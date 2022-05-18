Betting Guides

How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 in CA | Canada Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen
how to bet on pga championship 2022 in canada

Now that single-game betting is legal, golf fans can bet on the PGA Championship for the first time ever at the best sports betting sites in Canada.

The PGA tour stops at Southern Hills Country Club this week for the 104th edition of the PGA Championship. The world’s best golfers will be in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Thursday for a shot at the Wanamaker Trophy and the second Major Championship of this season.

Canadians can boost their bankroll for the PGA Championship at the top online sportsbooks by claiming free bets and golf betting offers this weekend.

In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on the PGA Championship 2022 in Canada and get up to $5,750 in free golf bets.

How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Canada

Now that Canada sports betting is legal, golf fans in the North can bet on the PGA Championship from their mobile device.

To learn how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Canada, check out the instructions below.

  1. Click here to get your golf betting offers for PGA Championship 2022
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline
  3. Get your Canada sports betting offer for the 2022 PGA Championship
  4. Place your free golf bets at the best Canada sports betting sites

The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites for PGA Championship 2022

The best Canada sports betting sites are offering free bets, golf betting offers, and free-to-enter contests for the PGA Championships.

Golf fans don’t have to risk a lot to win big on the PGA Championship at the top online sportsbooks.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Golf Bets
Welcome Bonus of Up To $1,000 + 2 Free Bets for PGA Championship 2022
Claim Offer
$2,500 in Free Bets for PGA Championship 2022
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up To $2,500
Claim Offer
$1,000 Golf Betting Offer for PGA Championship 2022
Welcome Bonus Offer Up To $1,000
Claim Offer
$500 in Free Golf Bets for PGA Championship 2022
Up To $500 in Free PGA Championship Bets
Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for PGA Championship 2022
Maximum Golf Betting Bonus of $750
Claim Offer

Canada Golf Betting Guide — How to Watch PGA Championship 2022 in Canada

The top golfers on the PGA Tour will compete for a share of a $12 million purse at the 2022 PGA Championship. The PGA Championship 2022 winner will take home a healthy $2.16 million payout.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch the 2022 PGA Championship in Canada.

  • 🏌PGA Tour Event: 2022 PGA Championship
  • 📅 PGA Championship Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022
  • 💰 PGA Championship Purse: $12,000,000
  • 💸 PGA Championship Payout: $2,160,000
  • 🏆 PGA Championship 2021 Winner: Phil Mickelson
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN
  • Golf Course: Southern Hill Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • 🎲 Golf Odds: Scottie Scheffler +1200 | Jon Rahm +1400 | Justin Thomas +1600 | Rory McIlroy +1600

PGA Championship Odds | Odds to Win PGA Championship 2022

Scottie Scheffler is currently the hottest player on the PGA Tour with four wins this season, including the 2022 Masters. He heads into Southern Hills Country Club with +1200 odds to win the PGA Championship in 2022. Since Augusta, Scheffler has only competed in the AT&T Bryon Nelson, where he tied for 15th place.

Despite enduring a tough start to the season, Jon Rahm has +1400 odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship. Rahm will look to break his 11-month drought at Southern Hill Country Club. While he won the Mexico Open two weeks ago, the tournament is no longer a PGA Tour stop.

In the same boat, Justin Thomas is still looking for his first win of the season. Since the 2021 Players Championship, Thomas has not done much. He enters with +1600 odds to win PGA Championship 2022.

While the 2021 PGA Championship winner, Phil Mickelson, won’t be competing, golf fans will get the chance to see Tiger Woods in the field.

After an impressive comeback appearance at the Masters, Woods returns to the site of his 2007 PGA Championship win at Southern Hill Country Club. Tiger Woods’ odds to win the PGA Championship in 2022 currently sit at +6000 at the best golf betting sites.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the PGA Championship 2022 odds from BetOnline.

PGA Tour Golfer 2022 PGA Championship Odds Play
Scottie Scheffler +1200 BetOnline logo
Jon Rahm +1400 BetOnline logo
Rory McIlroy +1600 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +1800 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +1800 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +2000 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +2200 BetOnline logo
Cameron Smith +2200 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +2200 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +2500 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +2800 BetOnline logo
Dustin Jonhson +3000 BetOnline logo
Shane Lowry +3500 BetOnline logo
Will Zalatoris +4000 BetOnline logo
Brooks Koepka +4500 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +4500 BetOnline logo
Joaquin Niemann +5500 BetOnline logo
Matthew Fitzpatrick +5500 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +6000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Berger +6600 BetOnline logo
Max Homa +6600 BetOnline logo
Tiger Woods +6600 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +6600 BetOnline logo
Corey Conners +7500 BetOnline logo
Louis Oosthuizen +9000 BetOnline logo
Tyrrell Hatton +9000 BetOnline logo
Jason Day +10000 BetOnline logo
Tommy Fleetwood +11000 BetOnline logo

The Best Golf Betting Sites in Canada for PGA Championship 2022

The best Canada sports betting sites are giving away free bets and golf betting offers for the PGA Championship this week. With up to $5,750 in free bonus cash up for grabs, PGA Tour fans can sign up for one of the top golf betting sites and bet on PGA Championship 2022 for free.

To learn how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 at the best Canada sports betting sites, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Golf Bets for PGA Championship 2022

The top Canada sports betting sites are making it easy for golf fans to learn how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Canada

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free PGA Championship Bets in Canada
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For golf fans looking to win big on the PGA Championship without breaking the bank, BetOnline is the best place to start. One of the top Canada sports betting apps, BetOnline offers three free bets for the PGA Championship, along with a deposit bonus just for signing up.

New members at BetOnline can swing their way to $1,000 in free Canada sports betting offers this weekend. Golf fans can also enter a PGA Championship predictor contest with $10,000 in guaranteed cash prizes.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Canada Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Get your free Canada sports betting offers for the PGA Championship at BetOnline, click on the button below.

Get Free PGA Championship Bets at BetOnline

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the PGA Championship in 2022

Golf fans can learn how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in Canada at BetUS with free bets and golf betting offers

🏆 Founded 1994
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
Recommended For Biggest PGA Championship Betting Offer in Canada
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the oldest Canada sports betting sites, BetUS offers the biggest golf betting offer for the PGA Championship. PGA Tour fans can cash in on the green with up to $2,500 in free bets for the second Major Championship this year.

With competitive golf betting odds and the biggest sports betting bonus, Canada residents have plenty of reasons to bet on the PGA Championship with BetUS.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Canada Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500
  • CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free Canada sports betting offers for the 2022 PGA Championship at BetUS below.

Join BetUS Now

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Golf Betting Offer for PGA Championship 2022

One of the top Canada sports betting sites, MyBookie offers golf fans the best odds for the PGA Championship. Golf fans can also take advantage of free bets, golf betting offers and bonuses for the PGA Championship

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best PGA Championship Odds In Canada
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie offers the best golf betting odds on the Canada sports betting market. One of the top Canada online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on PGA Tour betting lines. New members can cash in on $1,000 free golf bets on their first deposit for the PGA Championship.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Canada Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Get your free golf betting offers for the PGA Championship at MyBookie below.

Join MyBookie Now

PGA Championship Picks | 2022 PGA Championship Predictions

During a practice round a few weeks ago, Scottie Scheffler hit 64 at Southern Hills Country Club. One of his favorite places to play, Scheffler has already won on this course in college, earning a Big 12 Championship win while at the University of Texas.

Scheffler is the hottest player on the PGA Tour. He’s racked up four wins and won his first major championship at Augusta. With a green jacket in hand, Scheffler comes in with a lot of confidence and should be in contention once again on Sunday.

The Southern Hills golf course draws close comparison to Augusta, where Scheffler just won. His approach and creativity led him to victory at the 2022 Masters and should help him sit atop the leaderboard once again.

Take Scottie Scheffler to win the 2022 PGA Championship.

Get Free PGA Championship Bets at BetOnline
Topics  
Betting Guides

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
Top 5 PGA Championship 2022 Betting Offers, Free Bets, and Odds Boosts

Top 5 PGA Championship 2022 Betting Offers, Free Bets, and Odds Boosts

Gia Nguyen  •  6s
Betting Guides
how to bet on pga championship 2022 in Michigan
How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 in MI | Michigan Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Betting Guides
How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 | South Carolina Sports Betting Sites
How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 | South Carolina Sports Betting Sites
Alex Mac  •  1h
Betting Guides
how to bet on pga championship 2022 in Massachusetts
How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 in MA | Massachusetts Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Betting Guides
How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 | Texas Sports Betting Sites
How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 | Texas Sports Betting Sites
Alex Mac  •  2h
Betting Guides
how to bet on PGA Championship 2022 in New york
How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 in NY | New York Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  3h
Betting Guides
How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 | Georgia Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 | Georgia Sports Betting Guide
Alex Mac  •  3h
More Betting Guides News