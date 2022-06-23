How to Bet on NBA Draft 2022 | Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites

The Massachusetts sports betting market has yet to open up but basketball fans can still bet on the 2022 NBA Draft at the best offshore betting sites. Basketball fans can score up to $5,750 in free bet offers just by signing up. Below, we’ll break down how to bet on NBA Draft 2022 in Massachusetts and claim free sports bets.

The 2022 NBA Draft will be live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday night. Reports have surfaced that the top-three teams in the draft have already made their selections but that hasn’t stopped the NBA Draft odds from moving at the top online sportsbooks.

While the Orlando Magic have reportedly promised to pick Jabari Smith Jr. with the No. 1 pick, the best betting sites are still taking bets on NBA Draft props. On Thursday morning, Paolo Banchero briefly overtook Jabari Smith Jr. as the player with the best odds to be the first overall pick.

How to Bet on NBA Draft 2022 in Massachusetts

While Massachusetts sports betting isn’t legal, basketball fans can visit the best offshore sportsbooks for the best NBA Draft odds and betting offers.

The Best Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites for NBA Draft 2022

The best Massachusetts sportsbooks are giving away free bets for the 202 NBA Draft. Basketball fans that want to win big can cash in $5,750 in free NBA betting offers tonight.

Below, we’ll go over the best Massachusetts sports betting offers for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Massachusetts Basketball Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Draft 2022 in Massachusetts

🏀 NBA Event: NBA Draft 2022

NBA Draft 2022 📅 NBA Draft 2022 Date: Thursday, June 23

Thursday, June 23 🕙 When is NBA Draft 2022: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is NBA Draft 2022: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 🏆 NBA Draft 2021 First Overall Pick: Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham 📺 TV Channel: ABC | ESPN

ABC | ESPN 🎲 NBA Draft 2022 Odds: Jabari Smith Jr -185 | Chet Holmgren +160 | Paolo Banchero +500

NBA Draft 2022 Odds | Odds for First Overall Pick

The best basketball prospects from around the world will hope to hear their names called at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday night. The 2022 NBA Draft is expected to be one of the best with three potential No. 1 picks and a handful of other prospects that can make an instant impact in the NBA.

While it is not clear who the Orlando Magic will opt to draft with the number 1 overall pick, Auburn star Jabari Smith is the consensus choice to be selected first. At -185, the best online sportsbooks have given Smith the best odds to go No. 1 overall while Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren has +160 odds to be the first overall pick. On the other hand, there could be some value in Duke star Paolo Banchero, who enters NBA Draft 2022 with +500 odds to go No. 1 overall.

Banchero might not have as high of a ceiling as Smith or Holmgren but some NBA scouts believe he could have the best career among the three potential No. 1 picks.

In addition to betting on the No.1 overall pick, NBA fans can bet on a wide variety of NBA Draft props, including odds for every selection in the top five.

Below, we’ll go over the NBA Draft 2022 odds for the No. 1 overall pick from BetOnline, which offers the best NBA Draft prop bets online.

NBA Draft 2022 No. 1 Overall Pick Odds Play Jabari Smith Jr -185 Chet Holmgren +160 Paolo Banchero +500

The Best Massachusetts Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Draft 2022

While nothing is ever guaranteed at the NBA Draft, basketball fans can still find the best betting experience by signing up to the top Massachusetts sports betting sites.

For the 2022 NBA Draft, Massachusetts residents can take advantage of the best sportsbooks promotions and bet on the 2022 NBA Draft for free.

Scroll down below for more information on the best Massachusetts sports betting offers and free bets for the 2022 NBA Draft.

NBA Draft 2022 Picks and Predictions | Best 2022 NBA Draft Prop Bets

The Portland Trail Blazers have been busy ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Trail Blazers executed an early trade, sending a future first-round pick to Detroit in exchange for Pistons’ forward Jerami Grant. Portland still owns its lottery pick in 2022 and will pick seventh in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

While the move makes sense for both teams, it may have also tipped Detroit’s NBA Draft plans. The favorite to be picked fifth overall, Keegan Murray would seem to be an ideal replacement for Grant’s skill set. While his upside might not be as high as other lottery picks, he is an NBA-ready player with a good 3-point shot that can defend multiple positions on the defensive end of the floor. Murray would also slot perfectly alongside DeAndre Ayton, who Detroit will reportedly be after in free agency.

That should make him a no-brainer selection at No. 5 here.

Take Keegan Murray to be the Noi. 5 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

