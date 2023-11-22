The Seattle Seahawks will host the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on Thanksgiving Day. Separated by just one game in the division standings, this Thursday Night Football matchup could go on to determine the NFC West winner. With one of the biggest Seahawks games of the season right around the corner, the top online sportsbooks are giving away over $5,000 in free bets to Washington residents who sign up. Scroll down to learn how to bet on NFL Thanksgiving in Washington and claim bonus cash that can be used to bet on the Seahawks game.
NFL Thanksgiving Football 2023 Odds
Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions
|Bet
|Green Bay Packers
|Detroit Lions
|Moneyline
|+280
|-350
|Point Spread
|+7.5 (-110)
|-7.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 47 Points (-110)
|Under 47 Points (-110)
Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys
|Bet
|Washington Commanders
|Dallas Cowboys
|Moneyline
|+430
|-550
|Point Spread
|+11 (-110)
|-11 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 48.5Points (-110)
|Under 48.5 Points (-110)
San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks
|Bet
|San Francisco 49ers
|Seattle Seahawks
|Moneyline
|-300
|+250
|Point Spread
|-6.5 (-110)
|-+6.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 42.5 Points (-120)
|Under 42.5 Points (+100)
NFL Thanksgiving Prediction & Picks
The Commanders and Cowboys have been trending in opposite directions of late. Washington has lost four of its last five games, including a disappointing loss last week versus the Giants. Meanwhile, Dallas has won four of its last five games, doing so in convincing fashion. Quarterback Dak Prescott is quietly second in the NFL in QBR after throwing for 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions over the last four games. With Prescott in complete control of the Cowboys’ offense, look for Dallas to cover the 10.5-point spread on Thanksgiving Day.