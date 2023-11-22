Betting Guides

How to Bet on NFL Thanksgiving in Washington

Gia Nguyen
The Seattle Seahawks will host the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on Thanksgiving Day. Separated by just one game in the division standings, this Thursday Night Football matchup could go on to determine the NFC West winner. With one of the biggest Seahawks games of the season right around the corner, the top online sportsbooks are giving away over $5,000 in free bets to Washington residents who sign up. Scroll down to learn how to bet on NFL Thanksgiving in Washington and claim bonus cash that can be used to bet on the Seahawks game.

How To Bet On NFL Thanksgiving Games in Washington

  1. Click here to claim your NFL Thanksgiving betting offer
  2. Sign up for BetOnline using accurate account details
  3. Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets
  4. Place your free bets on Thanksgiving in Washington

The Best Washington Sports Betting Offers For NFL Thanksgiving Games

NFL Thanksgiving Football 2023 Odds

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions

Bet Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions
Moneyline +280 -350
Point Spread +7.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110)
Total Points Over 47 Points (-110) Under 47 Points (-110)

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys

Bet Washington Commanders Dallas Cowboys
Moneyline +430 -550
Point Spread +11 (-110) -11 (-110)
Total Points Over 48.5Points (-110) Under 48.5 Points (-110)

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks

Bet San Francisco 49ers Seattle Seahawks
Moneyline -300 +250
Point Spread -6.5 (-110) -+6.5 (-110)
Total Points Over 42.5 Points (-120) Under 42.5 Points (+100)

Best Washington Sportsbooks For Betting NFL Thanksgiving

Here are the best Washington sports betting sites and what they have to offer for Thanksgiving.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets

NFL Thanksgiving Betonline

Thanksgiving is officially the beginning of the Holiday season and the best online sportsbooks are giving football fans free cash to bet on NFL games. A leading Washington sports betting site, BetOnline is welcoming new members with $1,000 in free bonus cash and two free bets for all three NFL games on Thanksgiving Day.

2. Bovada — $750 Sports Betting Offer

bovada

Washington residents trying to get in on the Thanksgiving action can get started early at Bovada. New users will be rewarded with $750 in free bets that can be used on any of the Thanksgiving NFL games. Known for offering some of the best odds and props, Bovada also accepts custom bets, allowing fans to turn their NFL knowledge into cold hard cash.

3. BetUS — $2,500 in Free Thanksgiving Bets

It’s the official beginning of the Holiday season and the best online sportsbooks are celebrating by offering free cash for Thanksgiving 2023. The NFL triple-header tees off on Thursday afternoon and football fans can cash in on $2,500 in free bets for the Thanksgiving action. New members can simply sign up, claim their bonus cash, and start betting on the NFL games for free.

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

  • No Geo-Restrictions
  • No KYC Checks
  • Bet on In-State College Teams
  • Better Sports Betting Odds
  • Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards
  • Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:
  • Crypto Betting

NFL Thanksgiving Prediction & Picks

The Commanders and Cowboys have been trending in opposite directions of late. Washington has lost four of its last five games, including a disappointing loss last week versus the Giants. Meanwhile, Dallas has won four of its last five games, doing so in convincing fashion. Quarterback Dak Prescott is quietly second in the NFL in QBR after throwing for 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions over the last four games. With Prescott in complete control of the Cowboys’ offense, look for Dallas to cover the 10.5-point spread on Thanksgiving Day.

Bet on Dallas Cowboys -10.5 (-110)
