Page Title:

Meta Description:

URL: /how-to-bet-on-nfl-in-Minnesota-2023

H1:

The NFL season is back and along with it all the thrills of sports betting. We have found the best Minnesota sports betting sites for NFL bets that will give you as big an edge as possible.

Not only will these sites show you how to bet on the NFL in Minnesota in 2023, they will also make sure you have free bets with which to do it, so they’re not to be missed.

Best Minnesota Sports Betting Sites For NFL Bets

BetOnline – A warm welcome of up to $1000 in free bets Everygame – Trusted, popular Minnesota sportsbook for NFL betting Bovada – Wide spectrum of NFL markets and prop betting specialists BetNow – Great all-round sportsbook with excellent NFL odds MyBookie – A big hit with NFL fans and bettors in Minnesota

How To Bet On NFL In Minnesota

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Choose your NFL bets Place your NFL bets

NFL Betting With Minnesota Sportsbooks

The NFL is a US sporting institution, and the 2023/24 season is already shaping up to be the usual thrilling ride of emotion.

Many who watch it would like to add another layer to their experience by placing some well-considered wagers, although not everyone knows how to bet on the NFL in Minnesota.

The first thing that everyone needs to know is that you will have a lot of options.

For starters, there is the futures market, which is the biggest chance for fans to show off their football knowledge. Can you call the NFL before a ball has even been thrown? That is what the futures market aims to find out.

Popular markets there include Super Bowl winners and divisional winners. You can also try your hand at futures props betting in which you switch your focus to players and back who you think will be voted MVP or score the most touchdowns across the season.

Game-by-game is the real bread and butter of NFL betting, though. The simplest bet here is the moneyline. It doesn’t pay the best by any means, but it is the easiest market to bet on as all you have to do is pick your winner.

Over/under betting – for example over 5.5 touchdowns in a game – is another popular market. However, the best odds can be found with same game parlays.

In same game parlays, you combine your bets into one to multiply the odds. For instance, Buffalo Bills to win, more than 4.5 touchdowns to be scored and the third quarter to be the highest scoring.

You can win big on same game parlays, but the catch is you need all of your predictions to land to win your bet.

There are also significant game-by-game player prop markets to explore, like who will scored the first touchdown or complete the most passing yards.

Ultimately, though, these top Minnesota sports betting sites for NFL bets will ensure you are getting the most value and best customer experience.

How To Get An NFL Free Bet With Minnesota Sports Betting Sites

Knowing how to bet on the NFL in Minnesota is often just a case of knowing how to claim your free bets. It’s actually easier than you might think, just follow the steps below.

Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for NFL betting

Latest Minnesota Sports Betting Update

The state has not yet legalized sports betting, so you may think you have no options when it comes to where and how to bet on the NFL in Minnesota.

However, offshore bookies are completely legal and come with the kind of incredible offers, promotions and value that you’d never get in state anyway.

Indeed, if you opt to use any of our recommended Minnesota sports betting sites, you will find that you can expect to receive some awesome benefits that the normal bookies just can’t match.

Those benefits include quick and hassle-free sign up with no KYC checks, welcome offers with jaw-dropping free bet bonuses, more markets to bet on and more competitive odds too.

If you’re wondering how to bet on the NFL in Minnesota, you owe it to yourself to check out these best Minnesota sports betting sites for NFL bets.

NFL Odds For 2023/24 Season

The Chiefs are the defending champions and have been installed as the preseason favorites. With Patrick Mahomes around, it’s not hard to see why either.

Last season’s runners-up the Philadelphia Eagles are well-fancied as well, and 49ers complete the top three.

The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners. Note: all odds are correct at the time of writing but are subject to change.



Kansas City Chiefs +650

San Francisco 49ers +750

Philadelphia Eagles +800

Buffalo Bills +950

Cincinnati Bengals +1100

Dallas Cowboys +1200

Baltimore Ravens +1400

New York Jets +1600

Los Angeles Chargers +2000

Miami Dolphins +2200

Detroit Lions +2500

Jacksonville Jaguars +2800

Cleveland Browns +3300

Seattle Seahawks +3500

New Orleans Saints +4000

Pittsburgh Steelers +4000

Denver Broncos +5000

Green Bay Packers +6000

Minnesota Vikings +6000

New England Patriots +6000

Chicago Bears +6600

Atlanta Falcons +7500

New York Giants +7500

Carolina Panthers +8000

Los Angeles Rams +8000

Tennessee Titans +8000

Las Vegas Raiders +9000

Washington Commanders +10000

Indianapolis Colts +12500

Arizona Cardinals +15000

Houston Texans +15000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +15000