How to Bet on NBA Draft 2022 | Illinois Sports Betting Sites

Bet on the 2022 NBA Draft in Illinois this week, as the 76th edition of the NBA entry draft goes down from the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, June 23rd. The Chicago Bulls hold just one pick in the NBA draft this year, after making wholesale changes to their roster during the offseason last year, which saw them ship out their second pick to the San Antonio Spurs, in exchange for DeMar DeRozan.

Illinois sports betting fans can bet on the 2022 NBA Draft while cashing in on great betting offers from the best sportsbooks in the state. To learn more about how to bet on the NBA Draft 2022 in Illinois, continue reading as we dive into the very best betting options for Illinois residents looking to wager on the 76th edition of the NBA entry draft.

How to Bet on NBA Draft 2022 in Illinois

Illinois sports betting has been legalized and regulated for quite some time, making betting on the biggest sporting event of the year as easier as ever before. The 2022 NBA Draft is no exception, and while betting on the draft is somewhat of a niche market, a number of great Illinois sportsbooks offer great odds and alternative prop markets for numerous events surrounding the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Best Illinois Sports Betting Sites for NBA Draft 2022

The best Illinois sportsbooks are giving free bets and betting offers for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Illinois Basketball Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Draft 2022 in Illinois

🏀 NBA Event: NBA Draft 2022

NBA Draft 2022 📅 NBA Draft 2022 Date: Thursday, June 23

Thursday, June 23 🕙 When is NBA Draft 2022: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is NBA Draft 2022: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 🏆 NBA Draft 2021 First Overall Pick: Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham 📺 TV Channel: ABC | ESPN

ABC | ESPN 🎲 NBA Draft 2022 Odds: Jabari Smith Jr -185 | Chet Holmgren +160 | Paolo Banchero +500

NBA Draft 2022 Odds | Odds for First Overall Pick

Auburn Forward, Jabari Smith Jr. is the strong betting favorite to go first overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. With the Orlando Magic holding the first pick in the draft, Smith has moved from a modest -185 at the start of the week to a -300 shoo-in to go first overall on the eve before draft day.

Gonzaga big Chet Holmgren is the third betting favorite on the board to be drafted first overall but is lined as the -250 favorite to be drafted second overall, with the Oklahoma City Thunder in dire need of a shooting center in the absence of Steven Adams, who was traded away back in 2020.

Italian-American Duke forward, Paolo Banchero, is lined as the -275 betting favorite to go to the Houston Rockets with the third overall pick. Banchero was the 2022 ACC Rookie of the Year and has been a projected top-three pick since the NCAA tournament back in March.

Below, we’ll go over the NBA Draft 2022 odds for the No. 1 overall pick from BetOnline, which offers the best NBA Draft prop bets online.

NBA Draft 2022 No. 1 Overall Pick Odds Play Jabari Smith Jr -300 Chet Holmgren +290 Paolo Banchero +375

The Best Illinois Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Draft 2022

While it’s not always easy cheering for your team during the NBA Draft, basketball fans can still enjoy the draft by following along with the online odds and signing up with one of the top Illinois sports betting sites.

For the 2022 NBA Draft, Illinois sportsbooks are offering a number of great betting markets, unique props, and special betting promotions for Illinois residents looking to bet on the 76th edition of the NBA draft.

NBA Draft 2022 Picks and Predictions | Best 2022 NBA Draft Prop Bets

Jaden Ivey comes into the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft lined as the steep betting favorite to be picked fourth overall, a pick that is held by the Sacramento Kings. Ivey opened the week in a slightly greater than pick’em position for the fourth selection against Keegan Murray but has now pulled ahead as the strong betting favorite in that race. Murray remains a slight plus-money underdog to be picked fourth overall, and while the Iowa sophomore forward has a solid chance of being selected over Ivey, the current odds are not worth betting on at this moment.

The real betting value in this scenario comes out of Jaden Ivey being passed up by the Sacramento Kings. In that scenario, Ivey could get picked up by the Detroit Pistons, who should be obligated to select Ivey, in order to prevent him from falling into the lap of their division rivals, the Indiana Pacers, who hold the #6 position in the draft.

At the current long-shot odds, Jaden Ivey is a great bet to be picked fifth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

