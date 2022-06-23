How to Bet on NBA Draft 2022 | Nevada Sports Betting Sites

The 2022 NBA Draft takes place this Thursday, June 23rd from the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Orlando Magic hold the top pick in the draft, with the odds currently favoring Jabari Smith Jr. as the massive chalk favorite to be selected first overall in this year’s draft.

Smith has held the favorite position for much of the lead-up to Thursday’s draft, with Italian-American and Duke freshman, Paolo Banchero, briefly being slotted as the top favorite; with gamblers storming in to correct the market move in the early hours of draft day. With this, the top pick in the draft seems to be all but decided, as the real intrigue now begins to focus on the draft order, as Smith Jr, Banchero, and Chet Holmgren, have all rotated positions in the various draft projections.

Nevada Basketball Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Draft 2022 in Nevada

🏀 NBA Event: NBA Draft 2022

NBA Draft 2022 📅 NBA Draft 2022 Date: Thursday, June 23

Thursday, June 23 🕙 When is NBA Draft 2022: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is NBA Draft 2022: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 🏆 NBA Draft 2021 First Overall Pick: Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham 📺 TV Channel: ABC | ESPN

ABC | ESPN 🎲 NBA Draft 2022 Odds: Jabari Smith Jr -185 | Chet Holmgren +160 | Paolo Banchero +500

NBA Draft 2022 Odds | Odds for First Overall Pick

Auburn Forward, Jabari Smith Jr. is the strong betting favorite to go first overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. With the Orlando Magic holding the first pick in the draft, Smith has moved from a modest -185 at the start of the week to a -300 shoo-in to go first overall on the eve before draft day.

Gonzaga big Chet Holmgren is the third betting favorite on the board to be drafted first overall but is lined as the -250 favorite to be drafted second overall, with the Oklahoma City Thunder in dire need of a shooting center in the absence of Steven Adams, who was traded away back in 2020.

Italian-American Duke forward, Paolo Banchero, is lined as the -275 betting favorite to go to the Houston Rockets with the third overall pick. Banchero was the 2022 ACC Rookie of the Year and has been a projected top-three pick since the NCAA tournament back in March.

Below, we’ll go over the NBA Draft 2022 odds for the No. 1 overall pick from BetOnline, which offers the best NBA Draft prop bets online.

NBA Draft 2022 No. 1 Overall Pick Odds Play Jabari Smith Jr -300 Chet Holmgren +290 Paolo Banchero +375

The Best Nevada Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Draft 2022

While it’s not always easy cheering for your team during the NBA Draft, basketball fans can still enjoy the draft by following along with the online odds and signing up with one of the top Nevada sports betting sites.

For the 2022 NBA Draft, Nevada sportsbooks are offering a number of great betting markets, unique props, and special betting promotions for Nevada residents looking to bet on the 76th edition of the NBA draft.

Scroll down below for more information on the best Nevada sports betting offers and free bets for the 2022 NBA Draft.

NBA Draft 2022 Picks and Predictions | Best 2022 NBA Draft Prop Bets

Purdue sophomore Jaden Ivey is a -200 favorite to be picked 4th overall in the NBA draft, with the Sacramento Kings holding the fourth selection. Ivey was lined in a head-to-head race with Keegan Murray earlier this week, with Ivey set as the -145 betting favorite. Since then, the odds on Ivey have swelled, while Murray’s odds have stayed relatively the same.

While the betting value on this prop may be depleted from a Jaden Ivey perspective, there is still a ton of value on the prospect of Ivey being passed up by the Sacramento Kings, as he would almost surely be scooped up by the Detroit Pistons should that happen.

At the current odds, Jaden Ivey is a great bet to be picked 5th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

