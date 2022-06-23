How to Bet on NBA Draft 2022 | Washington Sports Betting Sites

Bet on the 2022 NBA Draft in Washington tonight as the 76th edition of the National Basketball Associations’ entry draft takes place from the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York. Gonzaga University stand-out Chet Holmgren is a large betting favorite to be picked 2nd overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have been in dire need of a ball-moving center since Steve Adams left last season.

Washington sports betting fans can bet on the 2022 NBA Draft while cashing in on the best betting offers available for residents in the Evergreen State. To learn more about how to bet on NBA Draft 2022 in Washington, continue reading as we explore the best sportsbooks available for the 77th edition of the NBA draft entry.

How to Bet on NBA Draft 2022 in Washington

Washington sports betting has recently become legalized and regulated, but is currently only offered through in-person retail sportsbook locations. Nevertheless, Washington residents can use the best offshore betting sites, in order to place bets on the 2022 NBA Draft straight from the comfort of home.

To learn how to bet on NBA Draft 2022 in Washington, scroll down below.

Click here to get your free bets and NBA Draft betting offer Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your basketball betting bonus in free bets Place your free NBA Draft bets at the best Washington sports betting sites

The Best Washington Sports Betting Sites for NBA Draft 2022

The best Washington sportsbooks are giving free bets and betting offers for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Check out the best Washington sports betting offers for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Washington Basketball Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Draft 2022 in Washington

🏀 NBA Event: NBA Draft 2022

NBA Draft 2022 📅 NBA Draft 2022 Date: Thursday, June 23

Thursday, June 23 🕙 When is NBA Draft 2022: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is NBA Draft 2022: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 🏆 NBA Draft 2021 First Overall Pick: Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham 📺 TV Channel: ABC | ESPN

ABC | ESPN 🎲 NBA Draft 2022 Odds: Jabari Smith Jr -185 | Chet Holmgren +160 | Paolo Banchero +500

NBA Draft 2022 Odds | Odds for First Overall Pick

Auburn Forward, Jabari Smith Jr. is the strong betting favorite to go first overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. With the Orlando Magic holding the first pick in the draft, Smith has moved from a modest -185 at the start of the week to a -300 shoo-in to go first overall on the eve before draft day.

Gonzaga big Chet Holmgren is the third betting favorite on the board to be drafted first overall but is lined as the -250 favorite to be drafted second overall, with the Oklahoma City Thunder in dire need of a shooting center in the absence of Steven Adams, who was traded away back in 2020.

Italian-American Duke forward, Paolo Banchero, is lined as the -275 betting favorite to go to the Houston Rockets with the third overall pick. Banchero was the 2022 ACC Rookie of the Year and has been a projected top-three pick since the NCAA tournament back in March.

Below, we’ll go over the NBA Draft 2022 odds for the No. 1 overall pick from BetOnline, which offers the best NBA Draft prop bets online.

NBA Draft 2022 No. 1 Overall Pick Odds Play Jabari Smith Jr -300 Chet Holmgren +290 Paolo Banchero +375

The Best Washington Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Draft 2022

While it’s not always easy cheering for your team during the NBA Draft, basketball fans can still enjoy the draft by following along with the online odds and signing up with one of the top Washington sports betting sites.

For the 2022 NBA Draft, Washington sportsbooks are offering a number of great betting markets, unique props, and special betting promotions for Washington residents looking to bet on the 76th edition of the NBA draft.

Scroll down below for more information on the best Washington sports betting offers and free bets for the 2022 NBA Draft.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NBA Draft 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free NBA Draft Bets in Washington 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

The NBA Draft is here and the best Washington sports betting sites like BetOnline is offering free bets. At BetOnline, new members can take advantage of free bets and $1,000 in Washington sports betting offers on their first deposit. Washington residents can use a free matched mobile bet worth up to $50 for the 2022 NBA Draft.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Washington Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free NBA Draft 2022 bets at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for NBA Draft 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest NBA Draft Betting Offer in Washington 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetUS is giving out the biggest NBA betting offers for the 2022 NBA Draft in Washington. For basketball fans looking to bank on betting on NBA Draft 2022, BetUS is one of the best places to start. With $2,500 in free Washington sports betting offers, basketball fans can capitalize on their gut instincts without risking their payroll.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Washington Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

MN Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the NBA Draft 2022, click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on NBA Draft 2022

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best NBA Draft Betting Odds in Washington 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Basketball fans looking for the best NBA Draft 2022 odds should sign up for MyBookie. It is one of the only Washington sports betting apps that offer reduced juice, giving fans the best odds for the first, second, and third picks of the draft. In addition, MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free basketball betting offers to fans on their first deposit.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Washington Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

MN Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie NBA Draft 2022 betting offer by clicking the button below.

NBA Draft 2022 Picks and Predictions | Best 2022 NBA Draft Prop Bets

Jaden Ivey is the betting favorite to be picked fourth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, with Keegan Murray lined as a plus-money underdog to be picked ahead of Ivey as the fourth pick instead. Ivey has hovered around a 66% implied probability for the better part of draft week, with equal money coming on sides of Ivey and Murray.

While the betting value in this prop may be sucked out, there remains a decent chunk of value on Ivey to be picked fifth overall, as the Detroit Pistons would likely rather scoop up the Purdue forward, than let him fall into the lap of their division rivals and #6 pick Indiana Pacers.

Bet on Jaden Ivey to be picked fifth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Click the button below to claim free NBA Draft 2022 bets from BetOnline.