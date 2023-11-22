How to Bet on NFL Thanksgiving in DC

The NFL Thanksgiving Day schedule will be jam-packed with a triple-header beginning on Thursday afternoon. After the Lions host the Packers, the Washington Commanders will head to AT&T Stadium for a divisional battle versus the Dallas Cowboys. The slate of games will conclude with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks for first place in the NFC West. Find out how to bet on NFL Thanksgiving in D.C. and Maryland below.

Click here to claim your NFL Thanksgiving betting offer Sign up for BetOnline using accurate account details Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Thanksgiving in DC

The Best DC Sports Betting Offers For NFL Thanksgiving Games

NFL Thanksgiving Football 2023 Odds

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions

Bet Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions Moneyline +280 -350 Point Spread +7.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110) Total Points Over 47 Points (-110) Under 47 Points (-110)

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys

Bet Washington Commanders Dallas Cowboys Moneyline +430 -550 Point Spread +11 (-110) -11 (-110) Total Points Over 48.5Points (-110) Under 48.5 Points (-110)

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks

Bet San Francisco 49ers Seattle Seahawks Moneyline -300 +250 Point Spread -6.5 (-110) -+6.5 (-110) Total Points Over 42.5 Points (-120) Under 42.5 Points (+100)

Best DC Sportsbooks For Betting NFL Thanksgiving

Here are the best DC sports betting sites and what they have to offer for Thanksgiving.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets

It’s Thanksgiving and BetOnline is offering exclusive betting offers to kick off the holiday season. New users have a chance to cash in on a free $1,000 welcome bonus offer for Thursday’s slate of games. DC residents will also receive two risk-free $50 bets on their first deposit.

2. Bovada — $750 Sports Betting Offer

Bovada is giving NFL fans more reasons to be thankful during the holiday season. With three games set on the NFL Thanksgiving Day schedule, the online sportsbook is offering up to $750 in bonus cash on your first deposit. Not only can Bovada members benefit from free bets on their favorite teams, but the sportsbook also offers some of the best NFL odds and props available online.

3. BetUS — $2,500 in Free Thanksgiving Bets

BetUS is kicking off the holiday season with one of the biggest sports betting bonuses available online. At BetUS, new users will receive up to $2,500 in free bets on their first qualifying deposit. That means members can reduce their risk and double their bankroll when betting on the NFL Thanksgiving Day games.

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

No Geo-Restrictions

No KYC Checks

Bet on In-State College Teams

Better Sports Betting Odds

Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards

Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:

Crypto Betting

NFL Thanksgiving Prediction & Picks

After losing to undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito, it’s hard to trust the Commanders to bounce back on such a short week. Dallas comes in having won four of its last five games and Dak Prescott is playing arguably his best football of the year. Over his last four contests, Prescott has thrown for 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Meanwhile, Washington ranks among the worst pass defenses in the NFL. Take Dallas to cover the 10.5-point spread on Thanksgiving Day.

