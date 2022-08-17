How To Bet On Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua in WA | Washington Sports Betting

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua throw down for the second time this weekend for the unified heavyweight championship of the world, as the pair face off in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Usyk ripped the belts from ‘AJ’ when the pair fought 11 months ago, so the Brit will be desperate to right those wrongs and become a three-time heavyweight world champion.

How To Bet On Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua In Washington

For all you residents of Washington out there, betting on Usyk vs Joshua has been made that much easier by BetOnline where new users can take advantage of their eye-catching welcome offer just in time for ring walks on Saturday.

Click here to sign up and claim the BetOnline bonus Register an account and load up a qualifying deposit on BetOnline Claim up to $1,000, plus two free bets for the tournament. Place your free bets on Usyk vs Joshua at BetOnline.

The Best WA Sports Betting Sites for Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua

How To Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua In Washington

🥊 Major Championship Event: Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 📅 Usyk vs Joshua 2 Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Saturday, August 20, 2022 🕙 Ring Walks: 17:15 ET

17:15 ET 💰 Usyk vs Joshua 2 Purse: $75,000,000 each

$75,000,000 each 📺 TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN 🏟️ Venue: Jeddah Super Dome, King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Jeddah Super Dome, King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 🎲 Usyk vs Joshua 2 Odds: Oleksandr Usyk -200 | Anthony Joshua +170

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Odds

Oleksandr Usyk has gone from challenger to champion and is the betting favorite to successfully defend the three recognised world title belts he won in dazzling style from Joshua in London last year. AJ never got to grips with his opponents’ snapping jab in their first bout and will need different tactics if he is to emerge victorious second time around.

Joshua knows what it takes to win his belts back, having previously avenged a loss after losing his world title belts. Joshua got knocked out by Andy Ruiz back in 2019, but went away, regrouped and came back stronger than ever, becoming a two-time heavyweight champion and winning his belts back. The winner of the rematch will no doubt have their eye on a potential bout with WBC champion Tyson Fury to crown an undisputed champion, provided ‘The Gypsy King’ doesn’t stay retired.

Usyk -200 @ BetOnline

Joshua +170 @ BetOnline

The Best Boxing Betting Sites In WA For Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

BetOnline have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to use, and there are a multitude of sports to sink your teeth into if the second showdown between Joshua and Usyk is proving too difficult to predict.

BetOnline have some fantastic odds to claim ready for this highly anticipated rematch however, and there is no better time than now to make use of their promotion. As well as being able to bet on the outright winner of the bout, users can try their hand at predicting which round the fight ends in as well as the method of victory.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum WA Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Washington Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash to use on the huge heavyweight rematch.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Usyk vs Joshua 2

BetUS is also one of the best places to check out if you are intending to stake your claim on the boxing this weekend.

Ready for this weekend’s action, BetUS have some fantastic prices on hundreds of individual markets just for this bout alone.

Not only that, users can try their hand at a variety of different sports across their platform as well as exploring their online casino.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum WA Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Washington Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the Usyk vs Joshua rematch click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Usyk vs Joshua 2

MyBookie make up our top three as have one of the best Sportsbook’s ready for the boxing action this week.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum WA Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Washington Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie Usyk vs Joshua betting offer by clicking the button below.