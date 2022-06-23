How to Bet on NBA Draft 2022 | Alabama Sports Betting Sites

The Alabama sports betting market is still waiting for possible action in 2023, but basketball fans can still bet on the NBA Draft at the best offshore betting sites. With the 2022 NBA Draft taking place on Thursday, the top online sportsbooks are welcoming Alabama residents with free bets and exclusive basketball betting offers.

The 2022 NBA Draft will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday night. While the top-three picks have reportedly already been made, the NBA Draft betting odds have still been shifting dramatically ahead of Thursday’s draft.

Jabari Smith Jr, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero are expected to be the top-three picks, in order. However, Banchero briefly overtook Smith Jr. as the odds-on favorite to be the number overall pick on draft day, adding further intrigue to the top of the draft.

Below, we'll break down how to bet on NBA Draft 2022 in Alabama and claim up to $5,750 in free bets for the action on Thursday night.

Alabama Basketball Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Draft 2022 in Alabama

🏀 NBA Event: NBA Draft 2022

NBA Draft 2022 📅 NBA Draft 2022 Date: Thursday, June 23

Thursday, June 23 🕙 When is NBA Draft 2022: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is NBA Draft 2022: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 🏆 NBA Draft 2021 First Overall Pick: Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham 📺 TV Channel: ABC | ESPN

ABC | ESPN 🎲 NBA Draft 2022 Odds: Jabari Smith Jr -185 | Chet Holmgren +160 | Paolo Banchero +500

NBA Draft 2022 Odds | Odds for First Overall Pick

The best basketball prospects from around the world will hope to hear their names called at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday night. The 2022 NBA Draft is expected to be one of the best with three potential No. 1 picks and a handful of other prospects that can make an instant impact in the NBA.

While it is not clear who the Orlando Magic will opt to draft with the number 1 overall pick, Auburn star Jabari Smith is the consensus choice to be selected first. At -185, the best online sportsbooks have given Smith the best odds to go No. 1 overall while Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren has +160 odds to be the first overall pick. On the other hand, there could be some value in Duke star Paolo Banchero, who enters NBA Draft 2022 with +500 odds to go No. 1 overall.

Banchero might not have as high of a ceiling as Smith or Holmgren but some NBA scouts believe he could have the best career among the three potential No. 1 picks.

In addition to betting on the No.1 overall pick, NBA fans can bet on a wide variety of NBA Draft props, including odds for every selection in the top five.

Below, we'll go over the NBA Draft 2022 odds for the No. 1 overall pick from BetOnline, which offers the best NBA Draft prop bets online.

NBA Draft 2022 No. 1 Overall Pick Odds Play Jabari Smith Jr -185 Chet Holmgren +160 Paolo Banchero +500

NBA Draft 2022 Picks and Predictions | Best 2022 NBA Draft Prop Bets

The Detroit Pistons recently traded starter Jerami Grant to the Trail Blazers, which may be a sign of things to come on Thursday night.

The Pistons’ trade makes room for them to add a talented wing player and Keegan Murray appears to be the most likely selection at No. 5. Detroit is expected to pursue DeAndre Ayton in free agency and the Grant deal should open up room for Murray to start alongside Ayton in the front court for the foreseeable future. Murray has the ability to play both the small forward and power forward spot and should provide some added versatility on the defensive end of the floor as well.

Look for Detroit to draft Murray with the No. 5 overall pick on Thursday night.

To bet on NBA Draft 2022 props at BetOnline and claim two free $25 bets, click the button below.