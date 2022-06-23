How to Bet on NBA Draft 2022 | Kentucky Sports Betting Sites

In Kentucky, basketball fans are still waiting for legal sports betting options to come to the state. While residents wait for the Kentucky sports betting market to open up, they can still cash in on the best NBA Draft odds and prop bets at the best offshore sportsbooks. With up to $5,750 in basketball betting offers available on Thursday, basketball fans don’t have to break the bank to bet on NBA Draft 2022 in Kentucky.

The top NBA prospects will head to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday night. In what is expected to become one of the most talented draft classes ever, Kentucky Wildcats freshman Shaedon Sharpe finds himself among the players expected to be selected in the top-10 picks of the NBA Draft.

The best Kentucky sports betting offers available for NBA Draft 2022

How to Bet on NBA Draft 2022 in Kentucky

While the Kentucky sports betting market isn’t open, NBA fans can bet on the 2022 NBA draft at the best offshore sportsbooks. With the most competitive odds and betting offers, basketball fans don’t have to miss out on the action in Kentucky.

How to bet on NBA Draft 2022 in Kentucky.

The Best Kentucky Sports Betting Sites for NBA Draft 2022

The best Kentucky sportsbooks offer a wide variety of free bets for the 2022 NBA Draft. Basketball fans can also get their hands on $5,750 in free NBA betting offers tonight.

The best Kentucky sports betting offers available for the 2022 NBA Draft

Kentucky Basketball Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Draft 2022 in Kentucky

🏀 NBA Event: NBA Draft 2022

NBA Draft 2022 📅 NBA Draft 2022 Date: Thursday, June 23

Thursday, June 23 🕙 When is NBA Draft 2022: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is NBA Draft 2022: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 🏆 NBA Draft 2021 First Overall Pick: Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham 📺 TV Channel: ABC | ESPN

ABC | ESPN 🎲 NBA Draft 2022 Odds: Jabari Smith Jr -185 | Chet Holmgren +160 | Paolo Banchero +500

NBA Draft 2022 Odds | Odds for First Overall Pick

The best basketball prospects from around the world will hope to hear their names called at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday night. The 2022 NBA Draft is expected to be one of the best with three potential No. 1 picks and a handful of other prospects that can make an instant impact in the NBA.

While it is not clear who the Orlando Magic will opt to draft with the number 1 overall pick, Auburn star Jabari Smith is the consensus choice to be selected first. At -185, the best online sportsbooks have given Smith the best odds to go No. 1 overall while Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren has +160 odds to be the first overall pick. On the other hand, there could be some value in Duke star Paolo Banchero, who enters NBA Draft 2022 with +500 odds to go No. 1 overall.

Banchero might not have as high of a ceiling as Smith or Holmgren but some NBA scouts believe he could have the best career among the three potential No. 1 picks.

In addition to betting on the No.1 overall pick, NBA fans can bet on a wide variety of NBA Draft props, including odds for every selection in the top five.

Below, we’ll go over the NBA Draft 2022 odds for the No. 1 overall pick from BetOnline, which offers the best NBA Draft prop bets online.

NBA Draft 2022 No. 1 Overall Pick Odds Play Jabari Smith Jr -185 Chet Holmgren +160 Paolo Banchero +500

The Best Kentucky Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Draft 2022

While nothing is ever guaranteed at the NBA Draft, basketball fans can still find the best betting experience by signing up to the top Kentucky sports betting sites.

For the 2022 NBA Draft, Kentucky residents can take advantage of the best sportsbooks promotions and bet on the 2022 NBA Draft for free.

The best Kentucky sports betting offers and free bets for the 2022 NBA Draft.

NBA Draft 2022 Picks and Predictions | Best 2022 NBA Draft Prop Bets

The Detroit Pistons are expected to have several different options with the No. 5 overall pick. The Pistons have recently been linked to the likes of Keegan Murray and Jaden Ivey but another prospect has started to gain some steam in the Motor City.

Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin has seen his draft stock rise following the Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament run. Mathurin is a bit of a project but is a player that can contribute on both ends of the floor and doesn’t need the ball in his hands to be successful, which should make him a solid fit alongside former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham.

Mathurin’s odds to go No. 5 overall have shortened from +650 to +310 at the best sports betting sites and Detroit is reportedly giving the former Arizona product some serious consideration as a top-five pick.

Take Bennedict Mathurin to land in the top-five with the Detroit Pistons.

