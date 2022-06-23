How to Bet on NBA Draft 2022 | Kansas Sports Betting Sites

Even though Kansas became the second state to approve sports betting in 2020, the Kansas sports betting market has yet to open up for business. While NBA fans wait for casinos to start taking bets, Kansas residents can still bet on NBA Draft 2022 at the best sports betting sites. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on NBA Draft 2022 in Kansas and claim up to $5,750 in free bets.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday night as the top NBA prospects get set to hear their names called by commissioner Adam Silver. Reports have surfaced that the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Houston Rockets have already made their selections.

Despite this, the top online sportsbooks are still offering NBA Draft odds and props ahead of Thursday’s draft. Scroll down to learn about the best NBA Draft 2022 betting odds and offers available to Kansas residents.

How to Bet on NBA Draft 2022 in Kansas

The best NBA betting sites are offering free bets for the 2022 NBA Draft. Basketball fans looking to bet on the best NBA prospects can head over to the best offshore sports betting sites for the most competitive odds and betting offers.

To learn how to bet on NBA Draft 2022 in Kansas, scroll down below.

Click here to get your free bets and NBA Draft betting offer Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your basketball betting bonus in free bets Place your free NBA Draft bets at the best Kansas sports betting sites

The Best Kansas Sports Betting Sites for NBA Draft 2022

The best Kansas sportsbooks offer free bets for the 2022 NBA Draft. Basketball fans can back their favorite prospects for free at the best US sports betting sites.

Below, we’ll rank the best Kansas sports betting offers for the NBA Draft 2022.

Kansas Basketball Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Draft 2022 in Kansas

🏀 NBA Event: NBA Draft 2022

NBA Draft 2022 📅 NBA Draft 2022 Date: Thursday, June 23

Thursday, June 23 🕙 When is NBA Draft 2022: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is NBA Draft 2022: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 🏆 NBA Draft 2021 First Overall Pick: Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham 📺 TV Channel: ABC | ESPN

ABC | ESPN 🎲 NBA Draft 2022 Odds: Jabari Smith Jr -185 | Chet Holmgren +160 | Paolo Banchero +500

NBA Draft 2022 Odds | Odds for First Overall Pick

The best basketball prospects from around the world will hope to hear their names called at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday night. The 2022 NBA Draft is expected to be one of the best with three potential No. 1 picks and a handful of other prospects that can make an instant impact in the NBA.

While it is not clear who the Orlando Magic will opt to draft with the number 1 overall pick, Auburn star Jabari Smith is the consensus choice to be selected first. At -185, the best online sportsbooks have given Smith the best odds to go No. 1 overall while Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren has +160 odds to be the first overall pick. On the other hand, there could be some value in Duke star Paolo Banchero, who enters NBA Draft 2022 with +500 odds to go No. 1 overall.

Banchero might not have as high of a ceiling as Smith or Holmgren but some NBA scouts believe he could have the best career among the three potential No. 1 picks.

In addition to betting on the No.1 overall pick, NBA fans can bet on a wide variety of NBA Draft props, including odds for every selection in the top five.

Below, we’ll go over the NBA Draft 2022 odds for the No. 1 overall pick from BetOnline, which offers the best NBA Draft prop bets online.

NBA Draft 2022 No. 1 Overall Pick Odds Play Jabari Smith Jr -185 Chet Holmgren +160 Paolo Banchero +500

The Best Kansas Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Draft 2022

While nothing is ever guaranteed at the NBA Draft, basketball fans can still find the best betting experience by signing up to the top Kansas sports betting sites.

For the 2022 NBA Draft, Kansas residents can take advantage of the best sportsbooks promotions and bet on the 2022 NBA Draft for free.

Scroll down below for more information on the best Kansas sports betting offers and free bets for the 2022 NBA Draft.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NBA Draft 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free NBA Draft Bets in Kansas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

The NBA Draft is here and the best Kansas sports betting sites like BetOnline is offering free bets. At BetOnline, new members can take advantage of free bets and $1,000 in Kansas sports betting offers on their first deposit. Kansas residents can use a free matched mobile bet worth up to $50 for the 2022 NBA Draft.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Kansas Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free NBA Draft 2022 bets at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for NBA Draft 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest NBA Draft Betting Offer in Kansas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetUS is giving out the biggest NBA betting offers for the 2022 NBA Draft in Kansas. For basketball fans looking to bank on betting on NBA Draft 2022, BetUS is one of the best places to start. With $2,500 in free Kansas sports betting offers, basketball fans can capitalize on their gut instincts without risking their payroll.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Kansas Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

KS Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the NBA Draft 2022, click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on NBA Draft

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best NBA Draft Betting Odds in Kansas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Basketball fans looking for the best NBA Draft 2022 odds should sign up for MyBookie. It is one of the only Kansas sports betting apps that offer reduced juice, giving fans the best odds for the first, second, and third picks of the draft. In addition, MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free basketball betting offers to fans on their first deposit.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Kansas Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

KS Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie NBA Draft 2022 betting offer by clicking the button below.

NBA Draft 2022 Picks and Predictions | Best 2022 NBA Draft Prop Bets

Following the big-three, Jaden Ivey is arguably the next-best prospect. The consensus top point guard in the 2022 NBA Draft, Ivey has been coveted by several teams looking to move up in Thursday’s draft, but a trade seems like the only way that he’ll be selected fourth overall.

That’s because the Sacramento Kings, who currently own the No. 4 pick, have recently used three first-round picks on potential point guards. With two of those players (De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell) still on the roster, it seems likely that Kings will either opt to move this pick or simply go with a better fit for their roster.

If they opt to keep the selection, the pick that makes the most sense in this spot is Iowa forward Keegan Murray. Murray can play next to big man Domantas Sabonis and has enough versatility on defense to slot into the power forward spot in smaller lineups.

Take Keegan Murray to be selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

To back Keegan Murray and get free NBA Draft bets at BetOnline, click the button below.