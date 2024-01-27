How To Bet on NFL Conference Championship Games in Florida

The road to Super Bowl 2024 continues this week with the NFL Conference Championship Games. Even though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were ousted from the NFL Playoffs last week, football fans in Florida can still cash in on some great odds and bonuses this weekend.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs while the Detroit Lions will look to keep their Cinderella season alive with a victory on the road in San Francisco versus the 49ers. Find out how to bet on the 2024 NFL Conference Championship in Florida and get free bets from the top online sportsbooks.

2024 NFL Conference Championship Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The road to the Super Bowl continues on Sunday with the AFC and NFC Championship.

Find the complete NFL Conference Championship odds below.

2024 AFC Championship Game Odds: Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

🏈 2024 AFC Championship: Chiefs vs Ravens

Chiefs vs Ravens 📅 Date: Sunday, January 28th, 2023

Sunday, January 28th, 2023 🕙 Time: 3:00 pm ET

3:00 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 🏟 Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)

Bet Kansas City Chiefs Baltimore Ravens Moneyline +180 -210 Point Spread +4 (-110) -4 (-110) Total Points Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110)

2024 NFC Championship Game Odds: San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions

🏈 2024 NFC Championship: 49ers vs Lions

49ers vs Lions 📅 Date: Sunday, January 28th, 2023

Sunday, January 28th, 2023 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: FOX

FOX 🏟 Location: Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

Bet San Francisco 49ers Detroit Lions Moneyline +290 -360 Point Spread +7 (+102) -7 (-122) Total Points Over 51.5 (-110) Under 51.1 (-110)

2024 NFL Conference Championship Expert Pick

Want to know what to bet on for this week’s NFL games?

Find a free pick from our NFL experts below.

NFL Conference Championship Prediction:

The Detroit Lions have been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises during the 2023-24 season. However, their incredible run appears to be coming to an end this week. After narrowly escaping with playoff wins versus the L.A. Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit will face a much tougher test on the road this week against the Super Bowl-favorite 49ers. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers have an edge in the experience department after making it to the NFC Championship Game last season. Now, with Purdy healthy and the defense clicking on all cylinders, San Francisco is simply going to be too tough to beat at home this week. Take San Francisco to cover the spread and win by a touchdown versus Detroit on Sunday.