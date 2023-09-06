You can learn how to bet on NFL in Canada as the new 2023/24 season gets going by joining the best CA sports betting sites listed below.

Sign-up with the best NFL Canada sports betting sites and you’ll get the greatest value, customer experience and, most importantly, a stack of NFL free bets – $3,900 if you join all our recommended Canada online sportsbooks on this page.

Best NFL Sports Betting Sites In Canada

BetOnline – Up to $1000 in free bets for new customers Everygame – Multi-deposit welcome bonus and trusted sportsbook Bodog – Top option for NFL bettors for new 2023/24 season BetNow – Vast NFL betting markets and attractive welcome offer MyBookie – Wide NFL market coverage with user-friendly platform

How To Bet On NFL In Canada

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL wagers

Latest Canada Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is completely legal in Canada, and that brings a lot of choice when it comes to deciding where to wager your money.

However, if you’re looking for the best value and overall customer experience, then our recommended NFL betting sites in Canada are unbeatable.

They provide perks and advantages for gamblers right from the very start, with the registration process noticeably hastened by the absence of KYC checks.

There are fewer restrictions in general with no bet limits and they are open to anyone over the age of 18-years-old.

The most attractive benefits, though, are incredible welcome offers that translate into hundreds of dollars of free bets which you can use on NFL markets. Those markets are more numerous and niche than you will find elsewhere too, so it all combines to form a package you simply won’t better elsewhere.

All in all, if you don’t use our recommended Canada Sports Betting sites for your NFL betting, you’re simply missing out.

NFL Betting With Canada Sports Betting Sites

There are few more exhilarating spectacles for fans in sports than the NFL.

It is one of the most-watched competitions on the globe and is famous for its thrill-a-minute action.

Another thing that the NFL excels at, though, is providing the backdrop for some first-rate sports betting action.

You will find more markets for the NFL than you will for the vast majority of other sporting competitions, and if you know your football then you could really be in a position to cash in.

When it comes to game-by-game betting, first of all you have your moneyline. That is where you simply attempt to predict who is going to win the game and it’s where your knowledge can be a big advantage. Oddsmakers will run the statistics to generate the markets, but if you know something the statistics don’t then backing an underdog can bring with it some nice winnings.

Another popular market is the over/under. The bookie will give you a set marker for total points and you must either back whether there will be more or less points scored in the match – you can see the best NFL picks here.

Parlay bets, meanwhile, are when you combine bets – for example The Cincinnati Bengals to win and more than 58.5 points shared between the sides.

Player prop bets meanwhile, are when you make the players, not the teams, the objects of your predictions. Here you might bet on how many rushing yards, sacks or touchdowns any individual player might score in the match.

If you want to advance your predictions across a whole season, there are player props futures markets to explore as well as team futures, which cover things such as who will win the conference, reach the playoffs or go all the way and claim the Super Bowl – which is on Feb 11 2024 this season.

Whichever option you choose, these NFL Betting sites in Canada will have your back.

How To Get An NFL Free Bet With Canada Sports Betting Sites

Everyone enjoys a free bet – right?

And it’s a lot easier than you think to claim yours. Just follow these steps at one or more of our recommended Canada Sports Betting sites on this page.

Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Canada NFL betting

NFL Super Bowl LVIII 2024 Odds

The Super Bowl is the most coveted prize in US Sports, and every single team in the NFL will be eying it right now no matter what the tipsters may think.

Here are the latest odds according to BetOnline.

Chiefs +650

Eagles +800

49ers +800

Bills +850

Bengals +1100

Cowboys +1200

Ravens +1400

Jets +1600

Chargers +2200

Dolphins +2200

Lions +2500

Jaguars +2800

Browns +3300

Seahawks +3300

Broncos +5000

Vikings +5000

Patriots +5000

Saints +5000

Packers +6000

Bears +6600

Steelers +6600

Falcons +7500

Raiders +7500

Giants +7500

Panthers +8000

Rams +8000

Titans +8000

Commanders +10000

Colts +12500

Cardinals +15000

Texans +15000

Buccaneers +15000

*Odds correct at the time of writing but subject to change.

