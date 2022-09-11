Betting Guides

How To Bet On The NFL In Florida | Best Florida Sports Betting Sites

Owen Fulda
Check out our comprehensive guide on how to bet on the NFL in Florida including the best betting sites, how to claim bonuses and how to place your winning bets.

How To Bet On The NFL In Florida: Best Florida Sports Betting Site

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the NFL in Florida with our friends Bovada, check out the instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Bovada 
  2. Deposit up to $1000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account.
  3. Receive your 75% deposit bonus up to $750 to use on NFL
  4. Start betting on the NFL in Delaware

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites For NFL

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

How To Watch NFL In Florida

  • 🏈 New NFL Season kicks off with Bills at the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Thursday at 8.20pm ET
  • 📺 Every NFL game during the 2021 regular season (and playoffs) is available on DAZN
  • 💻 Football fans also can enjoy 24/7 streaming of the NFL Network on DAZN
  • 🏆 This includes complete coverage of the NFL Draft, Scouting Combine and Free Agency
  • 💸 A subscription to DAZN costs $24.99 per month or $199.99 per year

Super Bowl LVII odds

Our Picks For The Best NFL Betting Sites In Florida

1. Bovada – $750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting

 
Bovada are among the best offshore betting platforms around, and The Sports Daily readers in Florida can take advantage of an exclusive $750 welcome bonus. With NFL action continuing right the way through to the weekend, there no better time than now to sign up.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Florida Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Get Free NFL Bets at Bovada

2. Everygame – Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

 
If you haven’t signed up to EveryGame, you will be able to get access to the best mobile offshore betting site, while also claiming a $750 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS. They are the most long-established on our list and have a history of supplying users with thousands of fantastic odds, perfect for the start of the NFL season. The offer is simple to claim for Florida residents, with three $250 bonuses available on your first three deposits which will give you the $750 maxiumum free bet.
 
Everygame bonus terms and conditions
  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maxiumum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
Get Free NFL Bets at EveryGame

3. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

 

BetOnline have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to use, and their NFL offering is one of the best in which Floridians can sign up for.

BetOnline have some fantastic odds on a variety of markets on which customers from Florida can start betting on today.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Florida Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash to use on the the new NFL season.
 
Get Free NFL Bets at BetOnline

4. BetUS – Up To $2,500 Deposit Match

BetUS is also one of the best places to check out if you are intending to stake your claim on the NFL this weekend. Ready for this weekend’s action, BetUS have some fantastic prices on hundreds of markets. Not only that, users can try their hand at a variety of different sports across their platform as well as exploring their online casino.

 

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Florida Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for NFL click the button below.
 
Join BetUS Now

5. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on NFL

 
 
MyBookie have one of the best Sportsbook’s ready for the NFL action this week with a great welcome offer which doubles your first deposit up to $1000.

 

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Florida Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Get Free NFL Bets at MyBookie
