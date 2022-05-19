Betting Guides

Sports betting in BC is legal but the best offshore sportsbooks still have more to offer for golf fans that want to bet on the PGA Championship. 

In 2022, the PGA Championship will return to Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the first time since 2007 — the last time Tiger Woods won the event. A four-time PGA Championship winner, Woods will have longshot odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship. Instead, Scottie Scheffler enters with the best PGA Championship odds while Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Thomas are right behind on the odds leaderboard.

Read on to learn how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in BC and claim free golf bets at the best sports betting sites in British Columbia.

How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 in British Columbia

Now that British Columbia sports betting is legal, the top online sportsbooks are boosting bankrolls ahead of the 2022 PGA Championship.

Golf fans can minimize their risk and bet on their favorite golfers for free.

For instructions on how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in BC, check out the list below.

  Click here to get your golf betting offers for PGA Championship 2022
  Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline
  Get your BC sports betting offer for the 2022 PGA Championship
  Place your free golf bets at the best BC sports betting sites

The Best BC Sports Betting Sites for PGA Championship 2022

This year will mark the first time that Canadians can bet on the PGA Championship from their mobile device. As a result, the top British Columbia sportsbooks are letting golf fans bet on PGA Championship 2022 for free.

Below, we’ll break down the top BC sports betting offers available for the 2022 PGA Championship.

British Columbia Sports Betting Guide — How to Watch PGA Championship 2022 in British Columbia

The top golfers on the PGA Tour will compete for a share of a $12 million purse at the 2022 PGA Championship. The PGA Championship 2022 winner will take home a healthy $2.16 million payout.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch the 2022 PGA Championship in British Columbia.

  • 🏌PGA Tour Event: 2022 PGA Championship
  • 📅 PGA Championship Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022
  • 💰 PGA Championship Purse: $12,000,000
  • 💸 PGA Championship Payout: $2,160,000
  • 🏆 PGA Championship 2021 Winner: Phil Mickelson
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN
  • Golf Course: Southern Hill Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • 🎲 Golf Odds: Scottie Scheffler +1200 | Jon Rahm +1400| Rory McIlroy +1600 | Justin Thomas +1800

PGA Championship Odds | Odds to Win PGA Championship 2022

Scottie Scheffler is currently the hottest player on the PGA Tour with four wins this season, including the 2022 Masters. He heads into Southern Hills Country Club with +1200 odds to win the PGA Championship in 2022. Since Augusta, Scheffler has only competed in the AT&T Bryon Nelson, where he tied for 15th place.

Despite enduring a tough start to the season, Jon Rahm has +1400 odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship. Rahm will look to break his 11-month drought at Southern Hill Country Club. While he won the Mexico Open two weeks ago, the tournament is no longer a PGA Tour stop.

In the same boat, Justin Thomas is still looking for his first win of the season. Since the 2021 Players Championship, Thomas has not done much. He enters with +1600 odds to win PGA Championship 2022.

While the 2021 PGA Championship winner, Phil Mickelson, won’t be competing, golf fans will get the chance to see Tiger Woods in the field.

After an impressive comeback appearance at the Masters, Woods returns to the site of his 2007 PGA Championship win at Southern Hill Country Club. Tiger Woods’ odds to win the PGA Championship in 2022 currently sit at +6000 at the best golf betting sites.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the PGA Championship 2022 odds from BetOnline.

PGA Tour Golfer 2022 PGA Championship Odds Play
Scottie Scheffler +1200 BetOnline logo
Jon Rahm +1400 BetOnline logo
Rory McIlroy +1600 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +1800 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +1800 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +2000 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +2200 BetOnline logo
Cameron Smith +2200 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +2200 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +2500 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +2800 BetOnline logo
Dustin Jonhson +3000 BetOnline logo
Shane Lowry +3500 BetOnline logo
Will Zalatoris +4000 BetOnline logo
Brooks Koepka +4500 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +4500 BetOnline logo
Joaquin Niemann +5500 BetOnline logo
Matthew Fitzpatrick +5500 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +6000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Berger +6600 BetOnline logo
Max Homa +6600 BetOnline logo
Tiger Woods +6600 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +6600 BetOnline logo
Corey Conners +7500 BetOnline logo
Louis Oosthuizen +9000 BetOnline logo
Tyrrell Hatton +9000 BetOnline logo
Jason Day +10000 BetOnline logo
Tommy Fleetwood +11000 BetOnline logo

The Best Golf Betting Sites in British Columbia for PGA Championship 2022

The best BC sports betting sites are giving away free bets and golf betting offers for the PGA Championship this week. With up to $5,750 in free bonus cash up for grabs, PGA Tour fans can sign up for one of the top golf betting sites and bet on PGA Championship 2022 for free.

To learn how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 at the best BC sports betting sites, scroll down below.

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Golf Bets for PGA Championship 2022

The top British Columbia sports betting sites are making it easy for golf fans to learn how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in British Columbia

For golf fans looking to win big on the PGA Championship without breaking the bank, BetOnline is the best place to start. One of the top sports betting apps in British Columbia, BetOnline offers three free bets for the PGA Championship, along with a deposit bonus just for signing up.

New members at BetOnline can swing their way to $1,000 in free BC sports betting offers this weekend. Golf fans can also enter a PGA Championship predictor contest with $10,000 in guaranteed cash prizes.

BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the PGA Championship in 2022

Golf fans can learn how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in British Columbia at BetUS with free bets and golf betting offers

One of the oldest British Columbia sports betting sites, BetUS offers the biggest golf betting offer for the PGA Championship. PGA Tour fans can cash in on the green with up to $2,500 in free bets for the second Major Championship this year.

With competitive golf betting odds and the biggest sports betting bonus, British Columbia residents have plenty of reasons to bet on the PGA Championship with BetUS.

MyBookie – $1,000 Golf Betting Offer for PGA Championship 2022

One of the top British Columbia sports betting sites, MyBookie offers golf fans the best odds for the PGA Championship. Golf fans can also take advantage of free bets, golf betting offers and bonuses for the PGA Championship

MyBookie offers the best golf betting odds on the BC sports betting market. One of the top BC online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on PGA Tour betting lines. New members can cash in on $1,000 free golf bets on their first deposit for the PGA Championship.

PGA Championship Picks | 2022 PGA Championship Predictions

Tiger Woods made his return to the PGA Tour at the Masters earlier this year after suffering serious injuries to his right leg from a car accident in February 2021. While many were skeptical if Woods could compete at a high level after not playing professional golf for 17 months, he proved them wrong and made the cut at Augusta, beating out the likes of Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, and Abraham Ancer. 

It may be another longshot for Woods to win but he is heading back to Southern Hills, the site of his last PGA Championship win in 2007. Woods is also chasing history at the PGA Championship this weekend. With another Wanamaker Trophy, he would tie Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagan as the only golfers ever with five PGA Championship wins.

If there’s one person you can’t count out in the field, it’s Tiger Woods and at +6600 odds, he’s worth a shot in this event. 

Look for Tiger Woods to not only make the cut but win the PGA Championship

Take Tiger Woods to win at Southern Hills Country Club. 

