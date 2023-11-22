The holidays will be kicking off on Thursday with a triple-header of NFL games on Thanksgiving. The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions open the Thanksgiving Day schedule on FOX followed by a matchup between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys. The NFL Thanksgiving Day schedule will culminate in a Thursday Night Football battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. With three games slated for Thursday, the top online sportsbooks are giving away up to $5,000 in free bets and bonus offers. Find out how to bet on NFL Thanksgiving in California and claim free bets for the 49ers-Seahawks.

How To Bet On NFL Thanksgiving Games in California

Click here to claim your NFL Thanksgiving betting offer Sign up for BetOnline using accurate account details Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Thanksgiving in California

The Best California Sports Betting Offers For NFL Thanksgiving Games

NFL Thanksgiving Football 2023 Odds

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions

Bet Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions Moneyline +280 -350 Point Spread +7.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110) Total Points Over 47 Points (-110) Under 47 Points (-110)

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys

Bet Washington Commanders Dallas Cowboys Moneyline +430 -550 Point Spread +11 (-110) -11 (-110) Total Points Over 48.5Points (-110) Under 48.5 Points (-110)

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks

Bet San Francisco 49ers Seattle Seahawks Moneyline -300 +250 Point Spread -6.5 (-110) -+6.5 (-110) Total Points Over 42.5 Points (-120) Under 42.5 Points (+100)

Best California Sportsbooks For Betting NFL Thanksgiving

Here are the best California sports betting sites and what they have to offer for Thanksgiving.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets

Football and Thanksgiving are two of the oldest traditions in the US. The best California sports betting sites are celebrating the holiday by offering Americans free cash for the NFL games on Thursday. New users can cash in on $1,000 in free Thanksgiving bonuses along with two free bets on their first qualifying deposit.

2. Bovada — $750 Sports Betting Offer

Thanksgiving is a time for turkey, family, and football. The NFL has three scheduled games on Thursday to celebrate the holiday season and Bovada is making it easy for fans to join in on the action. For Thanksgiving, new users who sign up to Bovada will receive $750 in free bets. In addition, Bovada will have some of the best odds and props available for the Thanksgiving Day games.

3. BetUS — $2,500 in Free Thanksgiving Bets

The tradition of Thanksgiving football began in 1876, and with three NFL games slated for Thursday, there are more reasons to be thankful now than ever. For Thanksgiving 2023, BetUS is giving away $2,500 in free bonus cash to California residents who sign up and make a qualifying deposit. That means new members ha

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

No Geo-Restrictions

No KYC Checks

Bet on In-State College Teams

Better Sports Betting Odds

Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards

Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:

Crypto Betting

NFL Thanksgiving Prediction & Picks

NFL’s Thanksgiving Day schedule. San Francisco has looked dominant on defense since adding Chase Young and Randy Gregory to complement Nick Bosa. Over the last two games, the 49ers have allowed just 8.5 points per game. Meanwhile, Seattle benefitted from an easy early-season schedule but has since dropped two of its last three games. Take Brock Purdy and the 49ers to cover the spread on the road on Thanksgiving Day.