NFL Thanksgiving will kick off the holiday season in Texas. The Dallas Cowboys will continue their tradition of playing on Thanksgiving Day as they get set to host the NFC East-rival Washington Commanders as part of a triple-header of NFL games. With the Cowboys favored by 10.5 points, the top online sportsbooks are forecasting another win in Dallas. Find out how to bet on NFL Thanksgiving in Texas and claim up to $5,000 in free bets for the Cowboys vs Commanders.
How To Bet On NFL Thanksgiving Games in Texas
- Click here to claim your NFL Thanksgiving betting offer
- Sign up for BetOnline using accurate account details
- Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets
- Place your free bets on Thanksgiving in Texas
The Best Texas Sports Betting Offers For NFL Thanksgiving Games
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|2.
|
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|3.
|
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|4.
|
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
NFL Thanksgiving Football 2023 Odds
Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions
|Bet
|Green Bay Packers
|Detroit Lions
|Moneyline
|+280
|-350
|Point Spread
|+7.5 (-110)
|-7.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 47 Points (-110)
|Under 47 Points (-110)
Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys
|Bet
|Washington Commanders
|Dallas Cowboys
|Moneyline
|+430
|-550
|Point Spread
|+11 (-110)
|-11 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 48.5Points (-110)
|Under 48.5 Points (-110)
San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks
|Bet
|San Francisco 49ers
|Seattle Seahawks
|Moneyline
|-300
|+250
|Point Spread
|-6.5 (-110)
|-+6.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 42.5 Points (-120)
|Under 42.5 Points (+100)
Best Texas Sportsbooks For Betting NFL Thanksgiving
Here are the best Texas sports betting sites and what they have to offer for Thanksgiving.
1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Thanksgiving is officially the beginning of the Holiday season and the best online sportsbooks are giving football fans free cash to bet on NFL games. A leading Texas sports betting site, BetOnline is welcoming new members with $1,000 in free bonus cash and two free bets for all three NFL games on Thanksgiving Day.
2. Bovada — $750 Sports Betting Offer
It’s officially Thanksgiving and the NFL has a full schedule ready on Thursday. Bettors looking for a competitive edge should sign up for Bovada, which is known for offering some of the best NFL odds and props. At Bovada, new users will also receive up to $750 in bonus cash on their first deposit.
3. BetUS — $2,500 in Free Thanksgiving Bets
Thanksgiving football is an age-old tradition in the U.S. and the top online sportsbooks are celebrating by giving away free bonus cash on Thursday. New users who sign up to BetUS will receive $2,500 in free bonus cash for the Thanksgiving Day triple-header.
Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account
- No Geo-Restrictions
- No KYC Checks
- Bet on In-State College Teams
- Better Sports Betting Odds
- Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards
- Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:
- Crypto Betting
NFL Thanksgiving Prediction & Picks
After losing to undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito, it’s hard to trust the Commanders to bounce back on such a short week. Dallas comes in having won four of its last five games and Dak Prescott is playing arguably his best football of the year. Over his last four contests, Prescott has thrown for 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Meanwhile, Washington ranks among the worst pass defenses in the NFL. Take Dallas to cover the 10.5 point spread on Thanksgiving Day.