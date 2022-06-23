How to Bet on NBA Draft 2022 | Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites

NBA betting fans can bet on the 2022 NBA Draft in Wisconsin this week, as the 76th NBA entry draft takes place this Thursday, June 23rd, from the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Milwaukee Bucks hold the 24th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft but have been forced to give up their 54th overall pick, as a penalty for violating the league’s tampering policy in last year’s offseason.

Nevertheless, the Bucks are looking to build off of a strong season in 2022 which amounted to a division championship and a game 7 eastern conference semi-final series loss to the Boston Celtics, which was their third playoff match-up in the last five seasons. The Bucks will be re-tolling their roster in the off-season, which will kick off on Thursday with their 24th overall pick in the 2022 NBA entry draft.

Wisconsin sports betting fans can bet on the 2022 NBA Draft while cashing on great betting offers from the very best sportsbooks in the Badger State. To learn more about how to bet on NBA Draft 2022 in Wisconsin, continue reading as we explore the top sports betting sites available for Wisconsin residents looking to bet on the 76th edition of the NBA draft.

Wisconsin sports betting has recently become legal and regulated as state law, but with only select locations around the state offering in-person wagering. Even still, residents in Wisconsin can take advantage of the best offshore betting sites, which make it easy for basketball fans to bet on the NBA Draft 2022.

Wisconsin Basketball Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Draft 2022 in Wisconsin

🏀 NBA Event: NBA Draft 2022

NBA Draft 2022 📅 NBA Draft 2022 Date: Thursday, June 23

Thursday, June 23 🕙 When is NBA Draft 2022: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is NBA Draft 2022: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 🏆 NBA Draft 2021 First Overall Pick: Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham 📺 TV Channel: ABC | ESPN

ABC | ESPN 🎲 NBA Draft 2022 Odds: Jabari Smith Jr -185 | Chet Holmgren +160 | Paolo Banchero +500

NBA Draft 2022 Odds | Odds for First Overall Pick

Auburn Forward, Jabari Smith Jr. is the strong betting favorite to go first overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. With the Orlando Magic holding the first pick in the draft, Smith has moved from a modest -185 at the start of the week to a -300 shoo-in to go first overall on the eve before draft day.

Gonzaga big Chet Holmgren is the third betting favorite on the board to be drafted first overall but is lined as the -250 favorite to be drafted second overall, with the Oklahoma City Thunder in dire need of a shooting center in the absence of Steven Adams, who was traded away back in 2020.

Italian-American Duke forward, Paolo Banchero, is lined as the -275 betting favorite to go to the Houston Rockets with the third overall pick. Banchero was the 2022 ACC Rookie of the Year and has been a projected top-three pick since the NCAA tournament back in March.

Below, we’ll go over the NBA Draft 2022 odds for the No. 1 overall pick from BetOnline, which offers the best NBA Draft prop bets online.

NBA Draft 2022 No. 1 Overall Pick Odds Play Jabari Smith Jr -300 Chet Holmgren +290 Paolo Banchero +375

While it’s not always easy cheering for your team during the NBA Draft, basketball fans can still enjoy the draft by following along with the online odds and signing up with one of the top Wisconsin sports betting sites.

For the 2022 NBA Draft, Wisconsin sportsbooks are offering a number of great betting markets, unique props, and special betting promotions for Wisconsin residents looking to bet on the 76th edition of the NBA draft.

NBA Draft 2022 Picks and Predictions | Best 2022 NBA Draft Prop Bets

Jaden Ivey is a stand-out betting favorite to be the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The Purdue forward has hovered around about a 66% implied probability since the beginning of draft week, with odds varying depending on which sportsbook you look at.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray has hovered around plus-money odds as the second-highest favorite to be picked fourth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. While the prevailing opinion looks to be that Ivey will be selected by the Sacramento Kings, equal action has come in on both Ivey and Murray, with the split between lines has remained consistent throughout the week.

The betting value in this proposition has been sucked out, with Murray presenting a strong enough case to remain as the steady second favorite, despite strong conviction from the market that Ivey will be the Kings’ selection. To extract the value in this scenario, bet on Ivey to be picked 5th overall, as the Detroit Pistons will likely scoop up the forward, rather than let him fall into the lap of their division rivals, and #6 pick Indiana Pacers.

Bet on Jaden Ivey to be picked 5th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

