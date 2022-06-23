How to Bet on NBA Draft 2022 | Iowa Sports Betting Sites

The Iowa sports betting market opened up in 2019 and is now home to more than a dozen online sportsbooks. Still, basketball fans in Iowa can find better odds and betting offers for the 2022 NBA Draft at the best offshore betting sites. Iowa residents that sign up can claim up to $5,750 in free bets for the 2022 NBA Draft just for signing up.

The 2022 NBA Draft will be live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday night. Each of the top three picks in this year’s class have superstar potential, but there are several other gifted prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, which is widely expected to be one of the most talented draft classes ever. Iowa’s own Keegan Murray is among the players expected to go in the top five.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on NBA Draft 2022 in Iowa and claim free bets for draft night.

NBA fans looking to bet on the next generation of basketball players can place bets on the 2022 NBA Draft at the best Iowa sportsbooks. For the 2022 NBA Draft, basketball fans can take advantage of free bets and NBA betting offers.

Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55

The best US sports betting sites offer the most competitive NBA betting odds for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Iowa Basketball Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Draft 2022 in Iowa

🏀 NBA Event: NBA Draft 2022

NBA Draft 2022 📅 NBA Draft 2022 Date: Thursday, June 23

Thursday, June 23 🕙 When is NBA Draft 2022: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is NBA Draft 2022: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 🏆 NBA Draft 2021 First Overall Pick: Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham 📺 TV Channel: ABC | ESPN

ABC | ESPN 🎲 NBA Draft 2022 Odds: Jabari Smith Jr -185 | Chet Holmgren +160 | Paolo Banchero +500

NBA Draft 2022 Odds | Odds for First Overall Pick

The best basketball prospects from around the world will hope to hear their names called at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday night. The 2022 NBA Draft is expected to be one of the best with three potential No. 1 picks and a handful of other prospects that can make an instant impact in the NBA.

While it is not clear who the Orlando Magic will opt to draft with the number 1 overall pick, Auburn star Jabari Smith is the consensus choice to be selected first. At -185, the best online sportsbooks have given Smith the best odds to go No. 1 overall while Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren has +160 odds to be the first overall pick. On the other hand, there could be some value in Duke star Paolo Banchero, who enters NBA Draft 2022 with +500 odds to go No. 1 overall.

Banchero might not have as high of a ceiling as Smith or Holmgren but some NBA scouts believe he could have the best career among the three potential No. 1 picks.

In addition to betting on the No.1 overall pick, NBA fans can bet on a wide variety of NBA Draft props, including odds for every selection in the top five.

Below, we’ll go over the NBA Draft 2022 odds for the No. 1 overall pick from BetOnline, which offers the best NBA Draft prop bets online.

NBA Draft 2022 No. 1 Overall Pick Odds Play Jabari Smith Jr -185 Chet Holmgren +160 Paolo Banchero +500

While nothing is ever guaranteed at the NBA Draft, basketball fans can still find the best betting experience by signing up to the top Iowa sports betting sites.

For the 2022 NBA Draft, Iowa residents can take advantage of the best sportsbooks promotions and bet on the 2022 NBA Draft for free.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NBA Draft 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free NBA Draft Bets in Iowa 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

The NBA Draft is here and the best Iowa sports betting sites like BetOnline is offering free bets. At BetOnline, new members can take advantage of free bets and $1,000 in Iowa sports betting offers on their first deposit. Iowa residents can use a free matched mobile bet worth up to $50 for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Iowa Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for NBA Draft 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest NBA Draft Betting Offer in Iowa 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetUS is giving out the biggest NBA betting offers for the 2022 NBA Draft in Iowa. For basketball fans looking to bank on betting on NBA Draft 2022, BetUS is one of the best places to start. With $2,500 in free Iowa sports betting offers, basketball fans can capitalize on their gut instincts without risking their payroll.

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Iowa Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

IA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on NBA Draft

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best NBA Draft Betting Odds in Iowa 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Basketball fans looking for the best NBA Draft 2022 odds should sign up for MyBookie. It is one of the only Iowa sports betting apps that offer reduced juice, giving fans the best odds for the first, second, and third picks of the draft. In addition, MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free basketball betting offers to fans on their first deposit.

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Iowa Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

IA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

NBA Draft 2022 Picks and Predictions | Best 2022 NBA Draft Prop Bets

Jaden Ivey is widely expected to be the fourth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft but the selection doesn’t make sense. The Sacramento Kings have two point guards on the roster in De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell, both of whom were former first-round picks. Adding Ivey to an already crowded backcourt seems like a reach, especially at -200 odds.

While a trade-up into the fourth spot is still a possibility, a move into the top-five will likely cost too much in future draft capital. Instead, it seems more likely Sacramento will keep this pick and pass on Ivey, leaving him available to be drafted fifth by the Detroit Pistons, who could use a secondary ball-handler alongside Cade Cunningham.

Look for Ivey to slip into the Pistons’ laps and take Detroit to pick him fifth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

To bet on Jaden Ivey’s draft position at BetOnline, click the button below.