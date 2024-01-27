The NFC Championship will kick off from Levi’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon as the San Francisco 49ers get set to host the Detroit Lions. San Francisco enters as seven-point favorites at home but that hasn’t stopped the majority of bettors from backing the Lions to advance to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Find out how to bet on the 2024 NFC Championship Game in California and claim free bets for all of the action this weekend.

How To Bet On The 2024 NFC Championship Game in California

How To Watch The 2024 NFC Championship Game: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 2024 NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions

San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions 📅 Date: Sunday, January 28th, 2023

Sunday, January 28th, 2023 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

BetOnline 🏟 Location: Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

2024 NFC Championship Game Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The 49ers will enter the 2024 NFC Championship Game as 7.0-point favorites versus the Lions. At +290 odds, Detroit is the biggest underdog in the NFL Conference Championship round. The sportsbooks are predicting a relatively high-scoring game with the total set at 51.5 points.

Lions’ quarterback Jared Goff owns a career 3-6 overall record versus San Francisco but has lost each of his last five starts against the 49ers. The Lions will be fighting for a chance to play in the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.

On the other hand, San Francisco is trying to avenge its loss in the NFC Championship Game from a year ago when they were forced to play without a quarterback.

Find the complete NFC Championship odds for the 49ers vs Lions below.

Bet Detroit Lions San Francisco 49ers Moneyline +290 -360 Point Spread +7 (+102) -7 (-122) Total Points Over 51.5 (-112) Under 51.5 (-108)

2024 NFC Championship Game Expert Pick

Want to know the best bet for the 2024 NFC Championship Game?

Find a free pick from our NFL experts below.

NFC Championship Prediction:

The 49ers didn’t play their best football against the Packers but quarterback Brock Purdy still managed to orchestrate a game-winning touchdown drive to keep San Francisco’s season alive. This week, the 49ers will get an opportunity to right the ship against a Detroit defense that has really struggled against the pass this season. With Deebo Samuel healthy, expect San Francisco to have its way with the upstart Lions and take the 49ers to cover the spread at home in the NFC Championship Game.