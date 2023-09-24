The NFL season is back and along with it all the thrills of sports betting. We have found the best Alabama sports betting sites for NFL bets that will give you as big an edge as possible.

Not only will these sites show you how to bet on the NFL in Alabama in 2023, they will also make sure you have free bets with which to do it, so they’re not to be missed.

Best Alabama Sports Betting Sites For NFL Bets

List Of The Best Alabama Sports Betting Sites for NFL Free Bets

BetOnline – A warm welcome of up to $1000 in free bets Everygame – Trusted, popular Alabama sportsbook for NFL betting BetNow – Great all-round sportsbook with excellent NFL odds Bovada – Wide spectrum of NFL markets and prop betting specialists MyBookie – A big hit with NFL fans and bettors in Alabama BetUS – Excellent range of betting markets for NFL games Sportsbetting.ag – Awesome offer for new customers betting on NFL JazzSports – Nice betting offer paired with impressive live streaming options

How To Bet On NFL In Alabama

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Choose your NFL bets Place your NFL bets

Latest Alabama Sports Betting Update

The state is still debating sports betting, so you may think you have no options when it comes to where and how to bet on the NFL in Alabama.

However, offshore bookies are completely safe and come with the kind of incredible offers, promotions and value that you’d never get in state anyway.

Indeed, if you opt to use any of our recommended Alabama sports betting sites, you will find that you can expect to receive some awesome benefits that the normal bookies just can’t match.

Those benefits include quick and hassle-free sign up with no KYC checks, welcome offers with jaw-dropping free bet bonuses, more markets to bet on and more competitive odds too.

If you’re wondering how to bet on the NFL in Alabama, you owe it to yourself to check out these best Alabama sports betting sites for NFL bets.

Best Alabama Sports Betting Sites for NFL Reviewed

When selecting our top Alabama sports betting sites for NFL bets, we have looked at a wide criteria. This includes valuable welcome offer, wide markets to choose from, the best NFL odds and mobile betting options. With this in mind, we’ll take a more in-depth look at our top 8 sites below.

1. BetOnline – No1 Alabama sports betting site with outstanding offer

BetOnline are our number one choice for NFL betting in Alabama. They offer a premium all-round service to bettors including an awesome welcome offer, impressive NFL odds, mobile compatibility and so many markets to bet on, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

NFL Sports Betting

Mobile betting is essential to bettors who want the convenience and speed of placing NFL bets on the move. BetOnline have a fully mobile-optimized site that can be accessed from any mobile device with a web browser. The web app is speedy, easy to navigate and you can browse the vast NFL markets and place bets wherever you are.

Mobile Betting Bonuses for NFL

New BetOnline customers can access up to $1000 in free NFL bets when they register. Sign up and make your first deposit and 50% of it will be given back to you in free bets. This is the ideal way to boost your funds, giving you more chances to bag a winner.

What We Like First class $1000 welcome offer

First class $1000 welcome offer Mobile-optimized site

Mobile-optimized site Huge NFL markets

Huge NFL markets Top NFL odds

Top NFL odds 24/7 customer support What We Don’t Fiat currency withdrawal speeds could be quicker

Fiat currency withdrawal speeds could be quicker Fees apply for credit/debit card deposits

2. Everygame – Offering decades of experience and the best NFL odds

Everygame are a pioneer in the online sports betting industry having been in operation for almost three decades. They famously took the first ever online sports bet back in 1996 and they have retained their popularity due to continually modernizing and getting ahead of what bettors want and need. That’s why they are one of our top Alabama sports betting sites for NFL betting.

NFL Sports Betting

Not only did Everygame take the first ever online sports bet, but they were also the first sportsbook to offer a mobile betting site in 2000. Their dedication to technological advancement means their mobile-optimized site is highly intuitive, accessible and ideal for betting on the NFL on the move.

Mobile Betting Bonuses for NFL

Claim up to $500 in free bets when you join Everygame and make your first deposit. Simply sign up and make a deposit and 100% of that deposit will be gifted back to you in free bets. This is an excellent offer for bettors who want more value from their bets and want to stretch their budgets as far as possible.

What We Like 100% welcome bonus

100% welcome bonus Pioneer of the industry

Pioneer of the industry Mobile-friendly site

Mobile-friendly site Reliable and trusted experts in their field

Reliable and trusted experts in their field Fabulous NFL markets and odds What We Don’t Fees apply to wire transfer withdrawals

Fees apply to wire transfer withdrawals Site could be set out cleaner/less busy

3. BetNow – Best site for NFL early betting lines

BetNow are a great all-round NFL betting site for offers, odds and markets. If you like to get in early with your bets, then BetNow are great for early lines, plus their odds are highly competitive. The impressive welcome offer is available to bettors from as little as $20 deposit making them accessible to all.

NFL Sports Betting

If you want to bet on the go, then BetNow have you covered. Their mobile-optimized web app is smooth and speedy and allows you to place NFL bets at your convenience. Suitable for both iOS and Android, you can access the site from any mobile device with a web browser.

Mobile Betting Bonuses for NFL

BetNow are offering an incredible welcome bonus of 100% deposit match up to $1000 in free NFL bets when you sign up. What’s more, the minimum deposit is only $20, meaning everyone can take advantage of this offer, regardless of budget. Once signed up, BetNow also offer ongoing promotions such as 2% sports rebate to ensure customers receive even more value.

What We Like Outstanding 100% welcome offer up to $1000

Outstanding 100% welcome offer up to $1000 Fully mobile-optimized web app

Fully mobile-optimized web app Excellent NFL markets and early lines

Excellent NFL markets and early lines Ongoing sports rebate offer

Ongoing sports rebate offer Round the clock support What We Don’t Fiat currency withdrawals can take up to 10 days

Fiat currency withdrawals can take up to 10 days No live sports streaming

4. Bovada – Props betting specialist for NFL betting

Bovada are a trusted name in Alabama sports betting. They have a reputation for providing excellent sports markets and odds, including NFL, and if you enjoy props betting, then their props builder is a must-try.

NFL Sports Betting

The Bovada web app allows you to bet on the NFL from wherever you are at your convenience. You can access it easily from any mobile device with a web browser, and you can do everything on your mobile that you can do on the main site. That includes making deposits, claiming bonuses, browsing the markets, placing bets and claiming your winnings.

Mobile Betting Bonuses for NFL

New Bovada crypto customers can make the most of a 75% deposit bonus up to $750 when they join up. Simply sign up, make your first deposit and you’ll get free bets to use on NFL to really kick-start the season. Fiat bettors also have a separate tailored welcome offer too.

What We Like Tailored welcome offers for both crypto and fiat bettors

Tailored welcome offers for both crypto and fiat bettors Excellent NFL markets and odds

Excellent NFL markets and odds Awesome props builder

Awesome props builder Plenty of banking options

Plenty of banking options 24/7 customer support What We Don’t Ongoing bonuses could be improved

Ongoing bonuses could be improved Betting lines come later than some of the others on our list

5. MyBookie – Best for NFL live betting with $1000 welcome offer

MyBookie offer a dynamic live betting experience for sports fans who enjoy the thrill of live sports. You can watch live NFL and take advantage of the top odds and markets while you do. With a generous $1000 welcome offer, bettors can get excellent value from their first deposits, giving them more chances to win.

NFL Sports Betting

No matter where you are, you can still place NFL bets quickly and conveniently with the MyBookie mobile web app. You can get to it from any mobile device, log in, browse the markets and place your bets on the move. This is especially handy to bettors who want to jump on early betting lines or enjoy live betting.

Mobile Betting Bonuses for NFL

Register with MyBookie and you can access a 50% welcome offer, up to an incredible $1000 in free NFL bets. New customers can take advantage of this generous offer from just a $50 deposit and enjoy the extra value that it brings. Ongoing bonuses are also offered including regular reload promotions.

What We Like Generous $1000 welcome bonus

Generous $1000 welcome bonus Top-class live betting experience

Top-class live betting experience Live sports streaming

Live sports streaming Excellent ongoing offers

Excellent ongoing offers Mobile-accessible What We Don’t Limited withdrawal methods

Limited withdrawal methods Would benefit from quicker withdrawal times

6. BetUS – 125% welcome bonus giving up to $2500 in free NFL bets

BetUS have a reputation for providing a quality service to Alabama sports bettors. They have been in operation for over 25 years, making them one of the longest standing and trusted online sports betting sites for NFL betting. There’s a reason customers keep coming back for more and that is because of the all-round exceptional betting experience.

NFL Sports Betting

Despite their long history, BetUS constantly update and modernise to stay ahead of customer needs. They know the importance of mobile betting, so offer a fully mobile-optimized site giving customers convenient, speedy and accessible NFL betting on the go.

Mobile Betting Bonuses for NFL

BetUS know what bettors want in a welcome offer and they deliver it. Not only will new customers get 100% deposit match up to an amazing $2500 in free NFL bets but also an additional 25% casino bonus too. BetUS are tough to beat on value and this can make a huge difference to your NFL betting budget.

What We Like Outstanding $2500 free bet bonus

Outstanding $2500 free bet bonus Extra 25% casino bonus

Extra 25% casino bonus Trusted reputation

Trusted reputation Excellent NFL markets and odds

Excellent NFL markets and odds 24/7 customer support What We Don’t Limited crypto deposit options

Limited crypto deposit options High rollover requirements

7. Sportsbetting.ag – NFL player prop specialists with $1000 bonus

Alabama sports bettors who enjoy NFL player props bets are in for a treat at Sportsbetting.ag. Their range of betting lines are wide and varied and the props builder is an excellent resource for those who enjoy more detailed NFL bets. With highly competitive odds, and a welcome bonus of up to $1000 in free bets, you can see why this site has made our list of top Alabama sports betting sites for NFL bets.

NFL Sports Betting

Mobile betting is essential to keep on top of all the live sports betting action you want and to be able to bet conveniently and quickly on the go. Luckily for Sportsbetting.ag customers, the mobile web app is easy to access and highly intuitive offering a speedy and comprehensive betting service from anywhere you choose.

Mobile Betting Bonuses for NFL

Up to $1000 in free NFL bets is up for grabs when you join Sportsbetting.ag and make your first deposit. Simply register, make a deposit and 50% of it will be offered back to you in free bets to use as you choose. Once signed up you’ll also be able to enjoy regular ongoing reload promotions as well.

What We Like $1000 welcome bonus

$1000 welcome bonus Excellent player props markets

Excellent player props markets Quick payout times

Quick payout times Generous NFL odds

Generous NFL odds Mobile-optimized customer-friendly interface What We Don’t High rollover requirements for bonus

High rollover requirements for bonus Higher minimum deposits

8. Jazz Sports – Great for quick payouts and live sports streaming

Jazz Sports offer a smaller and more focused sports betting experience, but what they do, they do exceptionally well. You’ll find excellent NFL odds here plus live sports streaming. Customer service is first-class, and you’ll get valuable ongoing promotions and quick payout times on top of a very generous $1000 welcome offer.

NFL Sports Betting

For Alabama sports fans who want the ease and convenience of betting on the move, the Jazz Sports mobile web app is ideal. Easily accessed on any mobile device with a web browser, you can place NFL bets wherever and whenever you are and keep up to date with all the changing odds and markets.

Mobile Betting Bonuses for NFL

Jazz Sports offer new Alabama bettors a 200% welcome offer up to $2000. Register and make your first deposit and you’ll be rewarded with 200% of it back in free bets to use on NFL betting. Regular customers also enjoy making the most of regular reload bonuses to help their deposits go further.

What We Like 200% welcome bonus

200% welcome bonus Live sports streaming

Live sports streaming Focused NFL markets

Focused NFL markets Regular reload promotions

Regular reload promotions Top-notch customer service What We Don’t Not as many other sports to bet on

Not as many other sports to bet on Limited deposit options

NFL Super Bowl Odds For 2023/24 Season

The Chiefs are the defending champions and are among the favorites as expected. With Patrick Mahomes around, it’s not hard to see why either.

Last season’s runners-up the Philadelphia Eagles are well-fancied as well, and the 49ers complete the top three.

The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners. Please Note: odds are subject to change.

Kansas City Chiefs +650

San Francisco 49ers +750

Philadelphia Eagles +800

Buffalo Bills +950

Cincinnati Bengals +1100

Dallas Cowboys +1200

Baltimore Ravens +1400

New York Jets +1600

Los Angeles Chargers +2000

Miami Dolphins +2200

Detroit Lions +2500

Jacksonville Jaguars +2800

Cleveland Browns +3300

Seattle Seahawks +3500

New Orleans Saints +4000

Pittsburgh Steelers +4000

Denver Broncos +5000

Green Bay Packers +6000

Minnesota Vikings +6000

New England Patriots +6000

Chicago Bears +6600

Atlanta Falcons +7500

New York Giants +7500

Carolina Panthers +8000

Los Angeles Rams +8000

Tennessee Titans +8000

Las Vegas Raiders +9000

Washington Commanders +10000

Indianapolis Colts +12500

Arizona Cardinals +15000

Houston Texans +15000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +15000

Popular NFL Betting Options In Alabama

Here we explain the most popular NFL betting options in Alabama. The most popular wagers are often the most simple. The most basic bet is to back the team you think will win, which is known as a moneyline bet. Next is the spread bet, which is the most popular bet, and is when you bet for or against the sportsbook’s predicted outcome.

Then there is the option to bet over or under predicted points, yards gained and a variety of other metrics. Another popular option are player prop bets, which are specific wagers on player performance, examples being catches made or yards rushed. Then there are game prop bets which are focused on events within a game, such as the highest-scoring quarter or which team will score first.

Spread Betting

Betting the spread is a particularly popular NFL wager, in which the spread is used to even up the odds between two unevenly matched teams. Sportsbooks will calculate by how many points they believe the favorites will win by and set the spread accordingly.

You can either bet against the spread or do the opposite and cover the spread. If the spread is 6.5 points and you think underdogs will win or lose by less than seven, then bet against the spread. If you think the favorites will win by seven or more, then covering the spread would be the way to go.

Money Line Bets

If the Miami Dolphins are facing the Denver Broncos and you think the Dolphins will win, simply back Miami for the money line win. If Miami is favorites they could be priced at -305 for example. The Broncos, as underdogs, will be priced at around +245. So a winning $10 bet on Miami would pay out $13.45, whereas $10 placed on Denver to win would pay far more at $33.50 if they did so.

Over/Under

Betting under or over is another popular way of keeping the action interesting on virtually every play of an NFL game. Sportsbooks will predict the total number of points scored in a game and then it’s up to you to bet over or under. A high scoring first half is great if you’ve bet over the total but if it’s looking like a blowout, seeing a backup QB taking snaps might be bad for your bet. It’s never over until it’s over when it comes to under and over wagers.

Player Prop Bets

NFL prop bets, short for NFL proposition bets, are popular wagers placed on events within a game that don’t directly affect its outcome. Player prop bets can be profitable and fun and are a staple for many Super Bowl viewers. Examples include betting on how many touchdowns a quarterback will throw, how many catches a receiver will catch or yards a running back will rush for.

Game Prop Bets

NFL game prop bets are similar to the above but they focus on in-game events rather than the performance of specific players. The most famous game prop bet is betting on the first scoring play in the Super Bowl for example. A touchdown is usually most likely, followed by a 3-point conversion then ‘any other’ which includes a safety.

Other popular examples for the Super Bowl include what color will the gatorade poured on the winning coach be, how long the national anthem will last and how many times the cameras will show the head coach.

Same Game Parlays

A same game parlay is a way of combining multiple wagers into one bet and thus boosting your bet’s odds and potential profit in a big way. For example you could bet Miami Dolphins to win, Tyreek Hill to score a touchdown, and Tua Tagovailoa to throw for 300+ yards all in the one correlated bet. If all three events happen your bet wins but if one lets you down then it’s no dice.

NFL Futures

An NFL futures bet is a wager on an event that will be determined later in the NFL season, beyond the current week’s game. Futures odds are associated with larger payouts, which is why it is not uncommon to see high odds like +7000. Picking the Super Bowl winner months in advance is difficult but you would be handsomely rewarded if you do bet on the eventual winner.