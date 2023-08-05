American football is nearly back on our screens, but not before you get the chance to bet on NFL Preseason games in Ohio.

NFL Preseason Gambling Options in Ohio with our Recommended Sports Betting Apps

For US sports fans, few competitions can stir the spirit like the NFL. It is, it goes without saying, a massively important facet of American life and a very serious business.

Before it can get started, though, there is the NFL Preseason to get through, and that is always a really interesting time of the year.

Throughout August, all the League’s teams will play a series of matches against each other to get themselves in shape for what is to come. While they are not competitive in terms of points or counting towards official records, they most certainly are on the pitch.

For sports bettors, they are also great opportunity to wager your way to some winnings. The risk of injury often sees the top players sit out the games whilst the developmental players in the system get their opportunity, so the most knowledgeable NFL fans can gain a real advantage.

For example, a franchise’s quarterback depth is going to be very important in NFL Preseason betting. Coaches are unlikely to risk their star starters, so knowing how good the depth chart is on the roster can really help you pick out the winner.

In terms of how to bet on NFL Preseason, it is just largely the same as betting on matches in the Regular Season.

First of all you have your moneyline, which is simply picking who is going to win the game. This is where your knowledge can be a big advantage. Bookies will not know how strong a team a coach is going to field, so the underdog in the odds may not really be the underdog after all.

There is also the over/under market, in which you are challenged to predict whether the total points scored in the match will be above or below a set marker.

Parley bets, meanwhile, are when you combine bets – for example The Las Vegas Raiders to win and score over 48.5 points.

Player prop bets are still applicable in NFL Preseason betting, although not always recommended due to the fact you can never be sure of just how much involvement top players will have.

Still, if you want to bet on NFL Preseason, our recommended Ohio sports betting apps will have more than enough markets to keep it very interesting.

NFL Preseason Games Odds

NFL Preseason gets underway with the Hall of Fame Game on August 3, when the Cleveland Browns face the New York Jets.

Although the Hall of Fame Game is an annual tradition, teams are still highly unlikely to field their top stars, so bear that in mind.

The bulk of the action gets underway the following week with Patriots vs Texans, Bengals vs Packers and Raiders vs 49ers the pick of the schedule.

Super Bowl winners, the Kansas City Chiefs, get their NFL Preseason underway against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday August 13.

The current odds for the Hall of Fame game at BetOnline are as follows, but are subject to change.

Cleveland Browns -1.5

New York Jets +1.5