The Detroit Lions are 8-2 through 10 games for the first time since 1962. With the Lions set to host the NFC North-rival Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day, the best Michigan sportsbooks are kicking off the holidays by giving away free bets and bonus cash. Read on to learn how to bet on NFL Thanksgiving in Michigan and get free bets for the Lions vs Packers game.

How To Bet On NFL Thanksgiving Games in Michigan

Click here to claim your NFL Thanksgiving betting offer Sign up for BetOnline using accurate account details Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Thanksgiving in Michigan

The Best Michigan Sports Betting Offers For NFL Thanksgiving Games

NFL Thanksgiving Football 2023 Odds

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions

Bet Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions Moneyline +280 -350 Point Spread +7.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110) Total Points Over 47 Points (-110) Under 47 Points (-110)

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys

Bet Washington Commanders Dallas Cowboys Moneyline +430 -550 Point Spread +11 (-110) -11 (-110) Total Points Over 48.5Points (-110) Under 48.5 Points (-110)

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks

Bet San Francisco 49ers Seattle Seahawks Moneyline -300 +250 Point Spread -6.5 (-110) -+6.5 (-110) Total Points Over 42.5 Points (-120) Under 42.5 Points (+100)

Best Michigan Sportsbooks For Betting NFL Thanksgiving

Here are the best Michigan sports betting sites and what they have to offer for Thanksgiving.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets

Thanksgiving is synonymous with football in Michigan and the best online sportsbooks aren’t letting fans miss out on the action. For Thanksgiving Day, BetOnline is giving away free bonus cash to Michigan residents who sign up. New members can register for BetOnline and claim up to $1,000 in free bets along with two free bets to use on any of the NFL games on Thursday.

2. Bovada — $750 Sports Betting Offer

Michigan residents trying to get in on the Thanksgiving action can get started early at Bovada. New users will be rewarded with $750 in free bets that can be used on any of the Thanksgiving NFL games. Known for offering some of the best odds and props, Bovada also accepts custom bets, allowing fans to turn their NFL knowledge into cold hard cash.

3. BetUS — $2,500 in Free Thanksgiving Bets

Thanksgiving may mean it’s time for turkey, but for others, it’s a day dedicated to football. The NFL has a tripleheader planned for Thursday and the best online sportsbooks are making the day special by offering free sports betting bonuses. New members in Michigan can sign up to BetUS and cash in a $2,500 betting bonus for the Thanksgiving football games. Click below to claim your Thanksgiving Day betting offer.

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

No Geo-Restrictions

No KYC Checks

Bet on In-State College Teams

Better Sports Betting Odds

Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards

Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:

Crypto Betting

NFL Thanksgiving Prediction & Picks

The Seahawks benefitted from an easy early-season schedule. While Seattle has six wins, only two of those victories have come against teams currently with a winning record (Detroit, Cleveland). Meanwhile, San Francisco appears to have rebounded since dropping three in a row. The 49ers retooled their pass rush by adding Chase Young at the trade deadline, which appears to have paid immediate dividends. The move has San Francisco back among the favorites to win the Super Bowl. Seattle has already given up 21 sacks this season and it’s hard to see the Seahawks slowing down Young and Bosa in this one. Take the 49ers to cover the -6.5 point spread on Thursday.