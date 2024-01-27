Betting Guides

How To Bet on NFL Conference Championship Games in Florida

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
How To Bet on NFL Conference Championship Games in Florida

The road to Super Bowl 2024 continues this week with the NFL Conference Championship Games. Even though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were ousted from the NFL Playoffs last week, football fans in Florida can still cash in on some great odds and bonuses this weekend.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs while the Detroit Lions will look to keep their Cinderella season alive with a victory on the road in San Francisco versus the 49ers. Find out how to bet on the 2024 NFL Conference Championship in Florida and get free bets from the top online sportsbooks.

How To Bet On The 2024 NFL Conference Championship Games in Florida

  1. Click here to claim your sports betting offer for the NFL Conference Championship
  2. Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details
  3. Receive a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets
  4. Place your bets on the NFL Conference Championship in Florida

Best 2024 NFL Conference Championship Betting Offers

Claim your betting offer for the NFL Conference Championships by clicking below.

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

2024 NFL Conference Championship Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The road to the Super Bowl continues on Sunday with the AFC and NFC Championship.

Find the complete NFL Conference Championship odds below.

2024 AFC Championship Game Odds: Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

  • 🏈 2024 AFC Championship: Chiefs vs Ravens
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, January 28th, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 3:00 pm ET
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS
  • 🏟 Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)
Bet Kansas City Chiefs Baltimore Ravens
Moneyline +180 -210
Point Spread +4 (-110) -4 (-110)
Total Points Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110)

2024 NFC Championship Game Odds: San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions

  • 🏈 2024 NFC Championship: 49ers vs Lions
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, January 28th, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET
  • 📺 TV Channel: FOX
  • 🏟 Location: Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, California)
Bet San Francisco 49ers Detroit Lions
Moneyline +290 -360
Point Spread +7 (+102) -7 (-122)
Total Points Over 51.5 (-110) Under 51.1 (-110)

2024 NFL Conference Championship Expert Pick

Want to know what to bet on for this week’s NFL games?

Find a free pick from our NFL experts below.

NFL Conference Championship Prediction:

The Detroit Lions have been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises during the 2023-24 season. However, their incredible run appears to be coming to an end this week. After narrowly escaping with playoff wins versus the L.A. Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit will face a much tougher test on the road this week against the Super Bowl-favorite 49ers. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers have an edge in the experience department after making it to the NFC Championship Game last season. Now, with Purdy healthy and the defense clicking on all cylinders, San Francisco is simply going to be too tough to beat at home this week. Take San Francisco to cover the spread and win by a touchdown versus Detroit on Sunday.

Bet on San Francisco 49ers -7 (-122) at BetOnline
Topics  
Betting Guides
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
How To Bet On The 2024 NFL Conference Championship Games In Canada

How To Bet On The 2024 NFL Conference Championship Games In Canada

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  8min
Betting Guides
How To Bet On The 2024 NFL Conference Championship Games in Washington
How To Bet On The 2024 NFL Conference Championship Games in Washington
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  8min
Betting Guides
How To Bet On The 2024 NFL Conference Championship in Minnesota
How To Bet On The 2024 NFL Conference Championship in Minnesota
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  8min
Betting Guides
How To Bet On 2024 NFL Conference Championship in Georgia
How To Bet On The 2024 NFL Conference Championship in Georgia
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  8min
Betting Guides
How To Bet On 2024 NFL Conference Championship in Texas
How To Bet On 2024 NFL Conference Championship in Texas
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  8min
Betting Guides
How To Bet On The 2024 NFC Championship Game in California
How To Bet On The 2024 NFC Championship Game in California
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  43min
Betting Guides
How To Bet on AFC Championship Game in Missouri
How To Bet On The 2024 AFC Championship Game in Missouri
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  45min
More News
Arrow to top