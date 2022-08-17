Betting Guides

How To Bet On Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua in WA | Washington Sports Betting

Paul Kelly
Linkedin
oleksandr usyk vs anthony joshua
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua throw down for the second time this weekend for the unified heavyweight championship of the world, as the pair face off in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Usyk ripped the belts from ‘AJ’ when the pair fought 11 months ago, so the Brit will be desperate to right those wrongs and become a three-time heavyweight world champion.

How To Bet On Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua In Washington

For all you residents of Washington out there, betting on Usyk vs Joshua has been made that much easier by BetOnline where new users can take advantage of their eye-catching welcome offer just in time for ring walks on Saturday.

  1. Click here to sign up and claim the BetOnline bonus
  2. Register an account and load up a qualifying deposit on BetOnline
  3. Claim up to $1,000, plus two free bets for the tournament.
  4. Place your free bets on Usyk vs Joshua at BetOnline.

The Best WA Sports Betting Sites for Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua

Best Boxing Betting Sites With Free Bets

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

  • Huge Range of Sports Markets
  • Live In-Game Betting
  • $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match

Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

How To Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua In Washington

  • 🥊Major Championship Event: Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2
  • 📅 Usyk vs Joshua 2 Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022
  • 🕙 Ring Walks: 17:15 ET
  • 💰 Usyk vs Joshua 2 Purse: $75,000,000 each
  • 📺 TV Channel: DAZN
  • 🏟️ Venue: Jeddah Super Dome, King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
  • 🎲 Usyk vs Joshua 2 Odds: Oleksandr Usyk -200 | Anthony Joshua +170

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Odds

Oleksandr Usyk has gone from challenger to champion and is the betting favorite to successfully defend the three recognised world title belts he won in dazzling style from Joshua in London last year. AJ never got to grips with his opponents’ snapping jab in their first bout and will need different tactics if he is to emerge victorious second time around.

Joshua knows what it takes to win his belts back, having previously avenged a loss after losing his world title belts. Joshua got knocked out by Andy Ruiz back in 2019, but went away, regrouped and came back stronger than ever, becoming a two-time heavyweight champion and winning his belts back. The winner of the rematch will no doubt have their eye on a potential bout with WBC champion Tyson Fury to crown an undisputed champion, provided ‘The Gypsy King’ doesn’t stay retired.

Usyk -200 @ BetOnline

Joshua +170 @ BetOnline

The Best Boxing Betting Sites In WA For Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

apuestas UFC

BetOnline have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to use, and there are a multitude of sports to sink your teeth into if the second showdown between Joshua and Usyk is proving too difficult to predict.

BetOnline have some fantastic odds to claim ready for this highly anticipated rematch however, and there is no better time than now to make use of their promotion. As well as being able to bet on the outright winner of the bout, users can try their hand at predicting which round the fight ends in as well as the method of victory.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum WA Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Washington Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash to use on the huge heavyweight rematch.

 

Usyk vs Joshua Free Bet at BetOnline

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Usyk vs Joshua 2

BetUS is also one of the best places to check out if you are intending to stake your claim on the boxing this weekend.

Ready for this weekend’s action, BetUS have some fantastic prices on hundreds of individual markets just for this bout alone.

Not only that, users can try their hand at a variety of different sports across their platform as well as exploring their online casino.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum WA Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Washington Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the Usyk vs Joshua rematch click the button below.

 

Join BetUS Now

 

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Usyk vs Joshua 2

MyBookie make up our top three as have one of the best Sportsbook’s ready for the boxing action this week.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum WA Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Washington Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie Usyk vs Joshua betting offer by clicking the button below.

 

Get Boxing Free Bets at MyBookie

 

Topics  
Betting Guides Boxing News and Rumors Boxing Picks
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Linkedin

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

Linkedin
Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
Joshua

How to Bet on Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk In North Carolina | North Carolina Sports Betting Sites

joshstedman  •  45min
Betting Guides
Joshua
How to Bet on Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk In Florida | Florida Sports Betting Sites
joshstedman  •  56min
Betting Guides
Joshua
How to Bet on Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk In Canada | Canada Sports Betting Sites
joshstedman  •  1h
Betting Guides
oleksandr usyk vs anthony joshua
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Free Bets | The Best Offshore Betting Sites
Paul Kelly  •  Aug 15 2022
Betting Guides
how to bet on ufc fight night cruz vs vera at the best indiana sports betting sites
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in IN | Indiana Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 13 2022
Betting Guides
how to bet on ufc fight night cruz vs vera at the best ohio sports betting sites
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in OH | Ohio Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 13 2022
Betting Guides
how to bet on ufc fight night cruz vs vera at the best new york sports betting sites
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in NY | New York Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 13 2022
More News