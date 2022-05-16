Despite missing the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic is one of the top favorites at the French Open. The 2021 French Open winner, Djokovic will be competing in his first Grand Slam of the year and will look to defend his title at Roland-Garros.

Djokovic is the current No.1 tennis player in the world but hasn’t faced much action since being denied entry at the Australian Open due to vaccination requirements. While he had a rough start to the season, he returned to form by winning the Italian Open for the sixth time this weekend.

Tennis fans looking to back the Serbian player can receive $5,750 in free bets and tennis betting offers for the French Open.

In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on Novak Djokovic at French Open 2022 and claim free tennis bets this week.

How to Bet on Novak Djokovic at French Open 2022

It’s never been easier to back your favorite players at the French Open in the US. The top tennis betting sites are boosting bankrolls for Roland-Garros 2022.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on Novak Djokovic at French Open 2022 in the US.

Click here to get your tennis betting offers for the French Open Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your US sports betting bonus for the French Open Place your free tennis bets at the best US sports betting sites

The Best Tennis Betting Sites for French Open 2022

With Djokovic coming off a win at the Italian Open, the top online sportsbooks are giving away free bets and tennis betting offers to back the Serbian player at the French Open.

Below, we’ll rank the top tennis betting offers available in the US for Roland-Garros 2022.



RELATED: Women’s French Open 2022: Iga Swiatek Has Best Odds At Roland-Garros



US Tennis Betting Guide — How to Watch French Open 2022 in US

🎾 Grand Slam Event: French Open

French Open 📅 French Open Date: Monday, May 16, 2022

Monday, May 16, 2022 🕙 When is the French Open: TBD

TBD 🏟 Where is the French Open: Stade Roland Garros | Paris, France

Stade Roland Garros | Paris, France 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🎲 Women’s French Open Odds: Iga Swiatek +185 | Simona Halep +600 | Barbora Krejcikova +1200 | Paula Badosa +1200

Iga Swiatek +185 | Simona Halep +600 | Barbora Krejcikova +1200 | Paula Badosa +1200 🎲 Men’s French Open Odds: Rafael Nadal +175 | Carlos Alcaraz +200 | Novak Djokovic +300 | Stefanos Tsitsipas +600

RELATED: French Open 2022: Nadal, Alcaraz Have Best Odds To Win Roland-Garros



Novak Djokovic French Open Odds — 2022 Roland-Garros Odds

The French Open is around the corner and the top US sportsbooks are giving fans the best tennis odds for the Women’s and Men’s singles titles.

Scroll down below for the best French Open odds from BetOnline, one of the top US sports betting sites.

2022 Women’s French Open Odds | WTA Roland-Garros Odds

Iga Swiatek leads the field with +185 odds to win the French Open. She originally opened at+450 odds to win the Roland-Garros but has dropped since at the top US sports betting sites. Swiatek comes into Paris with a 23-match win streak and is currently undefeated in WTA 100 events in 2022.

Meanwhile, Simona Halep is coming off a strong performance in Madrid and has +600 odds to win the French Open. She returns to Roland-Garros for a shot at her third career grand slam.

The defending French Open Champion Barbora Krejcikova has +1200 odds to win. She is the current No.3 player and was the last unseeded competitor to win the women’s singles at Roland-Garros.

Check the chart below for the Women’s French Open odds from BetOnline.

WTA Tennis Player 2022 French Open Odds Play Iga Swiatek +185 Simona Halep +600 Barbora Krejcikova +1200 Paula Badosa +1200 Aryna Sabalenka +1600 Maria Sakkari +1600 Ons Jabeur +1600 Naomi Osaka +2000 Garbine Muguruza +2000 Emma Raducanu +2500 Coco Gauff +2500 Bianca Andreescu +2500 Jelena Ostapenko +2500 Anett Kontaveit +2500 Serena Williams +3300 Elena Rybakina +3300 Amanda Anisimova +3300 Karolina Muchova +4000 Victoria Azarenka +4000 Elina Svitolina +4000 Marketa Vondrousova +4000 Jessica Pegula +4000 Belinda Bencic +4000 Leylah Fernandez +4000 Danielle Collins +4000 Petra Kvitova +5000 Karolina Pliskova +5000 Veronika Kudermetova +5000 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova +6600 Madison Keys +6600 Daria Kasatkina +6600 Ekaterina Alexandrova +6600 Jennifer Brady +6600 Clara Tauson +6600 Elise Mertens +6600 Tamara Zidansek +8000 Angelique Kerber +8000 Sofia Kenin +10000 Sloane Stephens +10000 Marta Kostyuk +10000 Alize Cornet +10000 Dayana Yastremska +10000 Linda Fruhvirtova +15000

Men’s French Open 2022 Odds | Novak Djokovic Odds

After winning the Australian Open, Nadal is the odds-on favorite to win Roland-Garros 2022 at +175 odds. Nadal has dominated the French Open, winning 13 men’s singles titles in 17 entries. His winning percentage on clay sits at a stellar 97.7% and he’s only lost three official matches at Roland-Garros.

Meanwhile, the newest tennis sensation, Carlos Alcaraz has +200 odds to win the French Open. At just the age of 19, Alcaraz sits at the No.6 in the world rankings following a strong year on the ATP Tour. After his win in Madrid, Alcaraz is the second-youngest player to win two masters 1000 tournaments by the age of 18. The young Spaniard is also the youngest player in history to beat three top-five players at the same event and the first to defeat Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the same clay court tournament.

Djokovic enters Roland-Garros 2022 at +300 odds to win the French Open. The Serbian tennis player gears up for his first grand slam tournament this season after being turned away at the Australian Open due to vaccination requirements. While he looks to defend his 2021 French Open title, Djokovic will need to get through the greatest ever on clay, Nadal, and the hottest ATP player this season, Alcaraz.

For a complete breakdown of the French Open odds, check out the chart below.

ATP Tennis Player French Open Odds Play Rafael Nadal +175 Carlos Alcaraz +200 Novak Djokovic +300 Stefanos Tsitsipas +600 Alexander Zverev +1400 Casper Ruud +2500 Daniil Medvedev +2800 Jannik Sinner +2800 Andrey Rublev +3300 Matteo Berrettini +4000 Dominic Thiem +5000 Felix Auger Aliassime +5000 Hubert Hurkacz +5000 Lorenzo Musetti +6600 Diego Schwartzman +6600 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +6600 Aslan Karatsev +8000 Pablo Carreno-Busta +8000 Roberto Bautista-Agut +8000 Miomir Kecmanovic +8000 Denis Shapovalov +10000 Christian Garin +10000 David Goffin +10000 Gael Monfils +10000 Grigor Dimitrov +10000 Cameron Norrie +10000 Stan Wawrinka +15000 Fabio Fognini +15000 Karen Khachanov +15000 Marin Cilic +15000 John Isner +15000 Taylor Fritz +15000 Jaume Munar +15000 Hugo Gaston +15000 Juan Pablo Varillas +15000 Sebastian Baez +15000 Milos Raonic +20000 Fernando Verdasco +25000 Vasek Pospisil 25000

The Best Tennis Betting Sites in US for French Open 2022

US residents don’t need to be tennis experts to profit from the French Open. The best US sports betting sites are giving away free bets and betting offers for the second Grand Slam Tournament of the year.

For more information on the top US sport betting offers available this week for the French Open, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Tennis Bets for French Open 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free French Open Bets in US 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Tennis fans looking to bet on the French Open for free should start by signing up to BetOnline. One of the best US online gambling sites, BetOnline offers three free tennis bets for the French Open. Tennis fans can also claim up to $1,000 in free US sports betting offers on their first deposit.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum US Tennis Betting Bonus of $1,000

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Get your free US sports betting offers for the French Open at BetOnline, click on the button below.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the French Open in 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest French Open Betting Offer in US 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Established in 1994, BetUS is one of the oldest US sports betting sites. For the 2022 French Open,BetUs is giving $2,500 in free tennis betting offers to new members. In addition to US sports betting offers, BetUS offers competitive Roland-Garros betting odds.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum US Tennis Betting Bonus of $2500

US Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to claim you free US sports betting offers for the French Open at BetUS.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Tennis Betting Offer for French Open 2022

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best French Open Odds In US 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to French Open odds, MyBookie is the best place to start. One of the few US sports betting sites that offer reduced juice, MyBookie offers members the best tennis betting odds for Roland-Garros. New members can also take advantage of $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 French Open.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum US Tennis Betting Bonus of $1,000

US Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free French Open betting offers at MyBookie.

French Open Expert Picks | French Open Predictions 2022

Due to his vaccination status, Djokovic has been forced to miss the majority of the 2022 season including the Australian Open and the Miami Open. From December 2021 to April 2022, Djokovic has only competed in three matches.

The lack of competition has affected his game. While he played well in Dubai, his comeback to the ATP tour was supposed to be in Monte Carlo. Instead, he was eliminated in the first round against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Since his disappointing appearance at Monte Carlo, Djokovic made it to the Serbia Open Final, the Madrid Open Semi-Final, and won the Italian Open.

After winning the French Open last year and missing the Australian, Djokovic is one of the top picks to win Roland-Garros 2022.

Take Novak Djokovic to win the French Open before the odds shorten after round 1.

Click on the button below to place your free French Open bets on Novak Djokovic at BetOnline.