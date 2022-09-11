Whether you’re a Colts fan or you just love football, follow our how to bet on the NFL in Indiana guide to sign up to the best betting sites and get some free bets.
How To Bet On The NFL In Indiana: Best Indiana Betting Sites
It became legal to bet on sports in Indiana in 2019, meaning that it couldn’t be easier to bet on your favourite team this season. If you’re brand new to betting on the NFL we’ve got you covered, with hundreds of markets available to bet on any site. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the NFL 2022 in Indiana with our friends Bovada, check out the instructions below.
The Best Indiana Sports Betting Sites For NFL
How To Watch NFL In Indiana
- 🏈 New NFL Season kicks off with Bills at the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Thursday at 8.20pm ET
- 📺 Every NFL game during the 2021 regular season (and playoffs) is available on DAZN
- 💻 Football fans also can enjoy 24/7 streaming of the NFL Network on DAZN
- 🏆 This includes complete coverage of the NFL Draft, Scouting Combine and Free Agency
- 💸 A subscription to DAZN costs $24.99 per month or $199.99 per year
NFL 2022/23 Odds
If you’re looking to get an idea of every NFL team’s Super Bowl odds as you prepare to make some sports bets, you’ve come to the right place. Coming off the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory, now another team will hope to embark on a season-ending with the same glorious result. While picking the Lombardi Trophy out of the 32 NFL teams can be a difficult task, depending on your loyalties, some teams can likely be ruled out from the start. Following the longest season in NFL history, franchises can now start over with a clean slate, as each team has the same 0-0 record, but as you can see below, they don’t all offer the same betting odds. For example, a $100 bet on the team with the best Super Bowl odds, favourites the Buffalo Bills, at +550 odds, would pay a $550 profit if they manage to win Super Bowl LVII. The oddsmakers at Bovada are not counting on the Bengals and Rams to make it back to the big game this season, pricing Los Angeles at +1200 and Cincinnati as a +2200 long shot in the latest 2023 Super Bowl odds. While Buffalo is the Super Bowl favorite, Tampa Bay are next at +7500 and then Green Bay is +900.
Super Bowl LVII Odds
- Buffalo Bills +550
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750
- Green Bay Packers +900
- Kansas City Chiefs +1000
- Los Angeles Rams +1200
- Los Angeles Chargers +1400
- San Francisco 49ers +1600
- Denver Broncos +1700
- Dallas Cowboys +2000
- Baltimore Ravens +2000
- Cincinnati Bengals +2200
- Philadelphia Eagles +2200
- Indianapolis Colts +2500
- Minnesota Vikings +3500
- Arizona Cardinals +4000
- Cleveland Browns +4000
- Tennessee Titans +4000
- Miami Dolphins +4000
- Las Vegas Raiders +4000
- New Orleans Saints +4000
- New England Patriots +5000
- Washington Commanders +7000
- Pittsburgh Steelers +9000
- Carolina Panthers +13000
- New York Jets +13000
- New York Giants +13000
- Jacksonville Jaguars +13000
- Detroit Lions +15000
- Seattle Seahawks +15000
- Chicago Bears +15000
- Atlanta Falcons +20000
- Houston Texans +25000