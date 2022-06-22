How to Bet on NBA Draft 2022 | California Sports Betting Sites

The NBA Draft 2022 takes place on Thursday, June 23rd from the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York. The NBA draft returns to its regular June date after two years of being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 58 picks will be made in the NBA Draft 2022, with both the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat losing their second-round picks due to tampering during the off-season.

Three of the four California-based NBA teams have picks in the NBA Draft 2022, with the Sacramento Kings holding the highest spot among teams in the Golden State with pick #4. With the fourth pick in the 2022 NBA draft, the Kings are favored to select Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, who is lined as the -145 favorite to go forth in this year’s selection process.

The newly crowned NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors have the 28th pick in the NBA Draft 2022, while the LA Clippers will have to wait until round two to make their selection with the #43 pick in the NBA Draft. The Los Angeles Lakers are without any picks in this year’s NBA Draft, having traded their first-round pick to the New Orleans Pelicans in a trade for Anthony Davis back in 2019.

How to Bet on NBA Draft 2022 in California

While California sports betting still isn’t legal, the best offshore betting sites make it easy for basketball fans to bet on the NBA Draft 2022.

The Best California Sports Betting Sites for NBA Draft 2022

California Basketball Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Draft 2022 in California

🏀 NBA Event: NBA Draft 2022

NBA Draft 2022 📅 NBA Draft 2022 Date: Thursday, June 23

Thursday, June 23 🕙 When is NBA Draft 2022: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is NBA Draft 2022: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 🏆 NBA Draft 2021 First Overall Pick: Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham 📺 TV Channel: ABC | ESPN

ABC | ESPN 🎲 NBA Draft 2022 Odds: Jabari Smith Jr -185 | Chet Holmgren +160 | Paolo Banchero +500

NBA Draft 2022 Odds | Odds for First Overall Pick

Auburn Forward, Jabari Smith Jr. is the strong betting favorite to go first overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. With the Orlando Magic holding the first pick in the draft, Smith has moved from a modest -185 at the start of the week to a -300 shoo-in to go first overall on the eve before draft day.

Gonzaga big Chet Holmgren is the third betting favorite on the board to be drafted first overall but is lined as the -250 favorite to be drafted second overall, with the Oklahoma City Thunder in dire need of a shooting center in the absence of Steven Adams, who was traded away back in 2020.

Italian-American Duke forward, Paolo Banchero, is lined as the -275 betting favorite to go to the Houston Rockets with the third overall pick. Banchero was the 2022 ACC Rookie of the Year and has been a projected top-three pick since the NCAA tournament back in March.

Below, we’ll go over the NBA Draft 2022 odds for the No. 1 overall pick from BetOnline, which offers the best NBA Draft prop bets online.

NBA Draft 2022 No. 1 Overall Pick Odds Play Jabari Smith Jr -300 Chet Holmgren +290 Paolo Banchero +375

The Best California Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Draft 2022

While it’s not always easy cheering for your team during the NBA Draft, basketball fans can still enjoy the draft by following along with the online odds and signing up with one of the top California sports betting sites.

For the 2022 NBA Draft, California sportsbooks are offering a number of great betting markets, unique props, and special betting promotions for California residents looking to bet on the 76th edition of the NBA draft.

NBA Draft 2022 Picks and Predictions | Best 2022 NBA Draft Prop Bets

Jaden Ivey is the -145 betting favorite to go to the Sacramento Kings with the fourth overall pick in the NBA draft. At the odds of -145, implied probability suggests that Ivey has a 59.2% chance of being drafted by the Kings, while Iowa sophomore Keegan Murray is lined at plus-money odds of +115 to be taken by the Kings instead.

While it seems intriguing to pick Murray at the +115 price to go fourth overall, the real betting value is on betting Ivey to go fifth overall, rather than fourth. If the Kings pass on Ivey, they will almost certainly go for the Iowa forward Keegan Murray instead.

This will leave the Detroit Pistons with a chance to scoop up Ivey, especially before the #6 team in the draft, and central division rival Indiana Pacers can get their hands on him.

At the current price of +200 odds, Jaden Ivey is the best bet to go 5th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

