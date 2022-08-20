How To Bet On Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua in WA | Washington Sports Betting

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua throw down for the second time this weekend for the unified heavyweight championship of the world, as the pair face off in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Usyk ripped the belts from ‘AJ’ when the pair fought 11 months ago, so the Brit will be desperate to right those wrongs and become a three-time heavyweight world champion.

🥊 Major Championship Event: Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 📅 Usyk vs Joshua 2 Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Saturday, August 20, 2022 🕙 Ring Walks: 17:15 ET

17:15 ET 💰 Usyk vs Joshua 2 Purse: $75,000,000 each

$75,000,000 each 📺 TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN 🏟️ Venue: Jeddah Super Dome, King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Jeddah Super Dome, King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 🎲 Usyk vs Joshua 2 Odds: Oleksandr Usyk -200 | Anthony Joshua +170

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Odds

Oleksandr Usyk has gone from challenger to champion and is the betting favorite to successfully defend the three recognised world title belts he won in dazzling style from Joshua in London last year. AJ never got to grips with his opponents’ snapping jab in their first bout and will need different tactics if he is to emerge victorious second time around.

Joshua knows what it takes to win his belts back, having previously avenged a loss after losing his world title belts. Joshua got knocked out by Andy Ruiz back in 2019, but went away, regrouped and came back stronger than ever, becoming a two-time heavyweight champion and winning his belts back. The winner of the rematch will no doubt have their eye on a potential bout with WBC champion Tyson Fury to crown an undisputed champion, provided ‘The Gypsy King’ doesn’t stay retired.

Outright Odds: Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua

Below you can see some fight odds for Usyk vs Joshua 2. Usyk is the favourite for this heavyweight rematch, with Joshua not fancied by the bookmakers to become a three-time heavyweight champion of the world.

Bet Oleksandr Usyk Draw Anthony Joshua Play Moneyline -250 +1600 +180

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

If you are looking to place a bet on the outright market, we think that +180 for Anthony Joshua to win is exceptional value. Despite being the underdog, Joshua has all of the attributes to defeat Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua is the taller man, the heavier man, the stronger man and more seasoned heavyweight.You’ve got to remember that this is just Usyk’s fourth fight at heavyweight, whereas this is Joshua’s 27th as a professional.

If Joshua can assert his size and impose himself on Usyk, we could see this playing into his hands with the British golden boy walking away from the ring with revenge and another win on his resumé.

Method of Victory Odds: Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua

Another option for bettors ahead of Usyk vs Joshua 2 this weekend is the method of victory play. If you are wanting to be a bit more bold and courageous, then the method of victory betting options are where you should be looking. Here are some method of victory odds for you to bet on.

Method Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua Play KO/TKO +100 +300 Points +200 +700

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

If betting on the method of victory is where you want to put your money, then we have the betting tip for you.

Anthony Joshua to win by KO/TKO is priced at around +300, giving you exceptional value if you think the 32-year-old will reclaim the three world title belts he lost last September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Joshua has 22 knockouts in his 24 wins, showing just how powerful he is. Only two men Joshua has faced haven’t hit the canvas at some stage, one of course being Oleksnadr Usyk, the other being Joseph Parker.

However, the only way Joshua can win this fight in our eyes is by stoppage. This is why betting on the side of value and taking the Joshua to win by KO/TKO prop is certainly worth the gamble at a fantastic price.

Regardless of how the fight goes down, lets just hope it lives up to the hype and we get a cracking night of boxing action!

