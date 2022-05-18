While Florida sports betting is unlikely to resume in the coming months, golf fans don’t have to miss out on betting on the 2022 PGA Championship this weekend.

There will be a deep field at Southern Hill Country Club as the top golfers in the world head to Tulsa, Oklahoma to compete for the Wanamaker Trophy on Thursday, May, 19. While 2021 PGA Championship winner, Phil Mickelson, will not defend his title this year, golf fans will be able to bet on Tiger Woods as he continues his comeback to the PGA Tour.

While Florida sports betting isn’t legal, golf fans can still bet on the PGA Championship at top online sportsbooks.

Florida Golf Betting Guide — How to Watch PGA Championship 2022 in Florida

The top golfers on the PGA Tour will compete for a share of a $12 million purse at the 2022 PGA Championship. The PGA Championship 2022 winner will take home a healthy $2.16 million payout.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch the 2022 PGA Championship in Florida.

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 PGA Championship

2022 PGA Championship 📅 PGA Championship Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Thursday, May 19, 2022 💰 PGA Championship Purse: $12,000,000

$12,000,000 💸 PGA Championship Payout: $2,160,000

$2,160,000 🏆 PGA Championship 2021 Winner: Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN

CBS | ESPN ⛳ Golf Course: Southern Hill Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma

Southern Hill Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma 🎲 Golf Odds: Scottie Scheffler +1200 | Jon Rahm +1400 | Justin Thomas +1600 | Rory McIlroy +1600

PGA Championship Odds | Odds to Win PGA Championship 2022

Scottie Scheffler is currently the hottest player on the PGA Tour with four wins this season, including the 2022 Masters. He heads into Southern Hills Country Club with +1200 odds to win the PGA Championship in 2022. Since Augusta, Scheffler has only competed in the AT&T Bryon Nelson, where he tied for 15th place.

Despite enduring a tough start to the season, Jon Rahm has +1400 odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship. Rahm will look to break his 11-month drought at Southern Hill Country Club. While he won the Mexico Open two weeks ago, the tournament is no longer a PGA Tour stop.

In the same boat, Justin Thomas is still looking for his first win of the season. Since the 2021 Players Championship, Thomas has not done much. He enters with +1600 odds to win PGA Championship 2022.

While the 2021 PGA Championship winner, Phil Mickelson, won’t be competing, golf fans will get the chance to see Tiger Woods in the field.

After an impressive comeback appearance at the Masters, Woods returns to the site of his 2007 PGA Championship win at Southern Hill Country Club. Tiger Woods’ odds to win the PGA Championship in 2022 currently sit at +6000 at the best golf betting sites.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the PGA Championship 2022 odds from BetOnline.

PGA Tour Golfer 2022 PGA Championship Odds Play Scottie Scheffler +1200 Jon Rahm +1400 Justin Thomas +1600 Rory McIlroy +1600 Jordan Spieth +1800 Collin Morikawa +2000 Dustin Jonhson +2200 Cameron Smith +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Viktor Hovland +2500 Xander Schauffele +2500 Hideki Matsuyama +2800 Will Zalatoris +3300 Shane Lowry +3300 Brooks Koepka +4000 Joaquin Niemann +4000 Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000 Karolina Muchova +4000 Sam Burns +4500 Corey Conners +6000 Tiger Woods +6000 Max Homa +6000 Daniel Berger +6600 Tony Finau +6600 Louis Oosthuizen +7500 Jason Day +8000 Keegan Bradley +8000 Cameron Young +8000

🏆 Founded 2004

For golf fans looking to win big on the PGA Championship without breaking the bank, BetOnline is the best place to start. One of the top Florida sports betting apps, BetOnline offers three free bets for the PGA Championship, along with a deposit bonus just for signing up.

New members at BetOnline can swing their way to $1,000 in free Florida sports betting offers this weekend. Golf fans can also enter a PGA Championship predictor contest with $10,000 in guaranteed cash prizes.

🏆 Founded 1994

One of the oldest Florida sports betting sites, BetUS offers the biggest golf betting offer for the PGA Championship. PGA Tour fans can cash in on the green with up to $2,500 in free bets for the second Major Championship this year.

With competitive golf betting odds and the biggest sports betting bonus, Florida residents have plenty of reasons to bet on the PGA Championship with BetUS.

🏆 Founded 2003

MyBookie offers the best golf betting odds on the Florida sports betting market. One of the top Florida online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on PGA Tour betting lines. New members can cash in on $1,000 free golf bets on their first deposit for the PGA Championship.

PGA Championship Picks | 2022 PGA Championship Predictions

Jordan Spieth looks to complete his career Grand Slam with a win at PGA Championship this weekend. Since missing the cut at Augusta National, Spieth has gone on to win RBC Heritage and finished second at AT&T Byron Nelson.

He’s been playing confidently and you can see it in his game. He leads the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and his driving distance average is only two yards shorter than Dustin Johnson this season.

Look for Spieth to complete his Grand Slam this weekend at Southern Hill Country Club.

