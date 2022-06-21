How to Bet on NBA Draft 2022 | North Carolina Sports Betting Sites

North Carolina sports betting is only legal at in-person sportsbooks but basketball fans don’t have to drive to their nearest casino to place their NBA Draft bets. Instead, the best offshore sportsbooks are welcoming residents from North Carolina with free bets for the 2022 NBA Draft. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on NBA Draft 2022 in North Carolina and claim up to $5,750 in free bonus cash.

The best NBA prospects will head to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday night. While it’s shaping up to be an interesting offseason in Charlotte. help will be on the way soon for LaMelo Ball. The Charlotte Hornets own the No. 13 and No. 15 pick in the first round of the NBA Draft, giving them a chance to add a pair of prospects to an already buzzing roster.

Read on to learn how to get the best NBA Draft betting odds, offers, and free bets in North Carolina below.

How to Bet on NBA Draft 2022 in North Carolina

The North Carolina sports betting market is taking bets for the 2022 NBA Draft. Basketball fans looking to cash in big can claim up to $5,750 in free NBA betting offers at the best online sportsbooks.

Scroll down below to learn how to bet on NBA Draft 2022 in North Carolina.

Click here to get your free bets and NBA Draft betting offer Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your basketball betting bonus in free bets Place your free NBA Draft bets at the best North Carolina sports betting sites

The Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites for NBA Draft 2022

The best North Carolina sportsbooks are offering free bets for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Basketball fans don’t have to risk much to win betting on the next generation of basketball players.

North Carolina Basketball Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Draft 2022 in North Carolina

🏀 NBA Event: NBA Draft 2022

NBA Draft 2022 📅 NBA Draft 2022 Date: Thursday, June 23

Thursday, June 23 🕙 When is NBA Draft 2022: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is NBA Draft 2022: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 🏆 NBA Draft 2021 First Overall Pick: Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham 📺 TV Channel: ABC | ESPN

ABC | ESPN 🎲 NBA Draft 2022 Odds: Jabari Smith Jr -185 | Chet Holmgren +160 | Paolo Banchero +500

NBA Draft 2022 Odds | Odds for First Overall Pick

The best basketball prospects from around the world will hope to hear their names called at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday night. The 2022 NBA Draft is expected to be one of the best with three potential No. 1 picks and a handful of other prospects that can make an instant impact in the NBA.

While it is not clear who the Orlando Magic will opt to draft with the number 1 overall pick, Auburn star Jabari Smith is the consensus choice to be selected first. At -185, the best online sportsbooks have given Smith the best odds to go No. 1 overall while Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren has +160 odds to be the first overall pick. On the other hand, there could be some value in Duke star Paolo Banchero, who enters NBA Draft 2022 with +500 odds to go No. 1 overall.

Banchero might not have as high of a ceiling as Smith or Holmgren but some NBA scouts believe he could have the best career among the three potential No. 1 picks.

In addition to betting on the No.1 overall pick, NBA fans can bet on a wide variety of NBA Draft props, including odds for every selection in the top five.

Below, we’ll go over the NBA Draft 2022 odds for the No. 1 overall pick from BetOnline, which offers the best NBA Draft prop bets online.

The Best North Carolina Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Draft 2022

While nothing is ever guaranteed at the NBA Draft, basketball fans can still find the best betting experience by signing up to the top North Carolina sports betting sites.

For the 2022 NBA Draft, North Carolina residents can take advantage of the best sportsbooks promotions and bet on the 2022 NBA Draft for free.

Scroll down below for more information on the best North Carolina sports betting offers and free bets at the top NBA betting sites.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NBA Draft 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free NBA Draft Bets in North Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

The NBA Draft is here and the best North Carolina sports betting sites like BetOnline is offering free bets. At BetOnline, new members can take advantage of free bets and $1,000 in North Carolina sports betting offers on their first deposit. North Carolina residents can use a free matched mobile bet worth up to $50 for the 2022 NBA Draft.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum North Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free NBA Draft 2022 bets at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for NBA Draft 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest NBA Draft Betting Offer in North Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetUS is giving out the biggest NBA betting offers for the 2022 NBA Draft in North Carolina. For basketball fans looking to bank on betting on NBA Draft 2022, BetUS is one of the best places to start. With $2,500 in free North Carolina sports betting offers, basketball fans can capitalize on their gut instincts without risking their payroll.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum North Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

NC Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the NBA Draft 2022, click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best NBA Draft Betting Odds in North Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Basketball fans looking for the best NBA Draft 2022 odds should sign up for MyBookie. It is one of the only North Carolina sports betting apps that offer reduced juice, giving fans the best odds for the first, second, and third picks of the draft. In addition, MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free basketball betting offers to fans on their first deposit.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum North Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

NC Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie NBA Draft 2022 betting offer by clicking the button below.

NBA Draft 2022 Picks and Predictions | Best 2022 NBA Draft Prop Bets

At this point, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Jabari Smith will be the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

However, what happens next is totally up in the air.

Leading up to the NBA Draft, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren was seen as a potential No. 1 overall pick. Concerns about his frame and durability have hurt his stock heading into Thursday’s draft and there’s a chance he could slide down the draft board.

While he likely won’t slide very far, there’s a growing notion that Duke’s Paolo Banchero could be selected before him. The move would make sense for the Thunder too, as they are in need of a player with Banchero’s offensive skill set.

Take Banchero to be selected with the No. 2 overall pick (+435) by the OKC Thunder on Thursday night.