorite and is poised to win her eighth Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating title.

Scroll down below to learn more about the best Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 betting offers available in New York.

Now that the New York sports betting market is open, fans can enjoy their long weekend by betting on one of the best American traditions at top online sportsbooks.

New York Major League Eating Betting Guide — How to Watch Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 in New York

🌭 Major League Eating Event: Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 📅 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 Date: Monday, July 4

Monday, July 4 🏆 Men’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2021 Winner: Joey Chestnut

Joey Chestnut 🏆 Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2021 Winner: Michelle Lesco

Michelle Lesco 🕙 Eating Time: 7:45 am ET

7:45 am ET 💰 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Purse: $7,100,000

$7,100,000 📺 TV Channel: ESPN | ESPN 3

ESPN | ESPN 3 🏪 Location: Nathan’s | Brooklyn, New York

Nathan’s | Brooklyn, New York 🎲 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Men’s Odds: Joey Chestnut -3000 | Geoffrey Esper +900 | Nick Wehry +1000 | Gideon Oji +2000

Joey Chestnut -3000 | Geoffrey Esper +900 | Nick Wehry +1000 | Gideon Oji +2000 🎲 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Women’s Odds: Miki Sudo -5000 | Michelle Lesco +1000

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds 2022

It’ll be another exciting Independence Day on July 4th, as the world’s best Major League Eaters heading to Brooklyn, New York for the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

It’s been said that the contest originated outside of the famous restaurant in 1916 when two customers had a hotdog eating contest to show who was more patriotic.

Since then, the contest has caught the public’s attention, thanks in part to the stardom of Takeru Kobayashi and 14-time champion Joey Chestnut.

Scroll down below for the to learn more about the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest odds available at the top offshore sportsbooks.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest 2022 Odds | Men’s Outright Odds

In 2021, Joey Chestnut shocked the world by setting a new world record and eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes on route to his 14th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest title. This year, he returns once again to Coney Island and is poised for his 15th belt. Chestnut has the best odds to win at -3000, giving him nearly a 97 percent chance of winning.

He will be up against familiar faces, including Geoffrey Esper and Nick Wehry, who’ve been competing in this event for several years. The best New York sports betting sites have Esper at +900 odds and Wehry at +1000 to win on Monday.

Check out the chart below for the best odds for the men’s hot dog eating contest from BetOnline, one of the best New York sports betting sites..

Contestants Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest 2022 Odds Play Joey Chestnut -3500 Geoffrey Esper +900 Nick Wehry +1000 Gideon Oji +2000

Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest 2022 Odds | Women’s Outright Odds

The best New York sports betting sites have Miki Sudo as the heavy favorite to win the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. After missing the competition last year due to her pregnancy, the first-time mom Sudo will try for her eighth Mustard Belt.

She will go up against long-time rival and 2021 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest winner Michelle Lesco.

For a breakdown of the best women’s odds for Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest below.

Contestants Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest 2022 Odds Play Miki Sudo -5000 Other +700 Michelle Lesco +1000

One of the best online sportsbooks, BetOnline is giving away the best New York sports betting offers for the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. At BetOnline, fans can cash in $1,000 in betting offers and two free bets for the annual hot dog eating competition.

New York Residents looking to bet on the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest should start by visiting BetUS. With the biggest New York sports betting offers on the market, fans can double their bankroll by betting at BetUS. For the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest, BetUS members can receive up to $2,500 in free betting offers.

While it’s the offseason for many major sports, Americans looking to bet on something on Independence Day can cash in on the best odds for the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest at MyBookie. MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free New York sports betting offers meaning fans don’t have to risk much to win betting on the historic hot dog eating contest.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Picks | 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Predictions

Joey Chestnut has routinely outpaced the competition at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, but it’s hard to get excited about this kind of juice.

At -3500 odds, Chestnut isn’t exactly going to bring bettors a big return for most hot dog contest bettors.

Chestnut ruptured his right tendon prior to the competition. While the injury hasn’t affected his betting odds, it could deter him in the competition.

Instead, we’ll look to another competitor that hasn’t showcased his skills at Nathan’s hot dog eating contest since 2016, when he ate 38 hot dogs and buns.

Standing at 6’9”, Gideon Oji is the tallest male in the contest and should be able to use his large frame to his advantage. Since then, Oji has started to set world records of his own and is back to prove his skills in the annual hot dog eating contest.

Take Gideon Oji to win the 2022 Hot Dog Eating Contest and dethrone an injured Chestnut in the process.

