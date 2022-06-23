How to Bet on NBA Draft 2022 | Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites

Bet on the NBA Draft 2022 in Oklahoma this Thursday, as the 76th NBA rookie selection takes place from the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York. The draft returns to June for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, with both the 2020 and 2021 NBA Drafts having to be postponed due to delays in the NBA season. The draft will include 58 picks, with both the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks having to forfeit picks due to tampering violations during last year’s offseason.

The Oklahoma City Thunder hold the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, with Gonzaga big Chet Holmgren lined as the -155 betting favorite to be picked second overall. Holmgren joins Paolo Banchero, and Jabari Smith Jr, as the top three favorites to go first in this year’s NBA draft, with the order of the three rookies having rotated multiple times in this week’s lead-up to post-time at the Barclay’s Center.

Oklahoma sports betting fans can bet on the 2022 NBA Draft while cashing in on great betting offers from the top sportsbooks in the state. To learn more about how to bet on the NBA Draft 2022 in Oklahoma, continue reading as we dive into the best betting options for Oklahoma residents looking to bet on the 76th edition of the NBA Draft.

🏀 NBA Event: NBA Draft 2022

NBA Draft 2022 📅 NBA Draft 2022 Date: Thursday, June 23

Thursday, June 23 🕙 When is NBA Draft 2022: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is NBA Draft 2022: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 🏆 NBA Draft 2021 First Overall Pick: Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham 📺 TV Channel: ABC | ESPN

ABC | ESPN 🎲 NBA Draft 2022 Odds: Jabari Smith Jr -185 | Chet Holmgren +160 | Paolo Banchero +500

NBA Draft 2022 Odds | Odds for First Overall Pick

Auburn Forward, Jabari Smith Jr. is the strong betting favorite to go first overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. With the Orlando Magic holding the first pick in the draft, Smith has moved from a modest -185 at the start of the week to a -300 shoo-in to go first overall on the eve before draft day.

Gonzaga big Chet Holmgren is the third betting favorite on the board to be drafted first overall but is lined as the -250 favorite to be drafted second overall, with the Oklahoma City Thunder in dire need of a shooting center in the absence of Steven Adams, who was traded away back in 2020.

Italian-American Duke forward, Paolo Banchero, is lined as the -275 betting favorite to go to the Houston Rockets with the third overall pick. Banchero was the 2022 ACC Rookie of the Year and has been a projected top-three pick since the NCAA tournament back in March.

NBA Draft 2022 No. 1 Overall Pick Odds Play Jabari Smith Jr -300 Chet Holmgren +290 Paolo Banchero +375

While it’s not always easy cheering for your team during the NBA Draft, basketball fans can still enjoy the draft by following along with the online odds and signing up with one of the top Oklahoma sports betting sites.

For the 2022 NBA Draft, Oklahoma sportsbooks are offering a number of great betting markets, unique props, and special betting promotions for Oklahoma residents looking to bet on the 76th edition of the NBA draft.

NBA Draft 2022 Picks and Predictions | Best 2022 NBA Draft Prop Bets

Jaden Ivey is now the -185 betting favorite to be picked fourth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, with the Purdue sophomore expected to go to the Sacramento Kings. Late money has come in on Ivey who has moved from a -145 earlier in the week, to the current price of -185.

Rather than chasing the steam on Ivey in the fourth position, the real betting value in this scenario is on Ivey to be chosen as the fifth pick, rather than the fourth pick. Should Ivey be passed up by the Sacramento Kings, he will fall into the lap of the Detroit Pistons, who will likely choose to snatch up the Purdue guard, rather than letting him fall into the hands of their division rivals, the Indiana Pacers.

At the current price of +275, Jaden Ivey is a great bet to be picked fifth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

