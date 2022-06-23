How to Bet on NBA Draft 2022 | DC Sports Betting Sites

DC sports betting fans can bet on the NBA Draft 2022 this week while cashing in on great betting offers from the top sportsbooks in the District of Columbia. The 2022 NBA Draft takes place this Thursday, June 23rd from the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Washington Wizards hold the tenth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, along with a 54th overall pick in the second round. The Wizards will be looking to make wholesale changes throughout their roster at this year’s draft, with the contracts of Kristaps Prozingis, Kyle Kuzma, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope likely not remaining on the Wizard’s books by the end of this year’s offseason. The Wizards have a solid stable of assets and could easily parlay their current stock of talent into a balanced and more sustainable roster heading into the 2022/2023 NBA season.

To learn more about how to bet on the NBA Draft 2022 in DC, continue reading as we explore the best betting options for residents in the capital city who are looking to bet on the 76th edition of the NBA Draft.

How to Bet on NBA Draft 2022 in DC

DC sports betting has been regulated as state law for both in-person and retail sports betting since 2018. With this, the District of Colombia is one of the best regions to live in for those who wish to bet on the biggest sporting events of the year, including the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Best DC Sports Betting Sites for NBA Draft 2022

DC Basketball Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Draft 2022 in DC

🏀 NBA Event: NBA Draft 2022

NBA Draft 2022 📅 NBA Draft 2022 Date: Thursday, June 23

Thursday, June 23 🕙 When is NBA Draft 2022: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is NBA Draft 2022: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 🏆 NBA Draft 2021 First Overall Pick: Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham 📺 TV Channel: ABC | ESPN

ABC | ESPN 🎲 NBA Draft 2022 Odds: Jabari Smith Jr -185 | Chet Holmgren +160 | Paolo Banchero +500

NBA Draft 2022 Odds | Odds for First Overall Pick

Auburn Forward, Jabari Smith Jr. is the strong betting favorite to go first overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. With the Orlando Magic holding the first pick in the draft, Smith has moved from a modest -185 at the start of the week to a -300 shoo-in to go first overall on the eve before draft day.

Gonzaga big Chet Holmgren is the third betting favorite on the board to be drafted first overall but is lined as the -250 favorite to be drafted second overall, with the Oklahoma City Thunder in dire need of a shooting center in the absence of Steven Adams, who was traded away back in 2020.

Italian-American Duke forward, Paolo Banchero, is lined as the -275 betting favorite to go to the Houston Rockets with the third overall pick. Banchero was the 2022 ACC Rookie of the Year and has been a projected top-three pick since the NCAA tournament back in March.

Below, we’ll go over the NBA Draft 2022 odds for the No. 1 overall pick from BetOnline, which offers the best NBA Draft prop bets online.

NBA Draft 2022 No. 1 Overall Pick Odds Play Jabari Smith Jr -300 Chet Holmgren +290 Paolo Banchero +375

The Best DC Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Draft 2022

While it’s not always easy cheering for your team during the NBA Draft, basketball fans can still enjoy the draft by following along with the online odds and signing up with one of the top DC sports betting sites.

For the 2022 NBA Draft, DC sportsbooks are offering a number of great betting markets, unique props, and special betting promotions for DC residents looking to bet on the 76th edition of the NBA draft.

Scroll down below for more information on the best DC sports betting offers and free bets for the 2022 NBA Draft.

NBA Draft 2022 Picks and Predictions | Best 2022 NBA Draft Prop Bets

Jaden Ivey is the strong betting favorite to be picked fourth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, with late money coming in on the Purdue shooting guard. Ivey was lined at -145 head-to-head against Keegan Murray earlier this week, who was a +115 underdog to be picked fourth overall. Since then, Ivey’s odds to be picked have inflated to -185, with Murray now lined as a +125 dog.

The betting value in this scenario is, however, likely on Ivey to be passed up by the Sacramento Kings, and to be selected fifth overall by the Detroit Pistons. Ivey is currently lined at long-shot odds to be picked fifth by the Pistons, but the market is discounting the fact that the Pistons would almost certainly prevent Ivey from falling into the hands of their division rivals, and 6th overall pick, Indiana Pacers.

While the Pistons and Ivey aren’t exactly a great fit, they would benefit more from having Ivey playing for them, rather than against them.

With this in mind, bet on Jaden Ivey at the current price of +275 to be picked fifth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

