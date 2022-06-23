While sports betting is legal in more than 30 US states, some places do not allow basketball fans to bet on the 2022 NBA Draft. Even if NBA Draft betting is outlawed in your state, basketball fans can still bet on NBA Draft 2022 online with the best offshore betting sites. Read on to learn how to bet on NBA Draft 2022 in the US and get up to $5,750 in free bets on your first deposit.

The 2022 NBA Draft will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday evening. There has been plenty of intrigue ahead of draft night. The NBA Draft betting odds have shifted dramatically over the last week, causing the top sportsbooks to stop taking bets. Sharp money has poured in on Duke star Paolo Banchero to become the number 1 overall pick but early reports have also surfaced, indicating that Jabari Smith Jr. will be selected with the first pick.

Since then, the 2022 NBA Draft odds have been placed back on the board, giving basketball fans a chance to cash in on their favorite basketball prospects. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on NBA Draft 2022 and claim free bets at the best online sportsbooks.

How to Bet on NBA Draft 2022 in the US

It’s never been easier to bet on the NBA Draft in the US. The best US sports betting sites are offering free bets and betting offers tonight for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Below, we’ll give instructions on how to bet on NBA Draft 2022 in the US.

The Best US Sports Betting Sites for NBA Draft 2022

NBA fans looking for better value on the 2022 NBA prospects the best offshore sportsbooks. Americans can take advantage of free bets, competitive odds, and betting offers.

Below, we’ll break down the best NBA betting offers available for the 2022 NBA Draft.

US Basketball Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Draft 2022

🏀 NBA Event: NBA Draft 2022

NBA Draft 2022 📅 NBA Draft 2022 Date: Thursday, June 23

Thursday, June 23 🕙 When is NBA Draft 2022: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is NBA Draft 2022: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 🏆 NBA Draft 2021 First Overall Pick: Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham 📺 TV Channel: ABC | ESPN

ABC | ESPN 🎲 NBA Draft 2022 Odds: Jabari Smith Jr -185 | Chet Holmgren +160 | Paolo Banchero +500

NBA Draft 2022 Odds | Odds for First Overall Pick

The best basketball prospects from around the world will hope to hear their names called at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday night. The 2022 NBA Draft is expected to be one of the best with three potential No. 1 picks and a handful of other prospects that can make an instant impact in the NBA.

While it is not clear who the Orlando Magic will opt to draft with the number 1 overall pick, Auburn star Jabari Smith is the consensus choice to be selected first. At -185, the best online sportsbooks have given Smith the best odds to go No. 1 overall while Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren has +160 odds to be the first overall pick. On the other hand, there could be some value in Duke star Paolo Banchero, who enters NBA Draft 2022 with +500 odds to go No. 1 overall.

Banchero might not have as high of a ceiling as Smith or Holmgren but some NBA scouts believe he could have the best career among the three potential No. 1 picks.

In addition to betting on the No.1 overall pick, NBA fans can bet on a wide variety of NBA Draft props, including odds for every selection in the top five.

Below, we’ll go over the NBA Draft 2022 odds for the No. 1 overall pick from BetOnline, which offers the best NBA Draft prop bets online.

NBA Draft 2022 No. 1 Overall Pick Odds Play Jabari Smith Jr -185 Chet Holmgren +160 Paolo Banchero +500

The Best US Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Draft 2022

While nothing is ever guaranteed at the NBA Draft, basketball fans can still find the best betting experience by signing up to the top US sports betting sites.

For the 2022 NBA Draft, US residents can take advantage of the best sportsbooks promotions and bet on the 2022 NBA Draft for free.

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NBA Draft 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free NBA Draft Bets in the US 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

The NBA Draft is here and the best US sports betting sites like BetOnline is offering free bets. At BetOnline, new members can take advantage of free bets and $1,000 in US sports betting offers on their first deposit. US residents can use a free matched mobile bet worth up to $50 for the 2022 NBA Draft.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum US Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Free Bets expire in 30 days

BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for NBA Draft 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest NBA Draft Betting Offer in the US 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetUS is giving out the biggest NBA betting offers for the 2022 NBA Draft in US. For basketball fans looking to bank on betting on NBA Draft 2022, BetUS is one of the best places to start. With $2,500 in free US sports betting offers, basketball fans can capitalize on their gut instincts without risking their payroll.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum US Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

State_code_x Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on NBA Draft

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best NBA Draft Betting Odds in the US 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Basketball fans looking for the best NBA Draft 2022 odds should sign up for MyBookie. It is one of the only US sports betting apps that offer reduced juice, giving fans the best odds for the first, second, and third picks of the draft. In addition, MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free basketball betting offers to fans on their first deposit.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum US Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

State_code_x Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

NBA Draft 2022 Picks and Predictions | Best 2022 NBA Draft Prop Bets

After a breakout sophomore season at Iowa, Keegan Murray is expected to be drafted among the top-five picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Murray fits well in both Sacramento and Detroit, which hold the number 4 and 5 overall picks, respectively.

Bettors will be getting plus-money for Murray to be selected in both slots, but there’s a little more value in him being selected fourth overall to the Kings.

Jaden Ivey, who is also in consideration to be the fourth overall pick, doesn’t appear to be a good fit with the Kings’ current roster. Barring a trade, it’s hard to see Ivey being selected over Murray, who can stretch the floor and become a versatile defender in Sacramento for years to come.

Murray can shoot the 3-ball and can defend positions 2 through 5, which should make him a hot commodity on draft night.

Take the Sacramento Kings to pick Keegan Murray No. 4 overall.

