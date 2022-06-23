How to Bet on NBA Draft 2022 | Oregon Sports Betting Sites

The 2022 NBA Draft takes place this Thursday, June 23rd from the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York. The 2022 NBA Draft will mark the first June draft date in the National Basketball Association since 2019, as the COVID-19 pandemic postponed both the 2020 and 2021 NBA Draft due to season delays.

This year’s draft will consist of two rounds, with 58 picks rather than the standard 60, as both the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks were stripped of their second-round picks due to penalties for off-season tampering violations.

The Portland Trail Blazers hold the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, along with two picks in the second round of the draft. The Blazers will be looking to replace players and key losses endured during the 2021/2022 season, including CJ McCollum and Larry Nance Jr.

Oregon sports betting fans can bet on the 2022 NBA Draft from the comfort of their own home, all while cashing in on great betting offers from the top sportsbooks in the state. To learn more about how to bet on the NBA Draft 2022 in Oregon, continue reading as we dive into the best betting options for Oregon residents looking to bet on the 76th edition of the NBA Draft.

How to Bet on NBA Draft 2022 in Oregon

Oregon sports betting recently became legal and regulated in the Beaver State, making betting on this year’s NBA Draft easier now than ever before. If you’re brand new to betting on the NBA Draft, or are just looking for a few new offshore sportsbooks, you’ve come to the right place.

To learn how to bet on NBA Draft 2022 in Oregon, scroll down below.

The Best Oregon Sports Betting Sites for NBA Draft 2022

The best Oregon sportsbooks are giving free bets and betting offers for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Check out the best Oregon sports betting offers for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Oregon Basketball Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Draft 2022 in Oregon

🏀 NBA Event: NBA Draft 2022

NBA Draft 2022 📅 NBA Draft 2022 Date: Thursday, June 23

Thursday, June 23 🕙 When is NBA Draft 2022: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is NBA Draft 2022: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 🏆 NBA Draft 2021 First Overall Pick: Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham 📺 TV Channel: ABC | ESPN

ABC | ESPN 🎲 NBA Draft 2022 Odds: Jabari Smith Jr -185 | Chet Holmgren +160 | Paolo Banchero +500

NBA Draft 2022 Odds | Odds for First Overall Pick

Auburn Forward, Jabari Smith Jr. is the strong betting favorite to go first overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. With the Orlando Magic holding the first pick in the draft, Smith has moved from a modest -185 at the start of the week to a -300 shoo-in to go first overall on the eve before draft day.

Gonzaga big Chet Holmgren is the third betting favorite on the board to be drafted first overall but is lined as the -250 favorite to be drafted second overall, with the Oklahoma City Thunder in dire need of a shooting center in the absence of Steven Adams, who was traded away back in 2020.

Italian-American Duke forward, Paolo Banchero, is lined as the -275 betting favorite to go to the Houston Rockets with the third overall pick. Banchero was the 2022 ACC Rookie of the Year and has been a projected top-three pick since the NCAA tournament back in March.

Below, we’ll go over the NBA Draft 2022 odds for the No. 1 overall pick from BetOnline, which offers the best NBA Draft prop bets online.

NBA Draft 2022 No. 1 Overall Pick Odds Play Jabari Smith Jr -300 Chet Holmgren +290 Paolo Banchero +375

The Best Oregon Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Draft 2022

While it’s not always easy cheering for your team during the NBA Draft, basketball fans can still enjoy the draft by following along with the online odds and signing up with one of the top Oregon sports betting sites.

For the 2022 NBA Draft, Oregon sportsbooks are offering a number of great betting markets, unique props, and special betting promotions for Oregon residents looking to bet on the 76th edition of the NBA draft.

Scroll down below for more information on the best Oregon sports betting offers and free bets for the 2022 NBA Draft.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NBA Draft 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free NBA Draft Bets in Oregon 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

The NBA Draft is here and the best Oregon sports betting sites like BetOnline is offering free bets. At BetOnline, new members can take advantage of free bets and $1,000 in Oregon sports betting offers on their first deposit. Oregon residents can use a free matched mobile bet worth up to $50 for the 2022 NBA Draft.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for NBA Draft 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest NBA Draft Betting Offer in Oregon 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetUS is giving out the biggest NBA betting offers for the 2022 NBA Draft in Oregon. For basketball fans looking to bank on betting on NBA Draft 2022, BetUS is one of the best places to start. With $2,500 in free Oregon sports betting offers, basketball fans can capitalize on their gut instincts without risking their payroll.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on NBA Draft 2022

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best NBA Draft Betting Odds in Oregon 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Basketball fans looking for the best NBA Draft 2022 odds should sign up for MyBookie. It is one of the only Oregon sports betting apps that offer reduced juice, giving fans the best odds for the first, second, and third picks of the draft. In addition, MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free basketball betting offers to fans on their first deposit.

NBA Draft 2022 Picks and Predictions | Best 2022 NBA Draft Prop Bets

Late money has come in on the Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, whose odds to be picked as the fourth overall pick in the NBA draft have moved from -145 to -185 in the past twenty-four hours. While the betting market is expecting Ivey to be a shoo-in selection for the Sacramento Kings, there is a small intangible factor that may not be considered, with both the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers holding the subsequent 5th and 6th picks in the NBA Draft.

Should Ivey not come through on his chalk odds to be selected as the 4th overall pick, it seems very likely that he would be selected by the Detroit Pistons as the #5 pick. Ivey was a highly touted consensus four-star recruit at Purdue and was a second-team All-American in his 2022 season with the Boilermakers.

Should Ivey be passed up by the Sacramento Kings in the #4 spot, the Detroit Pistons will surely not allow the acclaimed shooting guard to fall into the hands of their division rivals, the Indiana Pacers.

With this in mind, take a small stab at Jaden Ivey to be selected 5th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

