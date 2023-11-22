NFL Thanksgiving will kick off the holiday season in Texas. The Dallas Cowboys will continue their tradition of playing on Thanksgiving Day as they get set to host the NFC East-rival Washington Commanders as part of a triple-header of NFL games. With the Cowboys favored by 10.5 points, the top online sportsbooks are forecasting another win in Dallas. Find out how to bet on NFL Thanksgiving in Texas and claim up to $5,000 in free bets for the Cowboys vs Commanders.

How To Bet On NFL Thanksgiving Games in Texas

The Best Texas Sports Betting Offers For NFL Thanksgiving Games

NFL Thanksgiving Football 2023 Odds

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions

Bet Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions Moneyline +280 -350 Point Spread +7.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110) Total Points Over 47 Points (-110) Under 47 Points (-110)

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys

Bet Washington Commanders Dallas Cowboys Moneyline +430 -550 Point Spread +11 (-110) -11 (-110) Total Points Over 48.5Points (-110) Under 48.5 Points (-110)

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks

Bet San Francisco 49ers Seattle Seahawks Moneyline -300 +250 Point Spread -6.5 (-110) -+6.5 (-110) Total Points Over 42.5 Points (-120) Under 42.5 Points (+100)

Best Texas Sportsbooks For Betting NFL Thanksgiving

Here are the best Texas sports betting sites and what they have to offer for Thanksgiving.

BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets

BetOnline is welcoming new members with $1,000 in free bonus cash and two free bets for all three NFL games on Thanksgiving Day.

Bovada — $750 Sports Betting Offer

At Bovada, new users will also receive up to $750 in bonus cash on their first deposit.

BetUS — $2,500 in Free Thanksgiving Bets

New users who sign up to BetUS will receive $2,500 in free bonus cash for the Thanksgiving Day triple-header.

NFL Thanksgiving Prediction & Picks

After losing to undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito, it’s hard to trust the Commanders to bounce back on such a short week. Dallas comes in having won four of its last five games and Dak Prescott is playing arguably his best football of the year. Over his last four contests, Prescott has thrown for 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Meanwhile, Washington ranks among the worst pass defenses in the NFL. Take Dallas to cover the 10.5 point spread on Thanksgiving Day.